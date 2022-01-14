Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil 2022 – 10 Relaxing & Unwinding Brands For Restless Days

With prices of traditional pharmaceuticals rising every day, despite their long-term side effects, it should come as no surprise that many have turned to natural alternatives in the form of CBD products. Full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate products have helped millions of customers achieve relief. Driven by a wealth of information and still evolving research, the CBD industry has expanded exponentially. However, with this growth has come the difficulty of finding the best CBD oil provider; this is where our article comes in.

We have identified the ten best full-spectrum CBD oil brands and providers, highlighting the advantages and disadvantages presented by each so that you won’t have to. We have provided a comprehensive review of products and opinions to make your purchasing journey as easy as possible.

10 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Brands

Why Did We Choose These 10 CBD Companies?

To ensure that the CBD product providers we have selected are the best, we have identified three factors that can improve or ruin a customer’s overall experience. The factors we have identified are:

Price – While CBD oils are extremely valuable and can provide much-needed relief in many situations, the product’s price should never surpass its worth. We have therefore matched the prices of each product to its quality to ensure that our best full-spectrum CBD oil brands present their customers with fair and affordable products along with opportunities for discounts and savings.

Customer Reviews – The best way to know if a product is effective is by scrutinizing the experiences of past customers. However, with some CBD brands claiming thousands of customers per product, such reviews can be time-consuming. To address this issue, we have trawled through these reviews for you, identifying any noteworthy sentiments and providing average product ratings to make the selection process that much easier.

Brand Overview – To maintain the element of fairness, we have examined each company individually to understand their mission and industry expertise, along with any certifications, claims, and commendations to present a fair and accurate depiction of each brand.

1. CBDFx – Editor’s Choice – Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

Multiple discount options

Satisfaction guarantee

Sleep-oriented selection

Flavor and bundle options

Brilliant customer reviews

Why Should Customers Choose CBDFx?

With over seven years of experience in the CBD oil field, the full-spectrum CBD oil produced by CBDFx makes its mark by being of the highest quality possible. CBDFx promises that not only are its full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil products produced through organic means but that the products are also non-GMO and pesticide-free. Using a refined CO2 extraction process, CBDFx has the ability to extract purified CBD, which is then made accessible to customers in flavors such as blueberry and original.

Unlike some of its competitors, CBDFx presents clients with specialized full-spectrum CBD oils such as its Sweet Dreams Blend created to encourage a good night’s sleep. CBDFx also offers an Ultimate Chill Blend for relaxation and a Calming Tincture for customers suffering from anxiety and stress. In addition, CBDFx promises that all its CBD oil products are created under cruelty-free conditions and that the oils are solvent-free. To further soothe any customer concerns, CBDFx’s easy-to-navigate website allows customers to browse lab tests for all its available products.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

CBDFx aims to ensure that all its full-spectrum CBD oil products are available to anyone who needs them. To accomplish this, the company has put in place various discount opportunities for their clients. Regular members can sign up for the company’s loyalty program to earn points by accomplishing multiple goals. Loyalty points can later be redeemed by clients saving them money on their next purchase. Customers can also take advantage of discount codes presented by CBDFx, such as the ‘Chill’ promotion that can save clients up to 25% off their purchase. CBDFx offers three sizes of CBD oil. These are:

1500mg

3000mg

6000mg

Using Sezzle, clients can spread their purchase costs into four manageable payments. But when compared to the quality of the product received the price is more than suitable.

What Do Customers Think?

CBDFx boasts more than 23,000 customer reviews, with ratings for individual full-spectrum oil products fluctuating between 5 and 4.9-stars. Clients have left raving reviews about the effectiveness of the products that not only target the specialized areas but have also provided much-needed pain relief in several cases.

Final Thoughts

Through a combination of high-quality products, high customer praise, and a whooping 60-day satisfaction guarantee, we have selected CBDFx as our Editor’s Choice and provider of the best full-spectrum CBD oil products on our list. The company’s dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in every step of its CBD oil production process, and not taking advantage of its products would be a significant misstep.

Learn more at CBDFx.com

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

Easy to filter website

Wide range of products

Hemp authority certified

Flavored options

Cons:

Selective free shipping

Why Should Customers Choose CBDistillery?

Chosen as the runner-up on our list of full-spectrum CBD oils providers, CBDistillery presents clients with high-quality CBD oil products. The company claims that all the full-spectrum CBD oil produced within its facilities is created from organically grown hemp cultivated on US soil under Natural Farming Practices guidelines. CBDistillery promises that its products are non-GMO and that conditions in its facilities are entirely cruelty-free. CBDistillery also boasts that it has achieved and maintained certification from the US Hemp Authority for its products, including its broad-spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate.

One of the first advantages clients will access is the easy filtration system that governs the vast majority of the CBDistillery website. By selecting the CBD oil option required, customers can simplify their selection process according to flavor, price, and target specification. Additionally, CBDistillery offers clients the options of full-spectrum products targeting relaxation and pain relief in mango and peppermint CBD oil tincture options.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

CBDistillery offers a range of product sizes and options. Customers can purchase several quantities of CBDistillery full-spectrum CBD tinctures, including:

500mg

1000mg

1000mg Starter Set

Each selection currently on offer from CBDistillery has already been discounted. Further discounts are available, and customers can save 20% off their purchase by signing up for a subscription that comes with free shipping. Other free shipping options from CBDistillery require a minimum of $75 spent.

What Do Customers Think?

CBDistillery has maintained customer reviews ranging between 4.5 to 5-stars. Gained from thousands of customers, the reviews have noted the flavorful taste of specific product selections. Customers have also commended the ease of purchase and the product’s overall effectiveness.

Final Thoughts

While not chosen as the top full-spectrum CBD tincture provider, CBDistillery is a good choice for customers seeking effective full-spectrum products. By combining affordable prices, high-quality products, and an easy-to-use website, CBDistillery has taken a place as one of the top providers that we could find.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

3. Green Roads – Honorary Mention

Pros:

Comprehensive filtering

Most affordable options

Highly-rated products

Discrete packaging

Cons:

Lacking options

Why Should Customers Choose Green Roads?

Created from a blend of natural ingredients, Green Roads boasts that its award-winning hemp-derived products are pharmacist formulated and certified by independent labs. Green Roads has stated that it aims to allow its customers to achieve a healthier version of themselves through plants. This aim is the driving force behind the company’s very affordable full-spectrum CBD oils.

One of the main advantages of using Green Roads services is the packaging. Unlike other companies, Green Roads offers a minute full-spectrum CBD oil option in its discrete 25mg CBD Daily Dose. Additionally, Green Roads’ website contains one of the most comprehensive filtering systems, making finding the perfect CBD oil easy. Unfortunately, Green Roads does not have flavor options for its full-spectrum CBD oils, nor does it offer CBD isolate products. However, the company does boast several broad-spectrum CBD options.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

Green Roads boasts one of the cheapest CBD oil options in its 25mg CBD Daily Dose that costs only $2.99. In addition, the company also offers:

12 pack Daily Dose

300mg Bottle

750mg Bottle

To further facilitate savings, Green Roads offers a loyalty program. The company also provides discounts for the military, first responders, and teachers. In addition, customers outside of these professions can subscribe to save up to 30% on their first order.

What Do Customers Think?

Green Roads has amassed hundreds of customer reviews, ranging between 4.8 and 4.9-stars. Customers have noted not only the effectiveness of the product but have also applauded the implementation of new ways to use the oils.

Final Thoughts

If discretion is your aim, Green Roads is the CBD oil provider for you. While the company didn’t achieve a spot as the best full-spectrum CBD products provider on our list, its affordable prices, discrete oil selection, and discounts have made the company one to watch.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

4. Absolute Nature CBD – Occasional Discounts

Pros:

Large discount options

Informative website

Natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly products

Cons:

Few other CBD options

Why Should Customers Choose Absolute Nature CBD?

With more than 20 years of experience in natural health, Absolute Nature CBD seeks to provide its customers with what the company labels as “unadulterated CBD Products”. This aim is evident in the company’s vegan-friendly award-winning full-spectrum CBD oil options. In addition, Absolute Nature CBD promises that its CBD oil tincture products are 100% natural and that its CBD oils contain no preservatives, coloring, or artificial flavors.

Absolute Nature CBD also provides a wealth of information for new and old customers. The website does not provide medical advice, but it does detail what clients can expect when using CBD oils, along with the benefits and theories behind the ingredients used in the oils’ production. However, potential clients should note that Absolute Nature CBD does not currently offer CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD products.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

Absolute Nature CBD currently offers some of the most extensive discounts in the CBD industry. New customers can take advantage of seasonal discounts of up to 50%. In addition, veterans, customers on a low income, and first responders can save up to 60% through the company’s Compassion Discount. Customers can save further by signing up for the site’s newsletter. Absolute Nature CBD offers two bottle options for its full-spectrum CBD oil:

500mg -30ml

1000mg – 30ml

What Do Customers Think?

Absolute Nature CBD has received several 5-star customer reviews with clients highlighting the natural taste of the products. Customers have also noted the products’ effectiveness in treating pain and anxiety.

Final Thoughts

Absolute Nature CBD is the perfect company for those looking for an all-natural CBD experience. When combined with the company’s impressive discounts and informative approach, it should come as no surprise that we have chosen this brand for our list.

Learn more at AbsoluteNatureCBD.com

5. CBD American Shaman – Water Soluble

Pros:

Multiple flavors

Discounts available

Nanotechnology processing

Highly-rated product

Cons:

Limited size options

Why Should Customers Choose CBD American Shaman?

One of the main advantages to be gained from shopping with CBD American Shaman is the variety of flavors in which the company’s hemp-derived CBD products are available. Unlike other full-spectrum CBD oil providers, CBD American Shaman offers five primary flavors along with seasonal flavors such as Hot Cocoa and Peppermint, available for a limited time. Customers can choose from:

Grape

Pina Colada

Lemon

Cherry Limeade

Alongside the variety of flavors, the full-spectrum CBD products provided by CBD American Shaman are water-soluble. Through nanotechnology, CBD American Shaman has reduced the particle size of “hemp oil globs”, allowing for faster absorption when introduced to the body. In addition, CBD American Shaman assures its customers that the company uses only the highest quality of hemp plants and that all its products are US Hemp Authority certified.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

Currently, CBD American Shaman only offers one size of full-spectrum CBD oil. Customers can purchase a 300mg -30ml bottle for only $59.99. However, the company is also aware that this price might be too much for some customers, which is why CBD American Shaman has developed a Compassionate Care program for customers with low incomes and veterans. In addition, the company hosts occasional discount periods with up to 30% off select purchases.

What Do Customers Think?

CBD American Shaman boasts a 5-star average gained from more than 600 customer reviews. Customers have noted that the products are particularly effective in relieving anxiety symptoms. Additionally, customers indicated that the products dissolve readily into drinks allowing for ease of consumption.

Final Thoughts

CBD American Shaman is the perfect provider for customers looking for variety in their CBD oil experience. With numerous flavors to choose from, faster absorption times, and available discounts, CBD American Shaman has cemented its place on our list of the best full-spectrum CBD products providers.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

6. Joy Organics – Organic Focused

Pros:

Multiple flavor options

Discounts available

Extended satisfaction guarantee

USDA certified

Cons:

No specialized products

Why Should Customers Choose Joy Organics?

Joy Organics is a family-founded CBD company that aims to not only provide its clients with the best natural support possible but also protect the environment while doing so. The company boasts that all the ingredients used to create its premium full-spectrum CBD oils are organic, and USDA certified. Joy Organics is so assured of the quality of its CBD products that the company offers an extensive 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

The company also claims that its CBD products, including its broad-spectrum CBD oil, are produced under cruelty-free conditions and lab-tested with the results for each product available on the product page. Alongside its unflavored full-spectrum option, Joy Organics offers a mixture of coconut and pineapple in its Tropical Sunrise and the natural tanginess of lime in its Fresh Lime. While it doesn’t provide specialized CBD options, Joy Organics does boast that all its products are delivered via carbon-neutral shipping.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

To ensure the affordability of its CBD oils, Joy Organics runs a rewards program to help customers lower their overall price. The company also hosts occasional discount codes and allows customers to save up to 20% off by signing up for a subscription. Additionally, customers can choose amongst various product sizes and prices, including:

450mg bottle

900mg bottle

1350mg bottle

What Do Customers Think?

Joy Organics has received hundreds of customer reviews across its products, with an average rating of 4.9-stars overall. Customers have praised product capability, along with the company’s brilliant customer service and the easy-to-navigate website.

Final Thoughts

Joy Organics has displayed its faith in its products with one of the most extensive satisfaction guarantees in the CBD industry. As seen in customer feedback, this faith is well-placed, so it should come as no surprise that we have selected Joy Organics as the best satisfaction guarantee on our list.

Learn more at JoyOrganics.com

7. Charlotte’s Web – Great Service

Pros:

Multiple certifications

Numerous flavor options

Discount opportunities

Detailed care instructions

Cons:

Limited size options

Why Should Customers Choose Charlotte’s Web?

Through a combination of certification by the US Hemp Authority and the USDA, Charlotte’s Web promises to provide its clients with only the best hemp-derived CBD products possible. The company boasts that all the hemp used in its full-spectrum CBD oil is US-grown, and despite slight color variations, the products do not contain dyes or additives of any kind.

Customers can purchase the full-spectrum CBD from Charlotte’s Web in a variety of flavors such as:

Orange Blossom

Milk Chocolate

Lemon Twist

Charlotte’s Web also provides detailed care instruction, along with a wealth of information about its products and the CBD industry as a whole. The company boasts that its products are multi-functional, providing support and relief from inflammation, anxiety, and insomnia as needed.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

Charlotte’s Web currently runs a subscription program, saving customers up to 20% off their overall purchase price. The company also offers opportunities for free shipping through its ShopRunner program. Customers can choose between Charlotte’s Web’s 30ml bottle for $119.99 or the 100ml bottle for $274.99.

What Do Customers Think?

Charlotte’s Web has maintained a 4.3-star average gained from over 500 customer reviews. Customers have commended the company’s helpful customer service department and the consistency of the product’s efficiency over time as reasons for their continued support of the company.

Final Thoughts

Charlotte’s Web has made a place among the full-spectrum CBD oil providers by creating high-quality products that stand up to testing and customer use. As such, we have given the company the title of Highly Certified Products provider.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

8. Kats Botanicals – High Bioavailability

Pros:

Highly informative website

Controlled farming process

Variety of flavors

Extensive CBD products line

Cons:

The website is a bit too condensed



Why Should Customers Choose Kat Botanicals?

One of the first advantages to be found when buying from Kat Botanicals is its control over the ingredients used in its full-spectrum CBD oil. Kat Botanicals assures customers that all its components are grown in Colorado under pesticide and chemical-free conditions. Additionally, Kats Botanicals boasts that the farms that provide the ingredients for its CBD function under Natural Farming Practice guidelines.

Despite its site layout, the company provides a wealth of information starting from its landing page and extending to each product page, educating customers on the details of CBD use. Kats Botanicals offers its CBD oil tincture products in the flavors vanilla and blueberry. The company also provides CBD isolate options, along with CBD gummies and kratom products.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

New visitors to the Kats Botanicals site have the opportunity to save up to 10% off their first order by signing up for the company’s newsletter. The company offers three sizes of CBD tinctures, starting from 500mg to 2,500mg. The prices also vary from $34.99 to $119.99. Customers looking for further savings can sign up for the company’s loyalty program.

What Do Customers Think?

Kats Botanicals boasts a 4.6-star rating average on TrustPilot. Customers have indicated that fair prices and effective products, along with quick and helpful customer service, have gained the company a brilliant reputation.

Final Thoughts

With a refined farming process, affordable prices, and informative website, Kats Botanicals has made its mark on the CBD community and more than earned its spot on our list.

Learn more at KatsBotanicals.com

9. Extract Labs – Many Offers

Pros:

Specialized CBD oil tincture options

Affordable prices

Easy to navigate website

Award-winning lab procedures

Cons:

Limited size options of certain products



Why Should Customers Choose Extract Labs?

Through extensive research, Extract Labs has identified and acknowledged that some customers wish to purchase CBD oil tincture products that target their issue directly. Because of this, Extract Labs provides specialized CBD oil tinctures, including tinctures for cognition and daily support. The company also offers starter packs for customers seeking a combination effect.

Available in raspberry and lemon flavor, the full-spectrum CBD oils produced by Extract Labs are extracted using an advanced CO2 process and lab-tested with certificates available on each product page. In addition, Extract Labs boasts that its CBD products, including broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate, are vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and kosher. For its efforts in producing high-quality CBD oil, Extract Labs has gained the CBD Examine’s Authenticity Award.

Are the Products Worth The Price?

Customers can purchase Extract Labs’ Core CBD Starter Pack containing three 5ml bottles for only $29.00. Likewise, a 1000mg bottle of CBD oil tincture can be obtained for only $50.00, while its Cognitive Support counterpart costs $95.00. In addition, new customers can sign up for the company’s newsletter, saving them 15% off their overall price, or gain up to 50% off by signing up for the Extract Labs Discount Program.

What Do Customers Think?

Reviews gathered on the company’s website have fluctuated between 4.5-stars and 4.8-stars over hundreds of pieces of feedback. Customers have raved over the products’ capability to lessen pain and anxiety symptoms. Customers have also noted the affordability of the products on offer at Extract Labs.

Final Thoughts

With its award-winning lab procedures, Extract Labs is the perfect CBD provider for uncertain customers. The company has further boosted its rating with affordable, specialized products and an easy-to-navigate site, making the company more than worthy of a spot on our list.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

10. Elixinol – Specialized

Pros:

Affordable products

Easy to navigate website

Highly-rated products

Available discounts

Cons:

Few product options



Why Should Customers Choose Elixinol?

Upon visiting the Elixinol website, customers are presented with a sleek, easy-to-operate filtering system that sorts products by benefits and collection. Elixinol also offers a quick access information dropdown and a product finder quiz that simplifies the product search for new customers identifying whether broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD oil is best for the situation.

While the company’s overall CBD oil offerings are limited, customers can choose between the flavors cinnamint and natural for the oils that are on offer. In addition, Elixinol promises that its full-spectrum CBD oils contain no harsh solvents and that the hemp-derived CBD used to create the products are obtained from plants grown on US soil. Certificates of Analysis for each product are available on the product page of the oil in question.

Are The Products Worth The Price?

By signing up for the company’s newsletter, new clients can save up to 25% off their first order with chances for further savings via discount codes that will be emailed directly to them. Customers can also save by joining the Elixinol Loyalty program and completing simple actions for points. Elixinol currently offers a subscription plan that decreases prices by 30%, leaving customers with the following options:

500mg bottle

1000mg bottle

Extra Strength 4000mg bottle



What Do Customers Think?

Elixinol boasts more than 1,000 5-star reviews on its site for all its full-spectrum options. Customers have noted a pleasant taste and aroma, which has helped with sleep issues, along with the ease of purchase and quick customer service response.

Final Thoughts

Despite its place as the last provider on our list, Elixinol isn’t a brand to overlook. With highly affordable prices, a website that is free of clutter, and the quality of the overall product, Elixinol is a brand that we expect to see great things from in the future.

Learn more at Elixinol.com

What Is Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?

CBD oil is divided into three main categories depending on the compounds contained in the product. These categories are:

full-spectrum CBD

broad-spectrum CBD

CBD isolate

While broad-spectrum CBD shares many of the compounds found in full-spectrum CBD, the full-spectrum version of the CBD product also contains up to 0.3% of THC. The interaction between these naturally occurring compounds allows full-spectrum CBD to treat the various ailments that it does through a process known as the entourage effect. While broad-spectrum CBD will also experience the entourage effect, it is theorized that the inclusion of THC further boosts the overall capabilities of the CBD product.

The THC contained in full-spectrum CBD is carefully regulated by federal law, ensuring that using the product will not affect the overall abilities of the customer any more than using the broad-spectrum version of the product would.

In fact, full-spectrum CBD has been used to treat many issues and ailments, including loss of appetite, acne, inflammation, anxiety, seizures, pain, and insomnia.

How To Use CBD Oils?

The most common practice for CBD oil usage is administering the CBD supplement sublingually, meaning beneath the tongue. The oil is held beneath the tongue for 30 to 60 seconds, or as advised, until it has dissolved. Administering the oil in this way ensures that absorption occurs quickly due to the sublingual vein. However, in some cases, customers can add the oil to drinks. This method will usually see a slower rate of absorption.

How Long Do Full-Spectrum CBD Oils’ Effects Last?

The duration of the effects of CBD will vary from person to person, depending on specific factors. For example, metabolic rates, the strength of the CBD product, method of application, processing method, and the ailment being treated can all affect how long a customer will feel relief.

In addition, the frequency with which an individual uses the product can also dull their body’s response to its presence. However, on average, customers usually feel the effect of the CBD oil after as little as 15 minutes when administered sublingually. This effect will usually linger for up to six hours.

Are There Any Side Effects?

There are currently no long-term side effects for administering CBD oil. However, overuse can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and dizziness. It is therefore essential to follow the dosage instructions given by your provider.

Conclusion

The relief gained from full-spectrum CBD oil is undeniable, and with our review and list, our readers can quickly choose the best CBD oil provider. With relief at your fingertips, not taking advantage of this opportunity would be foolish.