Best Cannabis Seeds & Marijuana Seeds for Sale 2022

Cannabis has been legalized in different states in the U.S. and also other countries around the world. If growing cannabis is legal in your area, then you should find the best cannabis seeds in the market and start growing them. In most cases, you are only allowed a few plants if you are growing for personal use. If it is for selling, then you need to get a license first before buying weed seeds.

So, are you interested in buying cannabis seeds? If that is the case, this is the guide for you. You will learn more about what makes the seeds great and where to get the best seeds on overall here.

Best Cannabis Seed Banks To Buy Seeds Online 2022

Pros

Free shipping on all orders

The brand guarantees germination

24/7 customer support

Cons

Finding the shop section is not easy on the website

Anyone who may want to get into cannabis seeds growing business would definitely want to consider the ILGM reviews. One of the reasons people buy from it should be the guaranteed delivery and guaranteed germination. Unlike some cannabis seed banks, this company stands by its weed seeds and can guarantee germination even better.

Guarantees are not any good if you cannot have support to help you along the way. The company promises 24/7 customer support to anyone who buys cannabis strains from it. You can opt for grow support or sales support if you want some discount on the high-quality seeds the company sells.

As for the type of seeds you can get, they include feminized seeds and auto-flowering seeds. The good thing about feminized seeds is that you do not need to do any guesswork to grow them. Just plant them and watch the plants flower. This is mostly because no pollination from the male plants is needed.

You will also come across the THC strains, beginner cannabis strains, and so much more. Anyone new to growing cannabis should find it easy to get started and grow the plants with ease. Since all orders are eligible for free shipping, then you can get your seeds as soon as you place your order.

Other than the seeds, ILGM also features additional products for growing the plants. This includes the marijuana fertilizer. Of course, if you want to improve the yield, you may have to consider such products. You also get marijuana to grow kits which include seeds and other products to get you started on your journey.

Pros

The company tends to release new seeds more often

Discreet delivery is available

Several payment methods available

Cons

Free shipping only available for orders above $200

When you buy quality cannabis seeds, you also do not want people snooping around to what you have bought. That is why Crop King Seeds marijuana seed bank uses a discreet delivery method. There will be no words such as weed seeds or marijuana strains on the package. The idea is to keep it from raising attention.

Other than keeping the seeds discreet, you are also assured of quality germination. The brand has a germination rate of 80%. Such an assurance is enough for you to consider the different seed types from the company. The 24/7 support team can help you whenever you are in need. It is mostly a chat support team, so expect to get an agent fast.

The company has different types of seeds to consider. They include auto flower seeds, feminized seeds, regular seeds, and CBD seeds. Those who want to grow strains with no THC should find such seeds also available. Of course, the legalization of hemp and related CBD products has also made CBD-only seeds quite popular. You can consider the others too based on your needs.

Some of the popular strains you can expect from the company include Lambs Breath, Jack Herer, Early Miss, Candy Cane, and Amnesia Haze. Other than just the seeds, you will get additional growing guides to using too. It is understandable that not everyone will be an experienced grower, having such guides should get you growing your weed seeds better.

Pros

Worldwide shipping is available

Has over 2,000 seed types available

Discrete shipping is possible

Cons

Too many seeds may be confusing at times

When it seems like some seed banks only sell in the US, Herbies Seeds is a cannabis seed bank with a worldwide reach. It does not matter where you are as you will always access quality cannabis seeds and they will be shipped to you. The best part is that stealth shipping is also available to keep the delivery from unnecessarily being opened.

It is interesting how the company is always introducing new seed types. Other than the usual auto-flowering seeds, you also get feminized seeds, photoperiod seeds, fast flowering, and so much more. There are some who want high THC in their final products. The good thing is that you get all that from Herbies too.

With more than 2,000 seeds available for sale, growing cannabis should not be a problem. Those who are newbies to the game can consider the beginner seeds. There is also a good support team and growing guides to help you get started. It is understandable that not everyone is good at growing cannabis. So, such help is highly appreciated.

You will come across different types of payment methods. It is possible to use card payments, Bitcoin, bank transfer, and cash on delivery for some countries. As such, anyone would have options to pay when they see the seeds. In case you ever want refunds, simply talk to the support team to get all the help you need.

Pros

Sells high-quality seeds

Free seeds are available for each order

Has partnered with top breeders

Cons

Stock unavailability is a common thing

The company has partnered with hundreds of world-known breeders. As a result, you would end up with many types of CBD products to consider. Some of the notable breeders include 00 seeds, Advanced Seeds, Ace Seeds, Barney’s Farm, and more.

Of course, the type of seeds would determine if someone can get them from the seed bank or not. Here you will get auto-flowering seeds, feminized seeds, regular seeds, indoor seeds, outdoor seeds, and more. As you have already read, you can find both outdoor and indoor seeds. Some seeds would do well indoors only. Those who wish to grow in a greenhouse now have their answer.

The company has top seeds such as Mama Thai regular seeds, C99 x Blueberry fast feminized seeds, Jack Herer, and Limoncello Haze. These are some of the popular buys from the brand, but there are more options too. You will also come across a rewards program you can use to get more offers on your next purchases.

Pros

It has all the popular seeds

Multiple payment methods

Get free seeds with every order

Cons

Germination guarantee is not well-indicated

Marijuana Seeds NL has been in business for over 20 years now. This just shows that this is the brand you consider for cannabis seeds if you want to experience it. Over such a duration, the company has managed to beat other companies to become among the best seed banks. Many people claim to get outstanding value with the brand.

Free seeds are a common thing for this company. You should expect to get up to 7 free seeds for each of the seeds you buy. It does not matter whether it is medical seeds, auto-flowering seeds, feminized seeds, or high THC seeds. Having the medical seeds is highly welcomed because you often end up with seeds low in THC and will help alleviate some conditions when the buds are finally ready to harvest.

Is it your first time growing cannabis seeds? That should not be a problem since there are several comprehensive guides to consider on the website. The guides talk about how to set up the farm, lighting, growing medium, dealing with pests, nutrients, watering, and finally harvesting. So, you should have everything to get going.

Pros

Offers superior quality

Comes with fast worldwide shipping

Impressive support team

Cons

Does not always have discounts

The name of the company should get you interested in what it is all about. Well, it is a cannabis seed bank known for superior quality. The company has 15 years of experience in genetic development. This helps it come up with the best seeds for growing cannabis. So, anyone buying cannabis seeds would feel comfortable getting from a company with experience inbreeding.

You will also come across fast shipping. Most people receive their orders in 24 to 48 hours. Of course, it depends on the distance too. Since it does send its products worldwide, many more people can benefit from growing cannabis. Their delivery guaranteed policy is also important. If your package is lost, the company reships another one for free.

So, what are some of the popular seeds to consider? The brand has Big Bud XXL, Auto White Widow, and God’s Glue as one of the most popular options to consider. Not to worry as customer support is quite good at answering your queries. Since discreet packaging is available, you should get the product with ease.

What Are Cannabis Seeds?

Cannabis seeds are simply seeds that germinate into cannabis plants and eventually flower to get cannabis buds for various applications. The cannabis seeds come in various forms such as;

Feminized

Regular

Autoflowering and more.

Right now, cannabis plants will produce seeds containing all the vital genetic information that would be needed for growth and reproduction. In case you are unsure about what each of the seed types stands for, consulting the support team of a seed bank can help you understand more.

What Did We Consider While Choosing the Best Seed Banks

The best seed bank can mean a lot of things. However, there are several things someone should learn about a seed bank before settling for it as a good source for cannabis seeds. We took our time to do this so that you have an easier time identifying the right seed banks. We had to consider the following to make the list of top cannabis seedbanks mentioned above.

Reputable sellers

It is possible to come across hundreds of seed banks online, but who are the best cannabis seed banks? It is all about the reputation of the seller. Take the time to find out what other people say about the seeds the brand sells and why you should get them.

Quality marijuana seeds also mean the brand works with reputable breeders or does its own breeding. If a seed bank has breeders, it will proudly display them so that you do your own research about them.

There should be some level of transparency from the company too. This is key in aiding you to find out more about the seller and determining if they are good or not.

Choose a Strain

Any company selling cannabis seeds in the USA should always have multiple strains to consider. The worst can be when there is no variety for you to consider. The good news is that you can find several types of strains from a company. They are also categorized correctly so that you can buy what you need.

If you are unsure of the strain that would work for you, then consider buying the popular options on the website. This is because people have already tried them and can vouch for their performance.

Packaging & Delivery

It is so easy to find the best marijuana seed banks from the list mentioned above, however, will it be possible to get your packaging? We ask this because when someone sees you have marijuana seeds coming your way, they might be intrigued to know more. That is why people want discreet packaging.

Most companies on the list can offer discreet packaging. The idea is to make no one start snooping around your business. This is something the online seed banks have embraced over the years.

The best marijuana seed for sale will also offer a delivery guarantee. This means even if the package is somehow lost, the cannabis seed banks will ship another package free. That can be a good thing for you.

Good Genetics

When looking for cannabis seeds, you will come across options such as auto-flowering seeds, THC seeds, CBD seeds, feminized marijuana seeds, and so much more. Such categorizations are based on genetics. You need to always find a seller with experience in coming up with the best genetics for marijuana seeds.

Most sellers are breeders themselves. So, look at their overall experience in breeding to understand if you can get seeds with good genes or not.

Payment Methods

You can find most companies allowing the use of cards, bank transfer, e-wallets, and cash on delivery. The option for cash on delivery may be applied to select countries.

There is also the option of buying with Bitcoin or other popular cryptocurrencies. That is good news for those who may want to use such as an option. Most reputable seed banks will likely have a lot more payment methods to accommodate more people looking to buy the best marijuana seeds.

Price & Discount

Most cannabis seed banks love selling their pot seeds at a discount. That is why you may come across the ILGM coupon code more often. It does not just apply to this reputable seed bank but many others.

The price should always match the value you are getting with these products. No one wants to spend so much money on mediocre seeds. Also, how often are the discounts available? You may have to buy more products to grow the plants. So getting some discounts can be highly recommended.

Value and Transparency

The value and transparency of a seed bank make it so easy to find quality seeds. Depending on the seed bank, you can find enough information about their processes, genetics, breeders, and quality assurance processes. The best online seed banks will readily give you this information so that you buy the seeds knowing it is a transparent company.

Customer Service

Good customer service can often be the reason you buy from seed banks in the United States. It is all about how the team treats you. If you can get good treatment, you feel it is worth spending your money to get the seeds.

Also, look at which methods of contacting the support team are available. It is best if you can have options too in terms of customer service. Most of the time it would be a live chat, email, phone, and more.

How Do Seed Banks Work In The USA?

A lot goes into a facility being labeled as a seed bank for pot seeds. Well, these storage locations will provide all the vital conditions important for maintaining the longevity of the seeds. This can include having the marijuana seed banks operating at low temperatures most of the time. These temperatures are key to keeping the cannabis seeds dormant until it is time to plant them.

So, when you buy cannabis seeds online from a seed bank, just know they have been well cared for to ensure the germination rate remains high. Because of the small size of seeds, it is possible for the seed banks to store a lot of them. That is how you may come across some seedbanks with thousands of marijuana seed strains.

Best Place to Buy Cannabis Seeds Online USA

If you have been asking yourself where to buy marijuana seeds with ease, then consider online seed banks. You can buy marijuana seeds online from all the six mentioned seedbanks mentioned above. We can recommend that you consider the I Love Growing Marijuana seed bank. Here you get the best seed variety, customer support, growing kits, and so much more.

Conclusion

Online seed banks have made it so easy to get cannabis seeds for sale. As such, you can start growing your marijuana plants in no time. However, you still need to pick the seeds from only top seed banks. We have already highlighted some of the top seed banks for you so that you only get quality marijuana seeds. Also, ensure you read more about growing these seeds so that you end up with the best harvest also.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a seed bank?

A seed bank is a place where the seeds are collected and stored mostly in their dormant form. This is to help preserve the genetic diversity of the different seeds.

What is a germination guarantee?

Here is where the seed bank gives the customer assurance that a certain percentage of the seeds will germinate or you will be refunded. The higher the percentage, the better.

What is the most secure method of paying for cannabis seeds?

Cryptocurrencies seem to be the secure method. However, since they are not popularly used, you can still consider a card that is only used for online transactions. Always report any suspicious activities.

What are the best marijuana seeds for beginners?

You may want to consider seeds such as Easy Bud, Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Cinex, and Papaya if you are a beginner.

Is buying seeds online safe?

Yes. The online seed banks will mostly encrypt your transactions to ensure your information is safe and have your order processed successfully.