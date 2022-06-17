Best Male Enhancement Pills In 2022

Most men go through physical and mental distress when they are unable to maintain an erection or fail to get the sexual pleasure they desire. It can adversely affect their confidence and personal relationships and may also make them socially isolated with a high risk of anxiety. One way to tackle this problem is by using male enhancement pills, but how do you find the best options?

With all these advancements in health and medicines, supplements have become a trending option. They work up to the mark, especially when used during an early stage of developing symptoms. Besides, they are safer than medicines, do not require a prescription, and do not cause side effects, making them a trusted choice. The wide variety in the supplement market for sex pills can easily confuse anyone, and you may choose a faulty product too.

If you are one of these people who are struggling to maintain an erection and enjoy satisfactory intercourse, it is time to get help. Leaving this issue like this and not doing anything to fix it can lead to severe consequences like developing erectile dysfunction (also called ED). Read about how to make this decision of choosing the best among all male enhancement pills brands in the following sections.

An Overview- Best Sex Pills 2022

Best Male Enhancement Pills/OTC Sex Pills To Try In 2022

Based on the popularity and demand, here are the five best male enhancement pills to try in 2022.

Performer 8 – Best Quality Male Enhancement pills Max Performer – Best For Extreme Sexual Satisfaction VigRx Plus – Best For Hardcore Erections Male Extra – Best Sex Pills For Older Adults Prosolution Plus – Best Anti-ED Pills

A leading question in sexual satisfaction is; how big is enough? Does size matter? What is the standard? Depending upon who you ask, the answers to these questions can be different. You might have seen women gossiping about how ‘big’ or ‘strong’ a man is and how he uses it. The truth is that there is no definite answer to this, but one thing common in all men is the sexual strength and stamina that is much needed to enjoy intimate moments.

There are scientific reports revealing that only a fraction of women actually cares about the size of their partner, and they value the performance more than the size. However, for men, these things are different. The penis size for men is directly linked with their self-esteem, confidence, and masculinity. Most men are extremely self-conscious about their penis size, and having an issue like erectile dysfunction can shatter them completely.

For men, penis size is closely linked to self-image and self-esteem. Men who are self-conscious about the length or girth of their penis may be more likely to experience anxiety-induced erectile dysfunction. If you think your penis size is lesser than the ‘standard,’ it is high time you read about the actual research evidence suggesting this size is not what people think is normal. Yet, there is nothing wrong if someone wants to improve the length or girth to improve their sexual experiences. Being concerned about the size can surely affect the performance, which is not something that anyone would like. Read about the best male enhancement pills popular in 2022, and decide to use one if you are convinced to try.

Are Male Enhancement Pills Legit or Fake?

For centuries men have been finding different ways to increase their sexual strength. Historically sexual strength has been associated with bravery, strength, and high value, which has deep-rooted into masculine brains to the date. Almost all cultures and areas have their own traditional ways and remedies to boost sexual health, and many of these common ingredients are proven by research.

The biggest question people have on these popular, best male enhancement pills is; do they work, or are they a scam? The answer is not very clear because the results entirely depend upon the choice of a product. Yes, these sex pills can work only when you choose a trusted option. The chances of them working are low when you trust any random product and build high expectations from it.

The idea behind all these male enhancement supplements is to work on improved blood flow towards the penile area. When the blood circulation is directed towards the penis, the erections last longer, leading to high sexual strength and satisfactory orgasm. There are many medicines available for it too, but going to a doctor and discussing all this to get the medicine seems embarrassing. Supplements, on the other hand, are easier to get, and there is no need to involve any person in their purchase.

Other benefits of male enhancement pills include improved sexual function, higher libido, and better cardiovascular health. The results may take some time to show up, so give a few months to any product that you choose to show the results.

Sex is an integral part of a romantic relationship, and without achieving sexual satisfaction, it is hard to proceed with it. More than just reproduction, it is for pleasure, satisfaction, and bodily needs, so having a spontaneous sex life is a vital part of every man. In addition to that, fulfilling the expectations of their partners can put some burden on the men, and with existing size-related issues, this entire situation becomes hard to manage. Performer8 is a supplement created to help people with dissatisfactory sex life.

People with a lack of interest, shorter erections, premature ejaculation, irritability, poor sperm quality, and inability to reach orgasms can use Performer8 to spice up things. The reason it is among the top options for male enhancement pills is the high efficiency and success rate, as proven by the customer reviews.

Within a few weeks of using Performer8 sex pills, the user experiences the following outcomes.

High sexual energy, stamina, and strength that was never there before

Stronger, firmer, and long-lasting erections make the intercourse more pleasurable

Visible increase in the volume and quality of the semen that was not a case previously

Higher satisfaction rate from the partner, with easily climax and orgasm

Gaining the self-esteem, confidence, and energy back lost in time.

Usually, aging changes the sexual urges and desires in men and women differently. There are so many reports on how women get another peak during their 40s and look for more satisfactory sex while the interest of the men reduces. The poor sexual stamina and decline in libido could have multiple reasons, many of which are linked with underlying health conditions. If there is no obvious reason, using a supplement like Performer 8 can be a good help.

Using Performer 8 makes it all easy; it lowers the rate at which the sexual interests in men decline. Its ingredients improve blood flow, stamina, and strength, resulting in a higher libido and more focus on sexual intercourse. In addition to that, it adds inches to the size of the penis, in both length and girth. While the functional benefits start showing early, a difference in size can take some months.

This improved, bigger, and better functional penis can arouse the partner and end up with an extremely exciting sexual encounter. Other effects of Performer 8 include improving the coordination between the brain and body. It improves cognitive functions and helps you coordinate the climax with your sexual partner.

Performer 8 Ingredients

Here are some major ingredients inside Performer 8 pills.

Muira Puama Extract, Ashwagandha, Ferrous Bisglycinate, Maca root extract, Panax ginseng, Horny goat weed, Pine bark extract, Glucuronolactone, Grape seed extract

Each of these ingredients has a proven role in improving health, especially sexual health. For example, Panax ginseng in the Performer 8 ingredients lowers the risk of erectile dysfunction in general. It promotes nitric oxide production and ensures harder erections. Maca root, another ingredient, improves fertility and libido. There are scientific studies on maca root improving the sexual drive in men. The grape seed extract contains a high amount of antioxidants, with proven benefits for sexual health in men. Horny goat weed is rich in some chemicals that improve sperm quality, volume, and fertility in men.

Where To Buy Performer 8 Male Enhancement Pills?

Performer 8 male enhancement pills are only available on the official website. The price of one bottle is $64.99, and it will last for one month. You can also consider bundle packs that cost $129.99 (for three bottles) and $ 194.99 (for six bottles). The best results may show up within three to six months, so buying the bundle packs is easier, convenient, and more affordable.

Max Performer (Best For Extreme Sexual Satisfaction)

Do you compare your sexual experiences with movies and get disappointed because you are not able to replicate the on-screen scenes? One thing; the screen sex is deceptive, and second, not everything you see there is a ‘standard’ to match. In the real world, with real people, sexual encounters are different. It is better to remove all the misconceptions from the mind regarding the performance and size, and still, if someone wants to get help, nothing works better than supplements, i.e., Max Performer.

Many times poor sexual performance is due to the bad diet and lifestyle, and the added pressure on men to match a certain level (as shown on screen) makes it worse. Changing your diet and paying attention to your health can improve your sexual health, and to make it even better, dietary formulas can be a great help too.

Max Performer, for example, is one of the best male enhancement pills, based on the customer reviews. It is made with herbal ingredients with the lowest risk of side effects. So there are no chances it can go wrong or cause side effects on you. If sexual encounters are not pleasurable for you as they were before, you need to try something that changes your libido. It can be dietary changes, exercise, losing weight, or taking help from a natural libido builder like Max Performer Pills.

Ingredients Inside Max Performer Pills

Here are the ingredients that you will find in Max Performer sex pills.

Horny goat weed, Maca, Red Korean ginseng, Cordyceps, Bioperine, Selenium, Zinc, and Pantothenic acid. Pyridoxine HCL, Iron, Niacin, Riboflavin, Cyanocobalamin

While the benefits of horn weed, maca, and ginseng are already evident through hundreds of researches, other names in this formula indicate vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. All these ingredients play a role in maintaining ideal sexual health and a highly satisfactory sexual experience.

Where To Buy Max Performer Male Enhancement Pills?

The Max Performer male enhancement sex pills can be purchased from the official website only. These pills are not available anywhere else, so do not waste your time searching for them. It is available in packs of one, three, and six bottles, and the six-month supply pack (360 tablets) is the cheapest option. It only costs $200 and makes you covered for six months, which is a sufficient period to experience the results.

To make it even better, the company is giving a 100% money-back guarantee on all orders. Either you will see the results, or the company will refund your money.

VigRx Plus (Best For Hardcore Erections)

Is it easy for you to get aroused by the erections that never last? Are you embarrassed to be intimate with your partner, fearing your erection would vanish halfway to the intercourse? It sounds scary, but there are millions of people struggling with this issue. What makes it worse is that people cannot even talk about this with anyone, so they keep on suffering.

There are so many brands and products offering long-lasting erections, but most of them use synthetic ingredients. These ingredients can cause long-term effects on health, often causing infertility. For this reason, herbal supplements are a better choice, as they are safe from such undesirable effects. VigRx Plus is one of these options, a supplement made with 100% natural ingredients.

VigRx Plus has a special ingredient Bioperine in it, a scientifically proven ingredient that makes a formula highly absorbable. It means most of the content from this formula is absorbed and available to the body. There is no ingredient loss; eventually, the results are better and faster.

This formula is created after years-long research, understanding the male sexual behaviours and what makes him lose erections. All ingredients inside VigRx Plus are aphrodisiac by nature, which means they enhance libido, making it easier for the body to retain an erection.

For those who do not know, erections are maintained with the help of blood flow towards the penis and the surrounding areas. The nitric oxide in the body relaxes the penile muscles (scientifically called corpus cavernosa). This relaxation makes the blood flow smooth, and the erections become harder. Second, VigRx Plus ingredients work on testosterone production and enhance complete sexual health.

Ingredients Inside VigRx Plus Pills

Here is what to find inside the VigRx Plus male enhancement formula.

Damiana, Epimedium leaf extract, Asian red ginseng, Muira Pauma, Hawthorn berry, Catuaba bark extract, Saw palmetto, Ginkgo biloba, and Bioperine.

The names of these ingredients show their herbal origin, leaving the suspicion that any chemical is added to the VigRx Plus pills. Ginseng is a natural immunity and sexual health booster; hawthorn berry improves blood circulation and saves from erectile dysfunction. The damiana extract works on improving sexual arousal and enhances sexual stamina too. Catuaba also aids in sexual arousal, improves sexual performance, and builds memory and various other conditions.

Where To Buy VigRx Plus Male Enhancement Pills?

VigRx Plus is only available on the official website and can be purchased directly. There are various discounted deals from which the customer can choose any. For now, it is available in one, three, and six bottles.

The price of one month’s dose is $69.95, and this price reduces more when you order three or six bottles. All orders are protected with a full money-back guarantee too. If you do not see any improvement in erections, you can talk to the company and get a full refund of your money.

Male Extra (Best Sex Pills For Older Adults)

Male Extra is the next on this list of best male enhancement pills to try this year. It is a promising product because it is highly age-specific, as it caters to the needs of older adults. The ingredients inside are carefully picked from trusted sources and combined into pill form. The daily value of these ingredients has been designed as per the body requirements of aging bodies, making sure that they still have high sexual strength, and endurance, with long-lasting erections and multiple orgasms.

This formula works by boosting nitric oxide production in the body. There is sufficient scientific data to confirm that nitric oxide acts as a vasodilator and opens up the blood vessels. When the vessels are relaxed, it becomes easy for the blood to move, and the result is a faster blood flow. With blood, oxygen is also supplied to all body parts, and the erections last more time. Not just the man but his partner would also experience extreme pleasure and satisfaction from this. The sexual performance will be better, and so will the relationships.

Ingredients Inside Male Extra

The Male Extra sex pills contain the following ingredients.

40% Ellagic acid, L-Arginine HCL, Cordyceps, Zinc, Niacin, Methylsulfonylmethane or MSM, L-Methionine

The ellagic acid inside Male Extra pills retains the sexual function in aging bodies, especially those suffering from diabetes, heart conditions, and cholesterol. The L-arginine inside this formula saves from erectile dysfunction and improves blood circulation in all body parts. While cordyceps is a natural libido-enhancer that is equally efficient as pharma drugs. It improves semen production and quality, improves erectile function, and prevents impotence. Zinc and niacin in this formula work on arousal and keep the erection harder for a longer time. Niacin, also called vitamin B3 particularly helps people with high cholesterol and saves them from losing interest in sexual intercourse and the ability to retain erections.

Where To Buy Male Extra Pills?

The Male Extra Pills are only available on the official website. You can order it directly and receive it at your doorstep. The company caters to all the orders by itself without involving middlemen.

Comparing its price with similar products reveals it is very reasonably priced. One bottle of Male Extra pills costs $59.99, while the price for three months supply is $119.99 (free erection gel), and five months supply is $179.99 (two erection gels). There is a massive bundle pack too that includes a twelve-month supply for $359.99 only, and it comes with four erection gels for free.

All the orders purchased directly from the website are covered with a 100-day money-back offer. It means you have this time to try and see the results of Male Extra pills. If there are good results, you can keep using them, or else the company will be happy to refund your money. There are no questions asked, and the reversal takes place easily.

Prosolution Plus (Best Anti-ED Pills)

Prosolution Plus is another popular male enhancement pills brand in high demand because of its real results. Based on the customer reviews and testimonials, it is clear that it contributes to maintaining sexual strength and erections, saving a person from erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

According to the official website, it reduces the chances of premature ejaculation by 64%, erection improvement by 67%, improvement in sexual performance by 48%, and raises sexual satisfaction by 78%. These benefits are achieved with the help of ingredients inspired by Chinese remedies and ayurvedic treatments. In a way, the formula used in Prosolution Plus is thousands of years old. Moreover, each ingredient is backed up by scientific studies, revealing its efficiency and safety.

Ingredients Inside Prosolution Plus Male Enhancement Pills

The ingredients inside Prosolution Plus male enhancement pills include the following.

Tribulus Terrestris, Withania Somnifera, Asparagus Adscendens, Mucuna Pruriens, Asteracantha Longifolia, Curculigo orchioides, Asphaltum

These ingredients names show a herbal origin. They are proven through different scientific studies to enhance libido, sexual health, strength, and endurance.

Where To Buy Pro Solution Male Enhancement Pills?

You can purchase Pro Solution sex pills through the company’s website. Buying from the official website guarantees a genuine product and minimizes the risks of scams. Besides, it is convenient to order it online and receive it at your doorstep, without going anywhere or searching for it.

The pricing seems reasonable, and there are multiple options to choose from for buying the Pro Solution male enhancement pills. For example, you can buy one bottle for $69.95, two for $119.95, three for $164.95, four for $209.95, and so on. You can buy up to twelve bottles in one go for a nominal price of $429.95 only. Buying the bulk pack gives a better price and waives the shipping charges.

Not to forget, all orders of Prosolution Plus come with a refund guarantee. During this period, you can talk to the company and share your concern. After confirming the basic details, the refund process will start right away. This offer is only valid on bottles purchased from the official website and not the bottles purchased from unverified sources.

Best Male Enhancement Pills- Pros and Cons Evaluated

Here is a list of some best and worst things about sex pills. These points are not specified to any brand or product and are more of a general thing. Read them all before deciding on using any.

Male Enhancement Pills Pros

Easily available and accessible option. Most companies operate online, so there is no need to go anywhere practically searching for these supplements. The customers can order them online and receive them at their doorstep.

Non-prescription option, and no doctor’s note or recommendation is needed to purchase the male enhancement pills. Only if the user has an underlying condition is it advised to take advice from the doctor first.

No side effects like medicines if you choose a trusted product. The legit companies share all details on the ingredients, formula, risks, and usage, leaving nothing hidden from the public. It gives a chance to evaluate these products and choose the one with minimal risks to offer.

Full secrecy in usage and delivery. Most companies send these products in plain packaging, and no one can really know what is inside them. You can use them like regular multivitamins by covering the label. And no one will know why you are taking these pills.

Male Enhancement Pills Cons

High chances of misinformation, fake products, and risks are there. The market is huge, and there are hundreds of products, each advertised with lucrative promises. It is hard to choose a product that is efficient and safe.

High risks are involved when you try a new product. Being an over-the-counter product is both a blessing and a curse because it gives a chance to the shady companies to mix their products. However, it is easy to identify a fake product from a real one by checking the background details.

Misusage, especially among underage people. While these male enhancement pills are created and advertised for adult users only, there are high chances of their misusage by the younger ones. These ‘adventures’ can cause severe side effects because the younger bodies are not able to process these ingredients. Most companies share an age warning clearly, but it is more of a user’s responsibility to read and comply.

Unclear ingredient values added to the supplements. Sometimes, the companies hide the ingredients information, including which ingredients and how much value they are added to a product. However, if you choose a good brand/product, this information is already posted on the website as well as the product label. Use this information to make your decision.

Chances of interactions and side effects. The ingredients inside male enhancement pills are effective, but they can go wrong when mixed or used alongside other products. People on prescription medicines, diet pills, anxiety medicines, and even herbal extracts can experience side effects. Use only one product at one time and never combine them.

In general, these risks are there, but they do not outweigh the benefits of these male enhancement pills. You can get good results from a product only if you pay attention to the details and review the shortlisted options before choosing one. Talk to your healthcare provider if you need more details on using male enhancement pills.

To get the best results from the male enhancement pills, try the following tips.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle starting from eating healthy and losing weight ; if a person is obese.

Ensure getting sufficient time for sleeping. Any irritability in the sleeping schedule can adversely affect the hormones and sexual health.

Control the blood pressure, sugar levels, and cholesterol levels

Try the pelvic floor exercise to strengthen the pelvic muscles. An example of these exercises is the Kegel exercise.

Eat a dietary supplement that caters to the nutritional needs for optimal sexual health. Explore a few brands and choose one wisely.

Other than these natural options, there are some ways that help improve sexual health. For example, Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) and acoustic sound wave therapy. But these options are suggested after a complete medical evaluation and after trying the medicinal way and supplements. These treatments are costly and considered as a final treatment option for low sexual health.

Male Enhancement Pills Side Effects

Many times, people hesitate to try a new product fearing the side effects. With this wide variety in supplements, especially the male enhancement pills, commonly called sex pills, choosing one option that is risk-free can be challenging. Yet there are many ways you can find a product that works as per its promises and does not cause any side effects.

Unfortunately, the supplements are not regulated like medicines, which allows a large number of scam companies to enter the market. After doing proper research on ingredients, company, dosage, and everything, using a supplement still requires some caution, without which it can go horribly wrong.

For example, the male enhancement pills are only suitable for men or people that identify themselves as men. It is nowhere suitable for women and other sexes who are unsure about their preferences. Using this product when you do not need it can cause side effects too. Children under the age of 18 years should also avoid using these pills. Typically, the male bodies continue to grow till the twenties, and deciding to use a supplement should never be a priority during the growing years. The best age group to try these best male enhancement pills options is between 40 to 50 when the libido and sexual energy decline.

Sometimes the loss of libido and sexual performance is affected by the use of certain medications, supplements, prescription pills, or an underlying condition that is not diagnosed yet. If the poor sexual health shows up with other signs, it is high time you see a doctor and discuss your symptoms. After evaluating your condition, he will come up with a solution. Talk about the use of supplements too, and take his opinion. Never combine these supplements with any other supplements, medicines, alcohol, caffeine pills, or herbal extracts to avoid interactions.

Following the prescribed dosage for these male enhancement pills is crucial to get results. The results will not show up if you are not following the dosage guidelines properly, missing the daily doses, or overdosing. Depending on how many pills you have taken, the side effects can be adverse and may require emergency medical care. These situations are avoidable if you follow the guidelines shared by the manufacturing companies and comply with them.

Frequently Asked Questions On Male Enhancement Pills To Try In 2022

Here are some additional questions on male enhancement pills. Read them to get a better idea of how they work and what to expect from them.

Is Buying Male Enhancement Pills From Amazon Risky?

All supplement companies advise not to trust any link except the official website. It includes Amazon, too, which is a big eCommerce website with almost all products available. But these supplements can be easily replicated or replaced with scam products, which is why all authentic companies try to keep the sales away from resellers. There are no dealers or resellers involved in their purchases, so the chances of scams automatically subside. Besides the discounts, offers and money-back offers are only valid on the products purchased from the official website and never valid on bottles purchased from random sources.



Do Male Enhancement Pills Treat Diseases?

The male enhancement pills are supplements made with ingredients that improve the overall efficiency of the body. They are not categorized as medicines, nor can they treat any medical condition. If a person is aware of a medical condition affecting him, using supplements to heal it is not a wise decision. The disease treatment needs a customized treatment from a doctor, while supplements can be used to improve health without a medical condition present.

How Many Bottles Would You Need?

The number of bottles needed can be different for different people. It largely depends upon the damage caused to the body and the stage of this damage too. For example, if the user is still in his early years and the symptoms are not severe, he may get better within a few weeks. However, if the damage is spread or the symptoms are very observant, the damage repair can take a long time. Most people will see changes in their sexual health within three to six months. These pills can be used for a long time, too, as they have no habit-forming effects.

Do You Need A Prescription To Buy Male Enhancement Pills?

No, there is no prescription required to buy male enhancement pills because they are not treatment pills for any disease. They are more of a multivitamin, offering nutritional support to the body. And there is no prescription needed to buy these over-the-counter products. Still, the general age restriction applies, and no one below the age of 18 years should use or order these pills.

When To Expect Results From Male Enhancement Pills?

The male enhancement pills are dietary formulas that improve the conditions affecting sexual health and stamina. These are not a treatment for a medical condition, and they cannot bring overnight results by enlarging the penis to a visible level. The changes expected from the use of male enhancement pills include better sexual stamina, higher libido, fertility, and long-lasting erections. With constant use of these pills, some users can see a visible size change too, and the chances of this happening are higher when the users follow a healthy diet and active lifestyle with it.

Can You Take Male Enhancement Pills With Medicines?

Using male enhancement pills and medicines is strictly prohibited because of the possible interactions these two can create. The health experts advise to trust only one product at one time and never use a combination, hoping for the results to be faster. These experiments will cause extreme results, and they may cause irreversible health damage too. It is better not to invite these risks and only trust one product at one time.

Best Male Enhancement Pills – Which One Is The Best?

The aforementioned information provides deep insights into male enhancement pills and also shares some best options to try. There is not a one-thing-for-all in the supplement industry, and depending upon the individual preferences and needs, the choice of a product can vary. It is better to evaluate the symptoms first and be sure about what exactly a person needs. There are many good products catering to these demands, including those that offer an overall effect. Take time to go through all the products suggested, and pick the one that meets your expectations best. Feel free to contact the customer support team of each company for product-related queries.