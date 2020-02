Changing the font size will allow content to fully display.

Some iOS 8 users have noticed display issues in the amNewYork app.

Changing the font size (by clicking the “A” on the top right of an article) will allow content to fully display.

We are working on a permanent fix and apologize to users who are having problems viewing articles in our app. This issue was not present with the beta release of iOS 8 but has just appeared with the public release.