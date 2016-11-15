Trump Place apartments on Upper West Side will drop president-elect’s name

The decision comes after nearly 600 residents of the buildings signed an online petition.

A trio of Upper West Side buildings named for the new president-elect will drop the “Trump Place” signature, the buildings’ landlord confirmed on Tuesday, following outrage from residents.

The decision comes after nearly 600 residents of the buildings — at 140, 160 and 180 Riverside Blvd. — signed an online petition encouraging Equity Residential to “Dump The Trump Name.”

“We are changing the name of the properties to their street addresses to assume a more neutral building identity, which will appeal to all current and future residents,” Marty McKenna, first vice president of investor and public relations for Equity Residential, said in an email. “We considered many factors, including the input of our residents.”

Equity Residential purchased the buildings in 2005 and inherited the Trump Place name, McKenna said. The contract for the use of the name had expired by Tuesday, he said.

The Change.org petition, which was started a month ago and has garnered 595 signatures, cited several reasons the Trump name should be dropped from the buildings, including “Trump’s appalling treatment of women, his history of racism, his attacks on immigrants, his mockery of the disabled, his tax avoidance, [and] his outright lying.”