5 New York Edibles for Your Summer Walk from Green Genius

At Green Genius Dispensary, we believe summer is best enjoyed one step, and one gummy, at a time. Whether you’re heading to the park or just taking a stroll through the city, these flavorful edibles are the perfect companion.

5 New York Edibles for Your Summer Walk

1. Off Hours Fruit Gummies (10 mg THC each)

Brand: Off Hours

Flavor Profile: Bright and juicy with flavors like peach, raspberry, and mango. These gummies are crafted to provide a light, uplifting experience, making them ideal for a leisurely walk or park visit.

2. MFNY Cherry Limeade Live Rosin Gummies (100 mg per pack)

Brand: MFNY

Flavor Profile: A zesty blend of tart cherry and tangy lime, enhanced with live rosin for a potent and flavorful experience. These gummies are perfect for those seeking a refreshing treat during their summer outing.

3. Wyld Sour Tangerine Gummies (100 mg per pack)

Brand: Wyld

Flavor Profile: A sweet and sour citrus punch that delivers a playful and euphoric high. Infused with hybrid terpenes, these gummies are great for socializing or enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Union Square Park.

4. Camino Pineapple Habanero Gummies (100 mg per pack)

Brand: Camino

Flavor Profile: A tropical fusion of sweet pineapple and spicy habanero, offering an uplifting and energizing effect. These gummies are ideal for those looking to add a bit of adventure to their summer stroll.

5. Wyld Huckleberry Gummies (100 mg per pack)

Brand: Wyld

Flavor Profile: Sweet and slightly tart huckleberry flavor that provides a balanced and mellow experience. These gummies are perfect for a relaxed walk or a peaceful moment in the park.

Why These Edibles Are Great for Summer Strolls

Portable & Discreet: Easy to carry and consume without drawing attention.

Flavorful & Refreshing: Citrus and fruit flavors that complement the summer vibe.

Balanced Dosing: Options ranging from 10 mg to 100 mg per pack, suitable for various preferences.

Park-Friendly: Ideal for enjoying during a walk, picnic, or while relaxing near the park.

Summer Stroll Tips

Start Low: Begin with a 2.5 – 10 mg gummy and wait 60–90 minutes to gauge the effects before consuming more. Stay Hydrated: Bring water or a refreshing beverage to keep cool during your walk. Choose Your Spot: Find a shaded bench or a sunny patch of grass to enjoy your treat and the surroundings.

Swing by Green Genius to stock up on these summer-ready gummies and elevate your next walk in the sun.