Best CBD Oil For Pain: Ingredients, Reputation, Costs & Ratings

The booming industry of CBD products has provided a well-received alternative to the traditional approach of treating pain. With numerous studies underway to further explain CBD oil’s effect on the human body, it cannot be denied that CBD oil is an effective pain treatment. With more than 6 million clients worldwide, the CBD industry continues to grow, and with that growth has come an increased number of CBD oil providers.
In this article, we have identified the top ten providers of the best CBD oil for pain. In addition, we have provided impartial and professional reviews for each company highlighting both pros and cons to make choosing the best provider of CBD oil online more straightforward.
Top 10 Best CBD Oils for Pain
- CBDfx – Editor’s Choice
- CBDistillery – Runner Up
- Sunday Scaries – Worthy Mention
- Green Roads – Informative
- Zatural – Various Strength Options
- Charlotte’s Web – Many Flavors
- CBD American Shaman – Affordable Alternative
- Five CBD – Good Potency Options
- Extract Labs – Original Discount Offers
- Bloom Hemp – Free Shipping
How Did We Choose These 10 Brands?
To further simplify the purchasing process of CBD oil for pain treatments, we have identified four key factors that users place emphasis on, researching and highlighting key points of each factor within every brand review. The factors we have used to choose these best CBD providers are:
- Company Reputability – We recognize that many clients who use our list seek products that will actually work, avoiding any potential scams or fraudulent claims. As such, we have carefully examined the reputation of each brand on our list. We have investigated not only the length of time the brand or company has been in operation but also any credentials, awards, and complaints the brand might have received.
- Price – While in some cases, price might not be an issue, we have recognized that some companies will demand prices that may surpass the quality of their product. We have carefully weeded out such companies, ensuring that the brands on our list are reputable and fair.
- Customer Reviews – One of the best ways to judge the effectiveness of any product is to seek out the experiences of past customers. In our overview of the best CBD oil providers, we have taken into account customer experiences and the experiences of industry professionals who have sought to identify the very best products.
- Ingredients – To further ensure the authenticity of the CBD products provided by each brand, we have investigated the components and processes used to create the best CBD oils on our list. We have included only brands that offer CBD oil produced from the most ethically sourced and natural ingredients to ensure quality.
Reviews of the Best CBD Oils for Pain
-
CBDFx – Editor’s Choice
Pros:
- Numerous discount options
- Brilliant customer guarantee
- Pet-friendly products
- Wealth of information
Cons:
- No flavor options
Established in 2014, CBDFx boasts more than six years of experience in the CBD oil field. These years of experience have allowed the company to amass over 23,000 five-star reviews. In addition, CBDFx boasts that the ingredients used to create its CBD oils are:
- Non-GMO
- Grown under pesticide free conditions
- Grown organically
Combining these conditions with processing in facilities that operate under current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) ensures that clients are provided with the best products possible. Clients also have the opportunity to browse the lab reports of each product available on the site, allowing for greater purchasing confidence.
CBDFx aims to provide CBD products to experienced and new users, a goal they support by providing numerous discounts that make their products much more affordable. Currently, customers have the option of:
- Buying one item to receive 15% off
- Buying two items to receive 20% off
- Buying three or more items to receive 25% off
CBDFx offers what it describes as several of the best CBD oil pain treatment options in CBD tinctures made for humans and our pets, too. In the case of humans, the cheapest pain relief product available costs $39.99 for a 500mg bottle, whereas the most inexpensive product for pets costs $29.99 for a 250mg bottle. Clients can also purchase a tincture set to help with chronic pain management while providing a calming side benefit for $71.98 for both 500mg products. Purchasing this set allows users to take advantage of the benefits of broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD oil.
All the tinctures on the CBDFx site are combined with coconut oil, allowing for a gentler taste that makes it easier for new users to consume. And with customers suffering ailments from headaches to joint pains raving about the effectiveness of the CBD tinctures provided, it is no wonder that the company has continued to grow.
New visitors to the CBDFx site are provided with a wealth of information on the CBD oil tincture’s main page that explains:
- The types of CBD tinctures available
- the components of CBD oil
- the benefits of CBD oil
- how much CBD oil is needed
CBDFx also provides a 60-day guarantee that promises a full refund on unopened products.
2. CBDistillery – Runner Up
Pros:
- Affordable product options available
- Several discounts
- Clear and transparent processing procedures
- Free shipping options
Cons:
- Lingering aftertaste
CBDistillery is an offshoot of the well-established Balanced Health Botanicals created in 2016. The company provides customers with an option of care that differs from the more traditional medication for acute and chronic pain in the form of the best CBD oil possible. The company has serviced over one million customers and gained a whopping 31,000 five-star reviews.
In the CBD industry, where processing and ingredient harvesting is often shrouded with secrecy, CBDistillery has established itself as one of the most transparent companies in the field. Not only does the company provide lab reports for each CBD oil product present on its site, but CBDistillery also:
- Certification from the US Hemp Authority
- Uses only the best ingredients from pesticide-free farming facilities
- Submits to regular audits by the US Hemp Authority
Along with its transparent approach to CBD product processing, CBDistillery has also ensured that the pain relief products it offers are affordable. Broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD oil in various strengths that range from regular to max strength are available for as little as $29 or lower if one takes advantage of the many discounts available on the site.
Military personnel, health care officials, and first responders can receive a 30% discount when shopping with CBDistillery, while others can save 20% by signing up for the company’s subscription program. Buyers are also eligible for free shipping on orders that surpass $75.
Some customers have complained about a faint lingering aftertaste, but with other reviews that expand on the product’s potency and the easy-to-use site, such complaints are relatively minor.
Learn more at CBDistillery.com
3. Sunday Scaries – Worthy Mention
Pros:
- Provides charity donation opportunities
- High-quality product
- Numerous saving options
- Vegan friendly
Cons:
- No full-spectrum CBD oil options
Sunday Scaries is one of the younger brands on our list. Created by Beau Schmitt and Mike Sill, the company provides CBD products that can effectively reduce life and work stress, help with chronic pain management and improve quality of life. Sunday Scaries accomplishes this goal not only by providing high-quality CBD oil for pain but also through the company’s approach to the broader community.
Unlike many other brands, Sunday Scaries runs a practice of donating to the Trevor Project in honor of Mike Sill’s younger sister Julia; meaning, with specific purchases, customers are improving their lives and the lives of those who rely on the charity.
The CBD oil produced by Sunday Scaries is a broad-spectrum CBD product, allowing customers to take advantage of the entourage effect. The company does not currently supply full-spectrum CBD oil options, which might be considered a disadvantage to some. Still, given the potency that has gained the company more than 100 5-star reviews, customers are clearly impressed.
To provide the best CBD oil, Sunday Scaries has ensured that the CBD oil that it offers for pain management is:
- Kosher certified
- Made in the United States
- 3rd party lab-tested
- Vegan friendly
Sunday Scaries offers a single 500mg bottle of CBD oil that can be bought for $49 as a one-time purchase or $39 as part of a subscription. The products offered by Sunday Scaries contain not only CBD but also the valuable vitamins B12 and D3.
Further savings on Sunday Scaries’ CBD oil can be obtained by taking part in the company’s Spin & Win. By including only an email address, clients can win prizes such as:
- 5% off
- 15% off
- Free shipping
With an additional offer of free shipping on any order over $59, it is no wonder that Sunday Scaries has grown to be a fan favorite so quickly.
Learn more at SundayScaries.com
4. Green Roads – Informative
Pros:
- Multiple flavors and purchase options
- Pharmacist-driven product selection
- Several discount options
- Provides a large dose of CBD information
Cons:
- Some products are slightly more expensive than others on our list
Green Roads is the brand for those who want the best CBD products created by a company run and governed by pharmacists. Built in 2013 by Laura Fuentes, the company has gathered more than 30,000 five-star reviews. In addition, the CBD oil products produced by Green Roads have gained customer satisfaction and several awards, including Best CBD Products for 2018 and 2019 as selected by the Cannabis Business Awards.
Green Roads provides clients with one of the widest selections of CBD oils for pain, including broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD options. While some of the pain relief options on Green Roads can climb as high as $149.99, the company has always aimed to make CBD products affordable, and buyers can also find miniature 25mg daily dose options for as little as $2.99.
Clients can choose between the flavors:
- Mint
- Apple Kiwi
- Original
Customers have the opportunity to mix and match by purchasing a variety pack of four daily doses for only $9.99 or a twelve-pack for $35.99. In addition, military personnel, teachers, and first responders can save up to 50% off their order price. Others can also save by referring friends or signing up to the Green Roads Reward Program.
On each purchase page, Green Roads has included a wealth of information to ensure that clients choose the best product for themselves. In particular, the information provided on the CBD oil main page includes:
- Which Green Roads CBD Oil Is Best For Me?
- How Do I Use CBD Drops?
- Will CBD Oil Affect My Medication
5. Zatural – Various Strength Options
Pros:
- Award-winning products
- Science-based leadership
- Multiple options
- Discounts available
Cons:
- Larger products are expensive
Another brand on our list with a science-based creator is Zatural. The company was created in 2018 by Maryann Stanger, a naturopathic doctor, and NAET practitioner. Zatural aims to provide an alternative to the usual pharmaceutical choices using what Maryann describes as the ‘miracle’ of CBD. While Zatural is a relatively new brand in the CBD industry, the company has already gained the 2021 award for the Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil.
Zatural offers clients a range of CBD oil for pain options, in flavors such as:
- Peppermint
- Lemon-Lime
- Spearmint
- Cinnamon
Along with the flavors, customers can choose from the various strengths and prices of the tincture products on offer. For example, broad-spectrum oil containing no THC and full-spectrum CBD oil with very small amounts of THC are available at 10mg for only $27.50. On the other hand, 2,500mg bottles of pure CBD isolate can be purchased from Zatural for $69.99.
While some of the larger products offered by Zatural can be somewhat costly such as the 12,000mg bottle of broad-spectrum oil that costs $360, buyers can save 10% off their order price by signing up for a subscription instead of a one-time purchase. Further savings can be found by purchasing bundles allowing for 20% off, and Zatural also provides discounts for senior citizens and military personnel. In addition, all orders over $5 are eligible for free shipping within the United States.
Zatural boasts that their CBD products are very high-quality using hemp obtained from US farms that stick to strict organic techniques, removing any chance of the hemp plant absorbing any dangerous chemicals from the soil. In addition, Zatural promises that its oils are additive-free and third-party lab tested to ensure the best possible quality for all its clients.
6. Charlotte’s Web – Many Flavors
-
Pros:
- Numerous discounts available
- U.S. Hemp Authority certified
- Several flavor options
- Fully organic products
Cons:
- Higher price compared to competitors
Originally put together in 2012 by the Stanley Brothers, Charlotte’s Web has almost a decade’s worth of experience in the CBD industry. The company has used this time to amass more than 600 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.4 stars.
Charlotte’s Web extracts its ingredients from US-grown hemp plants and their products are full-spectrum CBD. In addition, the company boasts that its pure CBD oils contain no additives or dyes, allowing customers to take full advantage of the natural range of the hemp extract.
Charlotte’s Web has identified that not all hemp plant extracts are created equal. Thus to assure customers that they are receiving the best CBD oil product possible and not simply a disguised hemp seed oil, the company is certified by the US Hemp Authority. Charlotte’s Web also provides certificates of analysis (COA) and lab reports for customers to check the ingredients in their full-spectrum CBD products for themselves.
Charlotte’s Web provides a range of the best CBD oils for customers to choose from, with several flavors and strengths available. A sampling of prices include:
- 7mg bottle for $29.99
- 17mg bottle for $59.99
- 50mg bottle for $119.99
Customers can choose from the flavors lemon twist, mint chocolate, olive oil, and orange blossom, and savings are available by signing up for a subscription and getting 25% off the order price. The company also offers discounts for military personnel that can be obtained by verifying periods of service using the requested documentation.
Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com
7. CBD American Shaman – Affordable Alternative
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Innovative product creation process
- A variety of flavors
- Charity supporting brand
Cons:
- High free shipping limit
CBD American Shaman was created in 2016 with the express aim to ‘bring wellness to the world’ by using hemp-derived CBD products. The company has achieved this goal, gaining a 4-star average from the Better Business Bureau. Additionally, to create the most accessible CBD products, CBD American Shaman has ensured that the products they offer are gluten-free and vegan friendly.
The oil that CBD American Shaman extracts from their organic hemp grown in the US is rich in both CBD and other cannabinoids. The company allows users to choose between their full-spectrum CBD and THC-free, broad-spectrum pain relief products.
To ensure that their clients receive the best CBD oils for pain as possible, CBD American Shaman uses nanotechnology to manipulate the CBD molecule. By breaking the hemp-derived components into tiny particles, CBD American Shaman ensures that their CBD oil for pain and other ailments works quickly, giving users fast relief.
The company’s water-soluble THC-free 5ml hemp oil retails for only $14.99, the exact same price as its THC-carrying counterpart. Larger bottles of 30ml cost $59.99, and while free shipping is only available on orders over $99, customers can save 20% on their expenses by signing up for CBD American Shaman’s subscription program. In addition, the oils are available in several flavors, including:
- Pina Colada
- Grape
- Cherry Lemonade
For the more community-focused clients, CBD American Shaman supports various charities by partnering with artists, veterans, and other individuals seeking to better their community.
Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com
8. Five CBD – Good Potency Options
Pros:
- Unique 5:1 ratio approach
- Brilliant discount program
- US Hemp Authority certified bBrand
- Free shipping for almost all orders
Cons:
- No broad-spectrum option
Established in 2020, Five CBD has taken a unique yet simplistic approach to cannabis plant-derived products that have gained the company more than 200 five-star reviews. Five CBD promises its clients the most effective CBD pain relief potency without using only pure CBD isolate and thus diluting the other beneficial natural components of the hemp plant.
To ensure that clients receive the best CBD oil product possible, Five CBD utilizes a 5:1 ratio when matching CBD to the other hemp components. This allows clients an opportunity to take advantage of the full entourage effect that is not produced by CBD isolate products.
In addition, Five CBD maintains that the hemp used in their ingredients is obtained from US-grown farms. The company also claims that all its products are third-party lab tested and overseen by the strict US Hemp Authority.
While Five CBD does not offer an oil option for pain relief that does not contain THC, the provided products range at affordable prices from a 1,500mg bottle for $49.99 to the large 6,000mg bottle for $174.99. The flavors available on Five CBD include:
- Lavender
- Citrus
- Mint Chocolate
Clients looking for savings can sign up for a subscription and reduce the order price by 30%, saving clients more than $50 on more expensive orders. Buyers can also take advantage of the free shipping opportunities on orders except for chocolates.
9. Extract Labs – Original Discount Offers
-
Pros:
- Variety of products
- Easy to navigate site
- Brilliant discount program
- Award-winning products
Cons:
- Constricting returns policy
A brainchild of veteran Craig Henderson, Extract Labs was created in 2016 to ensure that hemp-derived CBD products were made available to anyone who required them. Along with accessibility, Extract Labs has also promised the best CBD products for all of its clients. To achieve this, the company uses only organic hemp grown in pesticide and heavy metal-free facilities.
Processing of the CBD oil provided by Extract Labs takes place in ISO-accredited lab facilities under strict supervision. Independent, 3rd party lab reports of each CBD oil product on the site are easily viewed on the site, along with the numerous awards the company has received, which include the Indo Expo-Best Extractor, Top 10 CBD Oil-CBD Validator 2020, along with Indo Expo- Best Isolate 2018. The company’s CBD oil and other CBD-enhanced products have gained over 400 five-star customer reviews.
Extract Labs offers CBD oil in the forms of pure CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum. Clients can purchase their CBD oil tincture products for reasonable prices, including:
- 1000mg CBD bottles for $21.00
- 2000mg CBD bottles for $85.00
The CBD oils on the Extract Labs site are available in the flavors Lemon, Raspberry, Banana Foster, and Original. Along with a variety of CBD oil options, Extract Labs also offers several discount opportunities. For example, by simply providing an email address, new clients can save up to 15% off their purchase price.
Existing clients can also save by signing up for the Extract Labs Discount Program. Once accepted, clients can save money by undertaking simple tasks such as creating an account or posting a video review with the potential savings of up to $50. Unfortunately, the return window for any unopened Extract Labs CBD oil product is somewhat narrow, with only a seven-day grace period. However, with the easy-to-use site, potential discounts, and varying strengths of CBD oil, shopping with Extract Labs is more than worth the effort.
10. Bloom Hemp – Free Shipping
Pros:
Free shipping
Streamlined website
Pet-friendly products
Discounts available
Easy to access certificates

Cons:
Few flavor alternatives
Few flavor alternatives
Created in 2018 after the passing of the Farm Bill, Bloom Hemp’s mission is to empower people around the globe through the use of hemp-enriched products. The company seeks to not only promote hemp as an alternative to pharmaceuticals but to use the product to its full capacity as a clothing and food source. To ensure that the CBD oil is as potent as possible, Bloom Hemp has taken a unique route of employing who they have described as ‘one of the most qualified medical experts’, Dr. Sunil Pai.
The advantages to be gained from Bloom Hemp starts with the site’s easy-to-use layout. By removing unnecessary clutter and information, Bloom Hemp not only makes locating products easy, it also allows for valuable information to be found every step of the way.
Bloom Hemp offers four CBD oil products for acute and chronic pain treatment. These are:
The Essential Recovery Tincture
Full-Spectrum Citrus Tincture
Full-Spectrum Natural Tincture
Zero THC Natural Tincture
The cheapest CBD oil presented by Bloom Hemp costs only $39.99 for a 600mg strength bottle, whereas the 1200mg strength CBD oil tincture retails for $59.99. In addition, to ensure that clients can afford their products, Bloom Hemp provides a 15% discount once a customer signs up for a subscription program. While there aren’t many flavors to choose from, the free shipping and affordable prices make this factor a non-issue.
Pet-friendly CBD oil tinctures are also available for as little as $31.99 per bottle. Another advantage of using Bloom Hemp is the easy access to analysis certificates. Unlike most other sites that require navigation and inputting of codes, Bloom Hemp has helpfully included batch codes that lead directly to the certificate of analysis of each product.
How to Choose the Best Brand of CBD Oil?
As mentioned, the criteria for the best CBD oils possible depends on several factors. These factors include the reputability of the source, the ingredients used, the extraction process, and the final price of the product. The combination of these factors can either mean a buyer is receiving the best CBD oil product possible or perhaps being scammed.
Another factor that will affect the choice of the best CBD oil or even the best hemp oil is what the product is being used for, such as to assuage chronic pain, help with stress and anxiety, improve sleep, etc. Purchasing CBD oil products online requires research into what strength of CBD oil to utilize. In these cases, customer reviews and reviews such as those we have presented above can provide buyers with the roadmap to lead them to the best CBD oil possible.
Benefits of CBD Oil for Pain Relief
One of the main benefits of using CBD oils to treat pain is the avoidance of harmful side effects that might arise from the use of more traditional medicines. For example, in the treatment of ailments such as arthritis, some doctors might recommend steroid treatments. However, using steroids such as Methotrexate can cause serious harm to the body in the form of:
- Hair loss
- Persistent dry cough
- Loss of appetite
These are all symptoms that can potentially be avoided or lessened through the use of CBD oil. In addition, many of these traditional medicinal courses can prove extremely expensive, racking up bills of hundreds or thousands of dollars, while purchasing CBD oils is not only affordable for most but also easy given the number of quality providers.
Another advantage to be examined is the fact that CBD oil can serve dual purposes, unlike other medicines. Not only does the product target a client’s pain, but it also promotes relaxation and calm.
Side Effects of CBD Oil
Since most CBD oil providers use entirely natural ingredients, the product is relatively safe. However, overindulgence can result in unpleasant symptoms, including:
- Vomiting
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
Users must follow the rules provided by each brand to ensure that they achieve the pain relief that they are seeking without any unwanted side effects. It is also advised that new users consult their doctor before starting a CBD oil pain regime. CBD oil should also not be used by pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.
Conclusion
Purchasing CBD oil online or any CBD oil products can be a challenge, given the number of companies discovering the advantages of the cannabis plant and its components. However, our review has not only narrowed down the top ten providers of the best CBD oil online, but we have also presented all the information needed to make an informed purchase to relieve pain.