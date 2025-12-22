In a city where 1.4 million residents struggle with food accessibility, Amazon is making it easier for New Yorkers to get groceries and holiday essentials delivered right to their door through Amazon Access.

This is especially valuable for residents in areas with low access to healthy food, like the South Bronx, East New York, and Southeast Queens. It’s also a great service for those who face mobility challenges or work long hours, as well as elderly individuals.

Shop Your Way, Pay Your Way

For New Yorkers using SNAP EBT, Amazon offers easy access to fresh produce, pantry staples, and grocery essentials needed for holiday meals. Amazon brings quality food options directly to communities where grocery stores may be scarce or difficult to reach.

Shop with SNAP EBT here

Amazon also accepts Cash EBT in 22 states plus the District of Columbia for those receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). This program allows customers to use their benefits to shop millions of eligible items, including non-food items like holiday gifts. Cash EBT can also conveniently be used to pay for shipping fees and items sold by third-party sellers. Simply select “Cash EBT” at checkout to use your benefits.

Shop with Cash EBT here

Special Holiday Savings

Amazon Access is about convenience and affordability. Through Access Discounts, shoppers can save up to 30% on favorite brands, including holiday essentials like Campbell’s soups and broths to Bumble Bee seafood. For families with infants, savings of up to 40% are available on formula.

Shop Amazon Access Discounts here

Making Holiday Shopping Easier

Whether you’re searching for gifts or stocking up on household essentials, Amazon Access provides multiple ways to shop and save:

Browse millions of SNAP-eligible items

Use Cash EBT for non-food purchases

Take advantage of Access Discounts up to 30%

Get items delivered directly to your door

For many New Yorkers facing transportation challenges or working long hours, Amazon Access transforms shopping from a challenge into a convenient experience, bringing both savings and accessibility to communities across the city.

Start exploring Amazon Access options at amazon.com/access and discover how to make your holiday shopping easier and more affordable this season.