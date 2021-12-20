Best CBD Cream For Pain of 2022 – Relief from Chronic, Joint & Muscle Discomfort

With the growing success of the CBD industry has come an influx of brands and providers aiming to produce and market the best CBD topical products. Customers who do not wish to ingest their CBD purchase can now choose from lotions, salves, and CBD creams. In particular, customers seeking pain relief in the form of CBD now have access to hundreds of CBD creams capable of relieving chronic pain, joint pain and muscle pain.

As the CBD cream industry continues to grow, the goal of choosing the most potent and authentic product has become a game of a needle in a haystack. This article aims to simplify the process of purchasing the best CBD cream for pain by reviewing the top ten providers of CBD products currently in operation.

Top 10 CBD Creams for Pain

How Do We Choose These 10 Brands?

To ensure that clients are provided with the best CBD brands possible, we have trawled through countless providers identifying three main factors that customers and industry professionals have highlighted as the most important. We have presented each of these factors in an impartial review that highlights the advantages of each brand and any issues customers should be aware of. The factors we have chosen are:

Price – With the growing reputability and the customer base of the CBD industry, there have come unscrupulous companies seeking to take advantage of customers by overpricing their products. To ensure none of these companies have made it onto our list, we have matched prices with the quality of the products in question. We have also looked for CBD brands that allow for discounts and savings to ensure that the products are within the buying range of all customers.

Ingredients – As CBD products are cannabis-plant or hemp-derived, it is essential to ensure that the plants are grown under suitable conditions. Companies with a history of gathering plants from unsafe farms and growing facilities have been excluded from our list. In addition, companies without lab reports or with poor processing practices have also been removed from our list, leaving our readers with the crème de la crème of the CBD cream world.

Reviews – Despite the best intentions, sometimes products can fail to meet expectations. Of course, this might be no fault of the company; however, we have carefully examined reviews from customers and industry professionals to weed out such brands.

Top 10 CBD Creams for Pain Reviewed

1. CBDFx – Editor’s Choice; Best CBD Cream for Pain

Pros:

Vegan-friendly products

Affordable prices

Multiple discount opportunities

Free shipping

Long-lasting guarantee

Cons:

No scent choices

CBDFx was formed with the goal of creating CBD oils and other CBD products that could be used by novices and experienced users. Established in 2016, the company has clearly reached this goal garnering more than 23,000 five-star reviews, with its CBD creams obtaining over 400 reviews with a 4.8-star average.

CBDFx boasts that all its products are created from organically grown hemp. In addition, the company claims the crops used in its ingredients are grown in pesticide-free, non-GMO conditions to ensure that clients are receiving the best CBD-enriched products possible. CBDFx uses a CO2 extraction process to obtain the highly potent CBD that the company utilizes in its facilities governed by the strict Current Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines.

In its goal to ensure that its products are available to all, CBDFx has guaranteed that not only are the conditions in their facilities cruelty-free, but that the end products are vegan-friendly. CBDFx currently offers two forms of CBD creams for pain, these are:

CBD Cream For Muscle & Joint

CBD Foot Cream- Lavender

While their two best CBD cream for pain options are only obtainable in a single scent, in the case of the foot cream, CBDFx offers highly affordable prices for both products. Clients can obtain 500mg CBD cream for as little as $29.99, with further savings to be gained by using the discount codes that provide for up to 25% off the overall price.

Purchasing these creams as a part of the bundles present on the site can also save clients over $50, depending on their purchase choice. In addition, clients are eligible for free shipping on any order over $35. Finally, in the rare case that a customer isn’t satisfied with their purchase, CBDFx offers a 60-day guarantee to resolve any issue or receive a refund.

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

US Hemp Authority Certified

CBD information available on the site

Available discount opportunities

Free shipping

Cons:

Geographical lock on site

The creation of CBDistillery centered on the goal of providing high-quality CBD-rich products at affordable prices. Created in 2016, the company was well aware that many potential customers were limited by the lack of clear information regarding the effectiveness of CBD-enriched products. As such, CBDistillery created their popular CBD Movement Blog, providing a portal of information for new and novice users. Users can find information on:

How to choose the best cbd product

The health benefits of daily cbd use

What cbd receptors are

Over its years of operation, CBDistillery has gained more than 31,000 five-star reviews – a credit to the potency and quality of its products. CBDistillery is currently US Hemp Authority certified, indicating that the processing of the company’s products takes place under strict supervision. To further ensure the quality of the CBD pain cream offered by the company, CBDistillery gathers its ingredients from non-GMO and pesticide-free farms.

CBDistillery offers 20% off select products when a customer signs up for a subscription program to achieve the company’s goal of affordability. In addition, select personnel can save 30% off their orders if they are:

currently serving or a veteran of the military forces

a first responder

a health care official

Customers whose purchase surpasses $75 are also entitled to free shipping, further lessening their overall price.

CBDistillery offers broad-spectrum CBD pain cream in the form of a warming cream and a cooling cream. Both CBD topicals are available for only $24.99, with the option of splitting the final cost into four payments of $6.25 through the use of Sezzle. The products are provided in a 300mg bottle and have gained reviews indicating the effective treatment of carpal tunnel and arthritis. Unfortunately, CBDistillery locks on geographical location, making it difficult to access the site’s products in other countries while traveling.

3. Charlotte’s Web – Worthy Mention

Pros:

Affordable products

Arthritis targeted cream option

Completely organic ingredients

B Corp certification

Cons:

Free shipping limited to the US

Created around the CW1AS1 hemp strain used by the Stanley Brothers to treat the company’s namesake, Charlotte Figi, Charlotte’s Web has existed since 2012. The potency and effectiveness of the company’s products has garnered the brand over 600 customer reviews at an average of 4.4 stars. Of these reviews, more than 90 are directed at the company’s pain relief topical CBD products with an emphasis on CBD cream.

The company’s ingredients for its hemp-infused creams and products come from farms operating under strict guidelines utilizing only organic agricultural methods. The company also boasts that its cream contains no:

synthetic fragrances

sulfates

betaine

shark-derived squalene

In order to prove its statements, Charlotte’s Web has achieved B Corp Certification, indicating that the company is operating at a highly supervised environmental performance standard. In addition, the company provides Certificates of Analysis for all its products and boasts the sponsorship of famous athlete Carli Lloyd.

Another unique aspect of Charlotte’s Web is the inclusion of an arthritis-targeted product. Users can purchase the Arthritis Aches And Pain Relief Cream for only $22.49. This best CBD cream for pain is even specially packaged in a pump bottle for ease of use.

Charlotte’s Web also offers the cheapest CBD cream option on our list with their hemp-infused cream designed for those with sensitive skin that costs only $19.99 for a one-time purchase and $14.99 with a subscription. While the company’s free shipping is limited to the United States, the incredible savings more than make up for this, allowing Charlotte’s Web to claim the title of the most inexpensive brand on our list.

4. Joy Organics – Informative

Pros:

Excellent satisfaction guarantee

Numerous discount savings

5-star rated cream products

CBD product quiz

Cons:

No full-spectrum CBD cream option

Established in 2018, Joy Organics is a rapidly growing CBD brand created by humanitarian Joy Smith. The brand aims to create top-quality CBD products, with that quality only matched by their outstanding customer service. In their effort to ensure the best topical CBD products possible, Joy Organics uses the CO2 extraction process to obtain the purest CBD possible.

The company assures its clients that its hemp is grown under strict USDA Certified Organic conditions and that processing takes place in cGMP facilities. Joy Organics also boasts that conditions under which its products are created are cruelty-free and that its products bear the authorization of the US Hemp Roundtable.

Joy Organics provides one of the most extended satisfaction guarantees of any CBD brand on this list. Customers have 90 days over which they can decide whether the product is one for them or not. Unopened products can be returned for a full refund, while opened products can be discussed with customer service.

New users who are unsure of which CBD-rich product is best for them can use the CBD Quiz available on the site to narrow down their options. On the other hand, customers looking for CBD pain relief creams can choose between the two broad-spectrum CBD options available. Joy Organics offers:

A 30 mL CBD cream for $32.95

A 118mL CBD sports cream for $39.95

Both products have garnered five-star reviews from delighted customers, making them more than worth the price, despite not having a full-spectrum CBD option. Additionally, customers looking for savings can sign up for a subscription and recoup up to 30% of their order price. Customers who are members of the military, first responders, teachers, and medical personnel can save as much as 50% off by signing up for the Joy Organics discount.

Also, by simply entering an email address, customers have the chance to save a further 15% off their price. With these savings, highly rated products, and affordable prices, it should come as no surprise that Joy Organics is one of our top picks.

5. Extract Labs – Discount Offers

Pros:

Brilliant discount offering

Highly-rated product

Customized shipping options

Easy to use website

Cons:

Only one pain treatment product available

Created in 2016, the CBD products produced by Extract Labs have garnered praise and awards from various sources, including Forbes, Men’s Health, and Buzzfeed. With more than 400 five-star customer reviews, over 200 of which have been allocated to their topical products, the company has cemented its place in the CBD world.

Created by veteran Craig Henderson, the company’s mission is to provide affordable, CBD-rich products to everyone. Extract Labs has upheld this promise with one of the most comprehensive discount programs in the field. Customers on a low income and those with disabilities are offered 50% off their order price once a month. The half-off discount is also available for:

First responders

Veterans and active military

Healthcare workers

Teachers

Members can also save money by signing up with an email address to save 15% of their purchase price. In addition, Extract Labs has ensured that their site’s layout is easy to use, providing intuitive dropdown tabs that reduce the clutter and help novices navigate from area to area.

Extract Labs currently offers a single full-spectrum CBD-enriched pain cream option that is created from all-natural ingredients. The 1,500mg Muscle Cream enhanced with arnica and menthol retails for $90 and excels at relieving aching sore muscles. While the lack of variety could be a disadvantage, the 271 five-star reviews that the company boasts accrediting the cream’s prowess to fixing everything from back pain to wear and tear more than makes up for it.

To allow customers to receive their product in optimum condition, Extract Labs packages their CBD cream in ice packs and bubble wrap. This shipping method ensures that the temperature in the package does not cause the cream to melt and affect its potency, further highlighting the length that Extract Labs goes to for its customers.

6. Sol CBD – Skin Care

Pros:

Helpful customer service

100% satisfaction guarantee

Third-party testing

Sale discounts available

Cons:

Only ships within the US

Created by Oksana and Larry Ostrovsky, a life coach couple with more than seven years of experience in the CBD field, Sol CBD is a fast-growing CBD brand aimed at providing the best possible CBD products for its customers. The company’s products boast four to five-star reviews, which the owners have accredited to their skincare wizard, who handpicks all the ingredients utilized in Sol CBD’s formulas.

The company’s CBD topicals maintain a high focus on the overall treatment of skin while utilizing the effects of CBD to provide relief from pain. The success of the company’s products is due to the combination of their hemp-derived CBD with twenty other powerful ingredients, which include:

non-GMO, unrefined vitamin E oil

organic amyris essential oil

wildcrafted myrrh essential oil

plant ester wax

sunflower seed oil

Visitors to the site are immediately greeted with a helpful automated customer service representative via the site’s chatbox. New users can use the representative’s knowledge and experience to quickly find what they are searching for. In addition to this expert customer care, Sol CBD boasts that all its products are third-party tested and carry a 100% 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

While not explicitly marketed only for pain relief, the CBD creams provided by Sol CBD can be obtained in several forms:

The 30ml Nourish Formula for $55.00

The 50ml Extra Care Formula for $75.00

The 250mg CBD Infused Herbal Balm for $41.00

By buying a bundle of their CBD topicals, customers can save more than $70 or take advantage of the current sales, saving more than $30 per product. Unfortunately, Sol CBD does not currently ship products outside of the US, but with its unique approach to skincare and pain relief, such an issue can be easily overlooked.

7. Receptra Naturals – Activity Oriented

Pros:

Free shipping

Full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD options

Highly-rated pain relief options

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

No CBD isolate option

A Colorado-based company, Receptra Naturals, was created in the wake of an injury by owner Rusty Scott. The company was designed to provide customers the pain relief that Rusty Scott searched for before encountering CBD pain treatment products. The owner’s experience has led Receptra Naturals to gain a reputation for producing authentic CBD topicals with no exaggerations of the product’s effectiveness.

Receptra Naturals is also one of the only companies on this list that claims to own the agricultural company from which it gains its supplies. To ensure product quality, the company is highly selective about the hemp that it uses, which boasts that “less than 1% of industrial hemp” would qualify for the company’s use.

At present, Receptra Naturals offers several targeted pain relief options to treat joint pain, chronic pain, sore muscles and general muscle wear and tear in the form of rich, creamy balms. Customers even have the choice to select between CBD topicals that match their sport or activity, such as:

Yoga

Skiing

Fitness

With reviews ranging from 4.5 to 5-stars, customers can obtain 400mg full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD products for as little as $44.99, with the added benefit of the ingredients arnica, jasmine, and jojoba. Receptra Naturals’ Serious Relief product has even garnered the number one rank for best CBD Topicals awarded by CBD Insider.

While the company does not offer a CBD isolate option, it does provide free shipping within the US and a 30-day guarantee to reassure customers.

8. Aspen Green – Rich Moisturizing

Pros:

Satisfaction guarantee

USDA certified hemp

Full-spectrum cbd Topical

Free shipping options

Cons:

No subscription option

In the world of topical CBD products, Aspen Green has made a name for itself, garnering the PM360 Trailblazer Award For Best Natural Product 2020 and the GDUSA American Package Design Award. Created by the Lewis and Chong couples, the company began with the express aim to use CBD to treat a range of health and everyday issues.

The company assures clients that its products are created with 100% natural ingredients grown and harvested ethically. In addition, the CBD topical products Aspen Green produces are processed in cruelty-free settings and that the ingredients used are:

pesticide-free

non-GMO

gluten-free

toxin-free

Aspen Green uses only USDA Certified Organic Hemp in the creation of its topical CBD products. To provide further confidence in pain relief cream, Aspen Green runs a 60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee. Customers who are dissatisfied with the product can return any unopened package for full price.

To reach deep joint pain and appropriately treat chronic pain, the CBD creams for pain offered by Aspen Green are full-spectrum. The company’s 60mL Muscle Relief Cooling Cream retails for only $85. The company also provides a 60mL Pain Relief Body Balm for $90.

While there is no subscription option, customers can gain free shipping on orders over $99. Customers can also access Aspen Green’s discount program by signing up for the brand’s newsletter. Military Personnel, medical staff, teachers, students, first responders, and the disadvantaged can also access discounts by applying through the site.

9. NanoCraft CBD – Athlete Focused

Pros:

Brilliant subscription offer

Vegan-friendly product

Money-back guarantee

Five-star CBD topical

Cons:

No CBD isolate or full-spectrum options

Created by Todd Erwin and Stefan McKellar, NanoCraft CBD is a brand that has effectively combined science and community outreach. Geared for athletes but suitable for anyone, the brand boasts that its products are created from the highest quality ingredients. With manufacturing conducted in cGMP facilities, NanoCraft CBD has used the expertise and supervision of their chemist and chief scientific officer to make CBD creams for pain that can effectively combat the harsh wear and tear and extreme sore muscles athletes experience.

Gathering almost 2000 five-star customer reviews, NanoCraft CBD has carved out a niche for itself in the CBD community. The brand even offers clients the opportunity to cut prices by 25% when signing up for a subscription. In addition, customer satisfaction is assured with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The NanoCraft CBD creams for pain products contain several added ingredients such as:

shea butter

arnica

menthol

coconut oil

The combination of these ingredients has produced the five-star rated 500mg Cooling CBD Sports Cream that retails for only $59.99. Unfortunately, the company does not offer a full-spectrum cream option. However, it has taken advantage of the entourage effect by formulating a broad-spectrum CBD product that provides a soothing cool when applied to the skin. In addition, the product is vegan-friendly, and the brand has been endorsed by several athletes, including:

Pat Perez

Kyle Mack

Tiffany Van Soest

Hunter Jones

10. Medterra – Specialized Options

Pros:

Specialized products

Affordable prices

Free shipping options

Discounts available

Gathering over 9,000 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.5-stars and more than a million products sold, Medterra is one of the most highly-rated CBD brands in the community. Created by Jay Hartenbach, the company seeks to share the benefits of CBD with those seeking an alternative to traditional pharmaceutical treatments. The company has accomplished this goal by utilizing the expertise of its advisory board that includes a dermatologist, a pharmacist and a veterinarian.

By combining the knowledge of these science-minded individuals, Medterra has produced products that have garnered the 2021 Product Of The Year Award from the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation. The CBD topical products offered by Medterra are all made from ingredients grown in the USA.

In addition, the products are non-GMO and third-party lab tested to ensure their potency and safety. Medterra has gained certification from the US Hemp Authority, assuring clients that the manufacturing process is strictly supervised. The effectiveness of Medterra’s products has been noted not only by everyday individuals but also by several athletes, including golfers, surfers, and cyclists.

New clients even have the advantage of using the site’s quiz to identify the best product for themselves. Medterra offers several cream options:

The 500mg Pain Relief Cream for $34.99

The 500mg Relief and Recovery Cream for $39.99

The 125mg CBD and Manuka Cream for $34.99

With these affordable prices and the option of free shipping on orders over $75, customers can mix and match to ensure the best balance of pain relief, recovery, and skincare. Customers can also take advantage of Medterra’s subscription plan, which offers 15% off their order price along with a free shipping option.

CBD Oil Vs. CBD Cream for Pain Relief

Both CBD oil and CBD cream provide customers with the benefit of reducing pain caused by inflammation, joint stress, sore muscles and other factors. However, despite their similarities, the products work in different ways, and thus care should be taken to select the appropriate product.

CBD creams are somewhat slower acting than oils, but provide targeted pain relief directly to the source of pain by applying the cream. In addition, CBD creams are particularly effective when trying to target sore joints and muscles without producing the relaxed state often found when ingesting oils or other CBD products.

Unlike CBD oil, CBD cream makers can use a wider range of ingredients as the product is not to be consumed orally. This allows providers to take advantage of products such as tea tree oil to aid in the relief of pain and soreness through its anti-inflammatory properties. If ingested orally, tea tree oil can cause serious health issues.

Another advantage to be gained from the use of CBD creams instead of CBD oils is the fact that the product will not show up on any drug tests. This factor allows customers to use full-spectrum CBD creams without fear that the THC included in the product will cause any workplace issues or issues in other areas where drug tests are required.

How to Use CBD Cream for Pain

Using CBD creams is quite simple, and as such, instructions will only differ in minute details between brands. It is suggested that before the CBD cream is applied, the area in question should be thoroughly washed to allow for quick absorption. Using the cream after a shower or bath is best; however, it can be used in other scenarios where washing isn’t possible. The customer must only be aware that absorption might take more time than usual.

How Quickly Does CBD Work for Pain?

Much like its counterpart CBD oil, CBD cream can vary in the time that it takes to become truly effective. It is suggested that this variation in time is due to differing body chemistries and metabolic rates. Gender has also been found to affect the time required for CBD creams to work, with women noticing significantly faster activation times than men. Another factor that will affect the activation times is the strength of the cream, with some of the more potent products halving the waiting time that customers usually face.

CBD creams usually take anywhere between ten and twenty minutes to completely relieve pain in the treated area. However, some individuals can experience relief in only a few minutes. In addition, the severity of the pain and the placement of the injury can either speed up or slow down the time the creams take to work.

Safety and Side Effects

Despite much research, there has yet to be an identification of any side effects linked to the use of CBD creams. In addition, since the product is not orally ingested, it has avoided the usual CBD side effects of dry mouth, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Conclusion

With the introduction of CBD topicals, pain relief is just within reach. And with our article, hours of research have been shaved down to the few minutes needed to read through our reviews.