Best CBD for Sleep: 7 Products For A Good Night’s Rest

If you have difficulty drifting off to sleep or staying asleep through the night, you might want to give CBD products a try. Different hemp-derived supplements — like CBD oils, gummies, and capsules — can yield varying benefits, so it’s essential to understand how they work and which product is best for your unique circumstances.

Keep reading to learn how these supplements can help you get a better night’s rest and how to pick the best CBD for sleep.

Best CBD for Sleep

The CBD industry is thriving, and the market’s growth continues to expand. With so many companies out, it can sometimes be challenging to determine which CBD products are best for sleep.

Choosing the right one depends on various factors, such as potency, flavor, and cost. Those are all things we considered when we rounded up the best CBD gummies, CBD capsules, and CBD oil for sleep:

Top CBD Products for Sleep

1. Best Overall CBD for Sleep: CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin

What we love

The CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin are a great all-natural choice for anyone struggling with poor sleep.

These broad spectrum CBD gummies contain other relaxing ingredients — like melatonin, chamomile, and lemon balm — that promote relaxation, reduce stress and anxiety, and help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The gummies are also vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

About CBDfx

CBDfx is a leading provider of CBD products, offering a wide range of options for customers to choose from.

Founded in San Fernando Valley, California, in 2014, CBDfx has grown significantly over the years and now offers an extensive selection of products ranging from CBD oil tinctures to topicals to edibles to vape pens and more. All their products are made with U.S.A.-grown hemp and lab tested for quality assurance.

CBDfx prides itself on providing high-quality, vegan-friendly products free from artificial ingredients or additives.

They also offer a variety of pet-friendly CBD products specifically formulated for cats and dogs. With their CBD oils, balms, and treats, you can be sure your pets will benefit from the same natural goodness as you do.

CBDfx’s commitment to quality is evident in the thousands of positive customer reviews they have received over the years.

With an emphasis on providing top-notch customer service and helpful support staff available to answer any questions customers may have about their sleep struggles, CBDfx is an excellent choice for those looking to have more restful nights.

Pros:

Non-psychoactive and THC-free

Contains melatonin, chamomile, and lemon balm to promote sleep

Lab-tested for accuracy and potency

Vegan, non GMO, gluten free

Con:

Some customers don’t love the taste

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 60 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Not specified

What we love

You’ll get great value from the Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture from CBDistillery. This is the product to try when looking for fast and effective relief because it contains hemp extracts like CBN and CBD to help you achieve better sleep.

CBN is known to be effective at promoting sleep and relaxation, while CBD is great for reducing anxiety and stress levels. Like other reputable CBD oils, this CBD oil has been lab tested for quality assurance and contains no artificial ingredients or fillers.

And as a full spectrum CBD oil, this sleep supplement utilizes all parts of the hemp plant to create the entourage effect and give you boosted benefits.

About CBDistillery

Founded in 2016, CBDistillery is a Colorado-based company dedicated to providing consumers with the highest quality CBD products available on the market. They offer a wide range of full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolate products, and several have been formulated to promote sleep and relaxation.

Pros:

Lab tested for quality assurance

Contains no artificial ingredients or fillers

Formulated with CBN and CBD for maximum benefits

Con:

Not suitable for people with a coconut allergy—contains fractionated coconut oil

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 450 mg of CBD/bottle

Flavor(s): Not specified

3. Best for Beginners: Slumber Sleep Aid Extra-Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep

What we love

The Slumber Sleep Aid Extra-Strength CBN Gummies promote restful sleep by reducing stress and anxiety levels. This product is made from natural ingredients and one primary component: CBN.

CBN is an effective sleep aid, and the natural ingredients in these gummies make this product an ideal choice for those interested in improving sleep quality.

The vanilla blueberry sleep gummies are all CBN and have no THC or melatonin. The formula is non-GMO and vegan, so it’s a great option for someone who doesn’t eat animal products.

These gummies are also a lower strength than a lot of other products out there, so they’re a good choice for beginners who aren’t yet used to CBD.

About Slumber Sleep Aid

Slumber Sleep Aid’s CBD products are designed to provide optimal nighttime calm and help people struggling with sleep issues. The company offers variations of plant-based CBN products, including a combination CBN-CBD oil for sleep.

The CBD brand has been featured on LinkedIn, Facebook, Leafly, and other websites. You can also read reviews from customers who have tried their products and loved them.

Pros:

All-natural, no fillers

Contains 15mg of CBN per gummy for accurate dosage

Science-backed formula for all types of sleepers

Con:

Not suitable for people with a corn allergy—contains corn syrup.

Specs:

CBD type: N/A

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 15 mg of CBN/gummy

Flavor(s): Vanilla Blueberry

4. Best Capsules: Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules

What we love

Green Roads CBD Sleep Capsules stand out from other products because they’re formulated by a team of pharmacists. These broad spectrum CBD capsules also contain CBN and melatonin to help ease users into a deep, restful sleep.

About Green Roads

Green Roads is a CBD brand that specializes in creating pharmaceutical-grade alternatives to traditional medicine. Along with quality hemp-derived CBD oil, their products are made with natural ingredients, such as peppermint, avocado oil, safflower oil, and ashwagandha. They offer a variety of products, including CBD oils, gummies, and roll-ons.

Green Roads has a mission to help people find relief from everyday ailments without using traditional medications.

The company is quickly becoming one of the most trusted CBD brands in the industry. It’s been featured in Forbes Health, Healthline, and other publications for its high-quality standards and commitment to customer satisfaction.

They have an active presence on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, providing helpful information about their products and ways to save money when purchasing them.

Pros:

Contains both CBD and CBN

Made with melatonin for a naturally relaxing effect

Easy to take

Con:

Not organic

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30 capsules/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD+CBN/capsule

Flavor(s): Not specified

5. Variety of Flavors: Koi CBD Gummies for Sleep

What we love

Koi CBD Gummies for Sleep are formulated with high-quality ingredients. The gummies are packed with CBD and CBN — two cannabinoids known for their sleep-supporting properties — as well as delta 9 THC.

And we really love that this supplement is available in two tasty flavors. If you aren’t a fan of the earthy hemp flavor that you get in CBD oil for sleep or even other gummies, you’ll really enjoy the taste of these ones.

Furthermore, Koi’s gummies are vegan and free of artificial sweeteners, ensuring you get a natural and clean product that won’t disrupt your sleep routine.

In addition to being safe and effective, these gummies are manufactured in an FDA-certified production facility, so you can rest assured that they meet rigorous health standards.

About Koi CBD

Koi CBD is a leader in the CBD industry. Founded in 2015 to help people create daily balance through better products and services, Koi CBD has become a trusted source of quality CBD oil tinctures, gummies, vapes, balms, and pet products.

The company sources full spectrum CBD and broad spectrum CBD through a strict vendor validation process and uses only the purest ingredients to ensure customers get the highest quality product.

Pros:

Utilizes CBD, CBN, and THC for entourage effect

Available in two delicious flavors

Lab tested for quality assurance

Con:

May be too potent for beginners

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Orange Cream, Black Cherry

6. Organic Option: Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep

What we love

Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep are made with a blend of CBD, CBN, THC, and melatonin to promote better sleep.

They’re vegan and gluten-free, while also containing no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. Plus, these gummies are formulated with organic ingredients.

About Joy Organics

Joy Organics is a premium CBD company that offers a variety of organic products, including CBD oil, gummies, softgels, topicals, and pet products. Their mission is to help people overcome their problems by creating top-tier supplements.

The company sources USDA organic ingredients whenever possible, and uses an advanced nanoemulsion process for some of its products to ensure an optimal absorption rate and maximum effectiveness.

Joy Organics’ products can be found in Publix stores across the country but they’re also available online with special discounts and fast delivery.

Pros:

Made with naturally occurring melatonin

Vegan and organic

Contains no artificial sweeteners or preservatives

Cons:

No delay in onset — don’t take until you are ready to sleep.

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 30 mg of CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Nighttime Berry

7. Most Affordable: Plain Jane CBN Oil

What we love

Plain Jane CBN Oil is an excellent choice for those seeking relief from sleeplessness. Their CBN oil is third-party tested to ensure purity and potency, and they use a proprietary extraction process to ensure the highest-quality product.

This product is fast-acting, flavorless, and odorless, so taking it should be a breeze. The CBN should make you feel nice and relaxed so you can drift off to sleep no problem.

And we love that it’s the most affordable option on this list.

About Plain Jane

Plain Jane CBD is a company that was founded to make hemp and CBD products more accessible and affordable. Plain Jane has grown rapidly since its inception, serving customers across the United States.

The company’s mission is to provide quality CBD products — including CBD oils, vapes, gummies, capsules, topicals, concentrates, and flower — at an affordable price so everyone can enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids.

All of their products are lab tested for purity and potency, ensuring that customers get the best possible supplement every time they shop with Plain Jane.

In addition to its online store, Plain Jane has a presence on Facebook and other social media platforms where customers can stay updated on new product releases and promotions.

Pros:

Third-party tested for purity, potency, and quality

No psychoactive effects from THC

Affordable prices

Cons:

No flavored options are available

Specs:

CBD type: N/A

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg of CBN/bottle

Flavor(s): No flavor

How We Picked The Best CBD for Sleep

When selecting the best CBD products for sleep, we considered three key factors: quality, ease of use, and reviews.

Quality

We only chose products made with high-quality ingredients that are safe and effective. All the products we selected are third-party tested to ensure they meet strict standards for purity, potency, and accuracy.

We looked for evidence that the product is as described on its label, so users can trust what they’re purchasing. Additionally, we also checked that each product had a Certificate of Analysis confirming that it meets industry standards.

Ease of Use

We looked for products that are easy to use and provide quick relief from insomnia and other sleep disorders. We chose products with simple instructions to make sure anyone can get started quickly and safely.

We also looked for products with a pleasant taste or smell, so you can enjoy using them without any unpleasant aftertaste. For those who prefer capsules or tablets over other forms of ingestion, we found several options on the market that make getting a good night’s rest even more accessible.

Reviews

Finally, we read customer reviews to understand how well each product works. We chose the highest-rated products based on their effectiveness in helping people get a better night’s sleep and overall satisfaction score from customers who used them.

We looked for positive feedback about how effective it was in assisting them to get a better night’s sleep and negative assessments regarding any side effects they may have experienced while taking the product.

Overall, our goal was to find the best CBD for sleep by ensuring that each product offers safe, effective relief from insomnia and other sleep disorders with minimal side effects or drawbacks while using them.

Benefits of CBD for Sleep

Poor sleep can have a severe impact on overall health and well-being. Fortunately, CBD may offer an effective solution for those experiencing sleeping difficulties or insomnia symptoms. Here we explore the benefits of CBD for sleep.

Improved Sleep Quality

CBD has been found to affect sleep positively. Research suggests that high doses of CBD may support sleep, and people who use CBD for chronic pain report sleeping better. Studies have also found that CBD affects the sleep cycle, helping people to fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep longer.

Reduced Anxiety and Stress

CBD has been linked to reducing anxiety and stress levels, which can help improve overall quality of sleep. A significant case series study found that higher doses of CBD were associated with reduced anxiety and improved mental sedation. Additionally, research suggests that cannabis or other drugs combined with CBD may help treat sleep disorders like insomnia.

Improved Focus and Energy Through Better Sleep

The benefits of CBD for sleep can extend beyond improved sleep quality. Research indicates that people who use CBD for insomnia or other sleep disorders have more energy throughout the day and enhanced cognitive functions and memory recall. This allows individuals to focus better on tasks, potentially leading to greater productivity.

Additionally, CBD oil may help reduce fatigue, enabling users to stay alert and do more during the day.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD oil is generally safe and well-tolerated in humans, but some potential side effects may still exist. Some people have reported feeling drowsiness and nausea after taking CBD for sleep.

This is usually due to the sedative effects of CBD, so it’s essential to take this into account before deciding to use it.

Additionally, some people have reported feeling nauseous or having digestive issues after taking CBD oil for sleep (or another type of CBD product). If you experience these side effects, stop using the product and speak with a doctor before resuming.

Numerous studies have found that CBD oil is safe for most people when taken as directed, but everyone should consult their doctor before beginning any new supplement or drug regimen. It’s essential to consider your medical history and potential interactions with other medications before starting a new CBD routine.

Can CBD Interact With Other Medications?

Yes, CBD oil can interact with certain medications. The hemp compound metabolizes in the same pathway as certain medications, which can lead to potential interactions. Discussing your current medication regimen with a doctor before beginning CBD oil is essential.

The most common drugs to be aware of include blood thinners, anti-anxiety medications, and anticonvulsants. Besides that, you shouldn’t mix CBD with alcohol.

FAQs

If you’re new to using CBD for sleep, you may have some questions, like:

What is the difference between full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum, and isolate CBD products?

Full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate are all different forms of cannabidiol:

Full spectrum CBD

If a product is labeled “full spectrum CBD” or “full spectrum CBD oil,” that means it contains several components found in the cannabis plant, including terpenes, natural fatty acids, and tiny amounts of THC. Full spectrum CBD oils could sometimes have more benefits than other CBD products because those different components are working together.

It’s important to note that full spectrum CBD oil and other full spectrum CBD products have to contain less than 0.3% THC in order to be sold legally and will not make users feel high.

Broad spectrum CBD

If a product is labeled “broad spectrum CBD” then it shouldn’t contain any THC at all. These CBD products will still contain other parts of the hemp plant, like all other cannabinoids and terpenes aside from THC.

Some customers may want a broad spectrum CBD oil over a full spectrum one because those trace amounts of THC can, in rare circumstances, be detected on a drug test.

CBD isolate

If a product is labeled “CBD isolate,” that means it’s pure CBD. It is extracted the same way as the other CBD oils, but all the other cannabinoids and terpenes are removed after the extraction process.

On the one hand, isolate CBD oil products won’t have the entourage effect — AKA the added benefit of different cannabis components working together — because it’s just CBD oil.

But CBD isolate could be a good choice if you don’t want a strong earthy taste — or if you just want to avoid THC altogether. So, if you only want a pure CBD oil or supplement, CBD isolate is the way to go.

Will CBD oil make me high?

No. CBD oil is a non-psychoactive compound that won’t make you feel high when used correctly. It does not interact with the same brain pathways as THC, so that you won’t experience any intoxicating effects. Products made with full-spectrum CBD oil products contain small traces of THC. However, the amount is not enough to make you feel intoxicated.

How much CBD oil should I take?

The amount of CBD oil you should take for sleep depends on your needs. Start with a small dose and increase if necessary. Other factors for dosing include your weight, the severity of your condition, and the type of CBD product you’re using. It’s always best to start with a lower dose and work up.

Also, if you’re using CBD that you can’t necessarily measure (like a CBD bath bomb), just follow the directions on the package.

Is CBD oil legal?

Yes, in the United States. Hemp-derived products containing less than 0.3% of THC are legal in all 50 states. You can purchase CBD products online or in stores. When you buy online, you

may qualify for discounts from the top CBD brands.

Why do CBD sleep products use CBN?

Hemp contains compounds known as cannabinoids, which are bioactive molecules known to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system.

Cannabinol (CBN) is one of over 120 cannabinoids found in hemp. It is a mild sedative that can help people sleep better and reduce insomnia. It is often used in combination with CBD and other terpenes for a more potent sleep aid. For this reason, many brands are beginning to add CBN to their products.

Conclusion

Choosing the best CBD for sleep can be tough, because there are so many things to consider. Whether you prefer to chew some gummies before bed, or drop some CBD sleep oil under your tongue to drift off, we know this list has the best CBD product for a restful night’s sleep.