Auto Insurance Fraud: Another Affordability Crisis Hitting New York City Drivers

While politicians talk about housing costs and the high price of groceries, there’s another affordability crisis squeezing New York City families – soaring auto insurance rates. Behind these sky-high premiums lies a web of scams costing everyone money. From fake crashes on neighborhood streets to phony medical bills, crime rings are gaming New York’s insurance system – and working families are paying the price.

For many households, monthly car insurance now rivals rent or mortgage payments as a major strain on family budgets. According to Bankrate, New York drivers now pay about $4,031 yearly for full coverage – almost double the national average of $2,679. Add this to rising housing costs and healthcare expenses, and it’s another burden making the city less affordable for working families.

State watchdogs report three out of four insurance fraud cases involve scams targeting no-fault insurance. These aren’t random acts – they’re planned schemes adding thousands to what New York City drivers pay each year.

The FBI estimates insurance fraud adds $400 to $700 yearly to what families pay. In New York, where rates are already high, this hidden fee hits harder.

The Scams

The scams are clever. In one trick called “swoop and squat,” crooks work together to force innocent drivers into rear-end crashes. Another common play involves shady medical clinics billing for treatments that never happened. Still another is a driver and a body shop worker agreeing to inflate the auto damage claim and share the “profit.” Last June, prosecutors caught a group of clinics and lawyers who stole $40 million through fake claims.

New York’s insurance rules make it especially open to fraud. The state requires automatic payment for injury claims up to $50,000 within just 30 days – a rule meant to help accident victims but now exploited by criminals. This quick-pay rule leaves little time to spot fakes, turning New York into a prime target for fraud rings.

These rings are highly organized, with specific roles for everyone: “runners” who recruit fake accident victims, corrupt doctors who write up false injuries, and lawyers who push through bogus claims. They often target busy intersections and commercial areas where crashes seem more likely. Some rings even run fake medical clinics just to bill insurance companies for treatments that never happen.

The No-Fault Insurance System has become a goldmine for sophisticated criminal operations. They set up networks of sham medical clinics specifically designed to exploit the system’s quick payment rules. These clinics often work with corrupt professionals who know exactly how to make false claims look legitimate. They’ll prescribe unnecessary MRIs, spinal injections, and even surgeries – all to reach that $50,000 payment limit.

Making things worse, these schemes often prey on vulnerable people, offering quick cash to participate in staged accidents. The promise of easy money creates a steady stream of willing participants, keeping the fraud cycle going.

How we’re all impacted

As insurance becomes too costly, more drivers go without it – now about 11% of New York drivers. This creates a cycle where those who stay insured pay even more to cover uninsured driver protection.

The cost crisis hits urban neighborhoods hardest. A federal study found 5.2 million New Yorkers live in areas where basic car insurance is deemed “too expensive” – more than any other state. In New York City, working families often must choose between paying for insurance and other basic needs.

According to Insurify, U.S. car insurance rates jumped 15% in 2024 compared to 2023, while New York faces an additional 13.5% increase for 2025 – the fourth-highest projected state increase in the country. A report from the Partnership for New York City found that New York rates already run about 52% above the national average.

Working families feel this pinch most, with insurance eating up a big chunk of monthly earnings. Making things worse is an abusive lawsuit industry around car crashes. When you mix fake claims with heavy lawsuit costs, rates soar. Insurance companies, facing huge payouts and legal bills, pass these costs to drivers.

What to do?

While big fixes must come from Albany, drivers can take steps now to protect themselves and fight back. Document everything with photos after any accident, and always call police for accidents, even minor ones. If something seems suspicious, report it – call the state’s Insurance Fraud Hotline at (888) 372-8369 or your insurance company’s fraud hotline.

Want to push for change? Contact Governor Hochul and find your state representatives at nysenate.gov or nyassembly.gov to demand action on insurance fraud. Join your community board’s public safety committee. File rate complaints with the Department of Financial Services at dfs.ny.gov. Each step helps build pressure for reform.

This isn’t just about insurance – it’s about keeping New York City affordable for working families. When monthly car insurance exceeds housing costs, something’s broken. As candidates talk about affordability, they need to address this crisis too. Because for thousands of families, cutting car insurance costs could mean the difference between making rent or not, affording healthcare or not, staying in the city or being forced to leave.

The question isn’t if New York drivers can afford to fix this mess – it’s whether they can afford not to.