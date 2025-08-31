These three Brooklyn neighborhoods are the next big thing

Home to celebrity icons and historical art walls, Brooklyn offers no shortage of culture and family-friendly living. From the Brooklyn Children’s Museum to the various old-fashioned ice cream shops and traditional American fare eateries, the outer borough has become ideal for people looking to raise a family in the city but who want to escape the hustle and bustle of Manhattan.

According to a recent report from the city, the borough experienced population growth during the mid-2023 to mid-2024 period, contributing to New York City’s overall population increase. Brooklyn was the most populous borough with continued growth and received migrants, including asylum seekers, who helped reverse prior population losses for the city overall. The borough also experienced high numbers in new construction, with 13,732 new housing units completed in Brooklyn in 2024 –the highest number of new construction homes built among the five boroughs of New York City for that year, our sister publication QNS reported.

If you’re looking to jump over the East River into Brooklyn, here are the top three neighborhoods to watch for the upcoming year.

Gowanus

Nestled in the heart of western Brooklyn, Gowanus is on the up-and-coming for many real estate agents and families. Location-wise, the neighborhood offers quick and easy transportation to Manhattan, just blocks away from the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and steps from the G& F train. Gowanus offers many family-friendly activities, including access to NY Kids Club, classes and activities for young children, Brooklyn Ninja Academy for adventure courses, Gowanus Waterfront Park for outdoor fun, and Old Stone House for historical exploration.

“Chefs are opening new restaurants that will put [this] neighborhood on the city’s food map, drawing more curious New Yorkers to explore them. At the same time, they’re evolving into tight-knit communities that offer character and value,” says Agent Rashi Malhotra of Coldwell Banker Warburg.

The neighborhood is affluent, with a two-bedroom apartment averaging around $6,000 to $6,500 per month as of late 2025. However, the neighborhood has recently seen an uptick in the number of affordable housing units being built. Families with an average income between $35,000 and $100,000 can enjoy high-rise apartments with amenities including laundry, electric vehicle charging, and a media room.

The industrial and city-like hybrid offers a walkable landscape, with access to Downtown Brooklyn and Sunset Park. The neighborhood is a melting pot for various education needs, most notably with P.S. 372 – The Children’s School, a highly regarded public school, P.S. 372, which specializes in integrating special-needs students alongside typically developing peers, and the Al-Madinah School is one of the top-ranked Islamic-affiliated private schools in Gowanus.

Greenpoint

Not to be confused or correlated with the hip streets of Williamsburg, Greenpoint offers families a modern oasis and a hybrid of city and luxury suburban living.

Located just a few stops from Manhattan on the L line and with access to various entertainment centers, including the Knockdown Center, Area 53, and the iconic 35-acre McCarren Park, Greenpoint is ideal for families with young tweens or teens who want to explore the city safely. Stroll down the street to the many cafes that litter the sidewalks or enjoy waterfront views of the Williamsburg Bridge.

In 2024, Greenpoint welcomed over 300 new affordable housing units, further upscaling the neighborhood and making it family-friendly. The new project was a stark 180 for the wealthy neighborhood. In 2023, Greenpoint/Williamsburg was the city’s 9th largest neighborhood by population out of 59 neighborhoods. It had the 11th highest median income and the 10th most expensive rents in 59 neighborhoods.

“[Greenpoint is] reshaping their landscapes with major projects, bold changes, and fresh new energy,” Malhotra continues. “Neighborhoods thrive when housing is accessible. With large-scale developments introducing more affordable options, new residents call these areas home. Restaurants and cafés quickly establish their presence, adding vibrancy and energy to the community.”

The neighborhood is constantly evolving, with proposals for new schools, trendy gaming laundromats, and antique bookstores.

Flatbush

Located in the heart of Brooklyn, Flatbush offers a rich and diverse culture, ideal for raising families.

The neighborhood has always been popular, especially amongst Black and brown communities, known for its Caribbean eateries, easy access to transportation along the 2 & 5 train lines, and multiple bus routes. The apartments are known for their old-school charm and spacious rooms, antique hardwood floors, and building charm.

The neighborhood has no shortage of things to do, from multiple events at the Kings Theatre to the many shopping stores on the strip of Flatbush Avenue. Families can also find that they are able to stretch their dollar more, according to brokers.

“Buyers are drawn to the affordability, the diversity, and the fact that you get more space for your money here compared to other parts of Brooklyn, like Brooklyn Heights or Cobble Hill,” says Broker Adjina Dekidjiev of Coldwell Banker Warburg. “Some of the new condo developments in this area even come with parking spaces and added perks such as affordable shopping, local markets, unique restaurants, and close proximity to Little Caribbean, Prospect Park, the historic Kings Theatre, and more.”

The neighborhood is seeing a recent increase in affordable housing units being built and more family-friendly charm, from cafes to a plethora of daycare options for the little ones. Families are just steps from the lush greenery of Prospect Park, and can enjoy the rich history of one of Brooklyn’s original six towns.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.