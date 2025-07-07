Amazon Brings Food to Your Door: A Guide for NY SNAP, Cash EBT, and SUN Bucks Users

Many New Yorkers struggle to get fresh food easily — about 1.4 million people find it hard to get enough food, according to NY City Harvest, and many live far from grocery stores. But there’s good news: Amazon has grocery options that can be delivered right to your door, and you can pay with SNAP EBT, Cash EBT, and SUN Bucks.

SUN Bucks: New Help for Summer 2025

Starting June 2025, eligible NY families can get SUN Bucks — a new food benefit worth $120 for each school-age child. This benefit aims to help families buy food when kids can’t access school meals during summer.

Who Gets SUN Bucks Automatically

Children will get SUN Bucks without needing to apply if they meet any of these rules during July 1, 2024 – September 4, 2025:

• Age 6-16 and get SNAP benefits

• Age 6-16 and get Temporary Assistance cash benefits

• Age 6-16 and get Medicaid

• Any age and directly certified for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program

How Sun Bucks Work

Each child gets their own EBT card for SUN Bucks. If a family used any SUN Bucks in 2024 or asked for a new card then, the 2025 money will go on that same card. Children who are new to Sun Bucks, or who never used their 2024 benefits, will get a new card in the mail for 2025.

The card you get becomes your child’s permanent SUN Bucks card for future years when they qualify. The money lasts 122 days after you get it – after that, any unused benefits go away. It’s important to use your benefits before they expire. Many families find it helpful to plan their shopping to make the most of all their benefits.

Where to Use SUN Bucks

SUN Bucks work like SNAP benefits. You can use them at:

• Grocery stores

• Farmer’s markets

• Other stores that take SNAP

• Many stores that offer online shopping for pickup or delivery

Using SNAP EBT, Cash EBT, and SUN Bucks with Amazon

Amazon Access makes it easy to shop for groceries with EBT benefits. Qualified customers can save 15 to 20% on select groceries and household essentials with the Access Discounts program. And with Prime Access, qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers in the U.S. can enjoy all the benefits of a regular Prime membership at 50% of the cost.

Plus, customers with a registered EBT card—with or without Prime Access—can also experience the same grocery subscription as Prime members but at a discount of just $4.99 per month. This subscription—which pays for itself after just one delivery order per month—offers unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 across Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, and even more convenient delivery and pickup options.

Amazon Access makes it easier to access quality groceries for people who live in areas with low access to healthy food like parts of South Bronx, East New York, and Southeast Queens, those who face mobility challenges or work long hours, as well as elderly individuals.

Getting Started

• Go to Amazon/com/Access

• Add your SNAP EBT or SUN Bucks card

• Shop for SNAP-eligible groceries on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market, where available

• Try Amazon’s discounted grocery delivery subscription free for 30 days — and start ordering food to your door.

The ebtEDGE app gives you control over your SUN Bucks card. You can check your balance and see when new benefits arrive. For safety, you can freeze your card between shopping trips to protect against fraud and skimming. The app lets you handle most tasks without calling the SUN Bucks Helpline.

Summer Food Shopping Made Easier

Amazon’s grocery delivery options are especially valuable during summer months when children are home from school. With SUN Bucks, SNAP EBT, and Cash EBT payment all accepted on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market where available, families can take advantage of home delivery options to avoid traveling to stores in hot weather.

Want to learn more? Visit Amazon.com/Access.

See Amazon’s EBT FAQs to learn about eligibility, sign-up, and what can be purchased in Amazon stores with your benefits.