Wanna be on top? Tyra Banks’ Nolita condo on sale for $3.79 million

You may not be America’s Next Top Model, but you can pack your bags and move into Tyra Bank’s Manhattan condo for just under $4 million.

The 2,000-square-foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit at 225 Lafayette St. is listed for $3,795,000 by The Modlin Group. That’s about $1,897.50 per square foot to live in the model’s former home. But can you really put a price on smizing in Banks’ former mirror and using your hallway as a catwalk?

225 Lafayette St., a pre-war Beaux Arts building, has been known to house celebrities among the likes of John Legend and NYU student Dakota Fanning. Another two bedroom unit in the building is on the market for $2.1 million, if you just want to live near the famous.

Banks has owned the apartment since 2005, when she paid $2.1 million for the unit. Her representative told the Daily News that Banks “loved the apartment but simply wasn’t able to spend any time there with her current work schedule.” We can think of a few people who wouldn’t mind being her roomie.

Prospects of living in an ANTM model house can come true!