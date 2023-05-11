Best Reverse Phone Lookup of 2023: Top 5 Sites for A Reverse Phone Search

Phone number lookup sites are more essential now than ever before. With millions of scam and robocalls going out, it makes sense why customers would want to be able to run a reverse phone lookup on those numbers.

A reverse phone lookup can help you find out who is calling and which numbers are worth blocking.

The world is full of scammers looking to take advantage of vulnerable people, so arming yourself with the knowledge of who is calling and what they are calling for can provide you with a powerful tool to keep you and your family safe.

But how do you know which is the best reverse phone lookup site? While there are plenty of phone number lookup sites that can provide you with quick, accurate information, there are a number of less reputable companies.

These reverse phone number lookup services are looking to make a quick dollar by providing easy-to-find information and may even sell customer data.

This is why we have taken the time to look at the various reverse phone lookup sites out there ourselves. We’ve uncovered five that we feel provide the best reverse phone lookup services out there today.

5 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

What Are Reverse Phone Lookup Sites?

Reverse phone lookup sites are data aggregation websites that cross reference phone numbers with an array of public records.

Data aggregators simplify the process of searching public records by using algorithms to assist customers in finding out as much information as they can about unknown numbers as quickly as they possibly can.

The goal of a reverse phone lookup service is to discover the identity of a caller when you don’t have access to their name.

While this is mostly used to help callers identify scam calls and call centers, they have evolved into a way for people to uncover information about potential clients, and romantic partners, or to reconnect with long-lost relatives or friends who have changed their phone numbers.

1. Overall Best Reverse Phone Lookup: Truthfinder

About Truthfinder

With an increasing number of phone scams and robocalls, it makes sense that people don’t want to pick up the phone for numbers they don’t recognize.

However, this can be a problem if a long-lost relative or a friend who has changed their number is trying to reach you.

Truthfinder is the one of the best reverse phone lookup sites for customers who are looking to keep themselves safe from phone numbers from less than reputable sources while also making sure they aren’t losing contact with people important to them.

Truthfinder is not only an incredibly accurate reverse phone lookup service, but it also provides a wide range of information for customers.

With just a phone number you can discover not only who is calling but what social media platforms they are connected to. You can also discover any criminal information that is available to the public.

Truthfinder is even designed to search the dark web so you can see if a phone number or email has been breached and is being used by scammers on the deep web.

While Truthfinder can provide you with one of the best reverse phone lookup services, it also provides users with a number of tools to check the backgrounds of any email, phone call, or person you meet.

Simply provide what information you have and let Truthfinder check public databases all over the internet. Since Truthfinder is accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), you know that you are working with a trusted, reliable reverse phone lookup service.

Pros

BBB accredited

Matches phone numbers to known social media accounts

Dark web searches

Public records searches for liens and bankruptcies

Cons

Only shows data available in the United States

Specs

Subscription plans: 3

Services available: People search, reverse phone lookup, reverse email lookup, reverse address lookup, background check, public records search, username lookup, dark web scan

Number of reports: Unlimited searches

2. Fast Phone Lookup Service: Intelius

About Intelius

With access to billion records and over two decades of experience, Intelius is one of the best reverse phone lookup services on the market today.

Using their patented and unique “Intelius Connection,” Intelius provides customers with everything from names and aliases to arrest records and social media platforms with a simple reverse phone lookup search.

You might think that having this many databases to search would make Intelius one of the slower companies, but in reality, Intelius is able to search billions of records quickly, providing you reports on your reverse phone lookup searches exceptionally fast.

This is largely because this reverse phone lookup site uses a powerful algorithm that has been expertly designed to find information as quickly as possible.

Intelius also provides a very user-friendly experience. It is a reverse phone lookup service that is not only fast and accurate but simple to use as well.

Simply click “Phone” and you will be able to access a number of records with the unidentified phone number you are working with. Intelius is also proudly accredited by the Better Business Bureau, so it’s considered one of the more trusted phone number lookup sites.

Intelius’ reverse phone number lookup does more than just tell you who the phone number belongs to.

Intelius is reliable, fast, and trustworthy, providing everyone a customer could possibly need from a reverse phone lookup service.

Pros

BBB accreditation

5-day free trial

Pulls from 20 billion records

Fast algorithm

Cons

No free reverse phone lookup service

Specs

Subscription plans: 3

Services available: People search, reverse phone lookup, reverse address lookup, criminal records search, background check, public records search

Number of reports: Unlimited searches

3. Most Reviews: Instant Checkmate

About Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate has expressed that one of their goals as a reverse phone lookup company is to replace the yellow pages.

Out of the various phone number lookup sites on the market, Instant Checkmate is one of the best reverse phone number lookup services because of its ability to help you figure out exactly who is calling or texting you.

It’s not only great to protect you from scammers and criminals, but also a great way to keep in touch with people who may have changed their phone number.

This reverse phone lookup service uses a number of databases — including cell phone provider public databases — to help you identify numbers and callers, providing you with names, potential locations, cell phone providers, associated emails and social media platforms, and possibly even photographs.

Instant Checkmate is also generally praised for its customer service. Customers have love how easy it is to contact a customer service representative and have found the representatives to be helpful.

The site is incredibly easy to navigate and the searches are simple to perform and provide results within a few minutes.

Instant Checkmate is also available as a smartphone app, so you can take advantage of its reverse phone lookup services from anywhere.

Since they are also accredited by the Better Business Bureau and have multiple positive reviews, you can trust that Instant Checkmate will give you a great service for your money.

Pros

Easy-to-use and navigate

BBB accreditation

Highly reviewed

Fast results from a large number of records and data

Cons

May take longer to deliver results than other reverse phone lookup services

Specs

Subscription plans: 2

Services available: People search, reverse phone lookup, criminal records search, inmate search

Number of reports: Unlimited searches

4. Great Accuracy: Spokeo

About Spokeo

Accuracy in reverse phone lookup services is important. What makes Spokeo one of the best reverse phone lookup services is its accuracy, which we verified not only in customer reviews but also in our own trials.

They are accredited by the Better Business Bureau, much like other reverse phone lookup services on our list.

But experts in the industry have also noted that the reverse phone lookup service is great for helping to uncover fraudulent activity and helping business owners connect with new customers.

Spokeo is able to be accurate because of its access to 12 billion data points. A factor that makes Spokeo stand out as a reverse phone lookup company is how up-to-date its information is.

This reverse phone lookup website makes sure that it is constantly searching for the most updated and accurate information when performing a reverse phone lookup.

When looking through customer reviews, you’ll find that people utilize Spokeo’s reverse phone lookup services for a wide variety of uses, from identifying scammers to finding long-lost relatives to using the information to gain new customers.

Reports are provided accurately and are presented professionally and effectively, being easy to read and understand. Spokeo also offers customers the ability to search not only phone numbers but also emails and usernames as well.

Pros

BBB accreditation

Sources data from over 12 billion records

Pulls from most current records available

Cons

Doesn’t offer unlimited searches

Specs

Subscription plans: 1

Services available: Name search, reverse phone lookup, reverse email search, reverse address search, username search

Number of reports: Not specified

5. Most Detailed: PeopleFinders

About PeopleFinders

PeopleFinders is one of the best reverse phone lookup sites because it is specifically focused on being a reverse phone service.

PeopleFinders receives excellent customer reviews in regards to their services provided and customer service quality.

While it’s not a free reverse phone lookup service, PeopleFinders memberships come at a price that is significantly cheaper than the industry average.

This reverse phone lookup website is the most veteran data aggregator on this list, having been in business since 1999.

This veteran service provides customers with a multitude of reports and data sources to pull from to gain helpful information about the unknown phone numbers they search.

And sometimes less is more, which is definitely the case with PeopleFinders’ website. Navigating PeopleFinders’ website is a breeze and will allow users to get to their searches fast.

Its simple design allows users to easily find the service they need and access it quickly and effectively.

PeopleFinders also values the anonymity of its clients. Their SSL certification shows that the website is secure and all phone searches are completely anonymous.

The number you are searching for will not be notified that a search has been performed, so you can perform your searches knowing that your own information is secure.

Pros

Uses state-of-the-art technology to keep data safe and anonymous

One of the most veteran data aggregators

Specifically focused on reverse phone lookup services

Very positive user reviews

Cons

Accuracy may be inconsistent across reports

Specs

Subscription plans: 2

Services available: People search, reverse phone lookup, reverse email search, reverse address search, reverse email search, criminal records search, public records search

Number of reports: Not specified

How We Picked The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

When deciding what the best reverse phone lookup sites were on the market, we wanted to provide our readers with a range of options, as each company may provide a specific service that fits your needs differently.

So, while we cannot definitely say that one company is absolutely superior to the others, we were able to establish a methodology to decide which companies were worth your time.

These are the three criteria we used to help us establish which companies were worth considering:

Reviewed Reliable Media Sources

While we put a lot of work into our lists and have our own expertise, we wanted to make sure we weren’t praising a company that was otherwise receiving negative reviews.

We cross-referenced our results with our media peers to see if other reviewers had positive experiences with the companies we chose to feature.

Assessed Customer Reviews

We spent time on not only the companies’ websites but also on third-party customer review sites like Google or TrustPilot to see what real customers were saying.

We looked for commonalities amongst reviews to see what trends and patterns existed, making sure that a company was being praised or critiqued for legitimate reasons and not just fluke scenarios that were not repeated.

Extensively Researched Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

We spent a large amount of time on each website not just reviewing all the advertised benefits and information that the companies provided, but also using the services the companies provided.

We used our own phone numbers so that we could easily verify the accuracy of reports and only featured companies that fairly consistently provided us with the correct information.

What Do Reverse Phone Lookup Sites Reveal?

All information that a reverse phone lookup search will reveal is information that is available in the public record.

Technically, this means that a client could seek out this information on their own without the need for a reverse phone lookup service, but this can take a long time for the average person to access, especially if they do not have a lot of specific information.

Commonly, a reverse phone lookup search will provide:

First and last name of the person connected to the phone number

Past owners of the phone number

Publically known addresses and locations of the owner

Cell phone carrier if the call comes from a cell phone number

Employment history

Criminal records

Associated social media platforms

Connected email addresses

Other connected phone numbers

Possible associates and relatives

Public financial information (like bankruptcy reports and liens)

Birth and death certificates

Marital status

Some companies even go as far as to search emails and phone numbers on the dark/deep web to see if a person’s number or email has been breached.

Benefits of Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

There are a number of reasons why someone would use a reverse phone lookup service. Most people commonly use these services to uncover whether a phone number calling them is a scam caller or a call center.

Considering that the FTC has received over 18 million reports of scammers and robocalls, it makes sense that people need to know who is calling them now more than ever.

Not answering a call from a number you don’t recognize may be keeping you from receiving services or keeping in touch with important associates in your life, hindering business opportunities, keeping you from getting in touch with medical professionals, or just losing people in your life that are important.

Phone number lookup sites will help you figure out who the unknown phone number belongs to, so you can decide who is worth picking up for and who isn’t.

Some users have reported that they use reverse phone lookup searches as a form of unofficial background check for romantic partners.

Since we live in a digital age where dates are set up via dating social media platforms like Tinder, it makes sense that users would want to know who they are meeting up with before the date.

After all, you want to make sure the person is safe and that they are not being catfished, which studies have shown affects both men and women.

New businesses may try to learn as much as they can about potential clients using reverse phone searches.

Some data aggregators actually have special sections of their services that are specifically focused on getting data that will help business owners conduct customer research.

Many users also commonly utilize reverse phone lookup tools to find long-lost relatives or keep in touch with friends and associates who may have changed their phone numbers.

This comes back to the main point of a reverse phone lookup tool: you are actively seeking to uncover who is calling you and whether you should pick up for them or not.

Are Reverse Phone Lookup Sites Legal?

All the information provided by reverse phone lookup searches is public data, so it is perfectly legal for anyone to use these sites and uncover this information.

Again, all the information you will obtain from a reverse cell phone lookup is information that you could search yourself, though it will take you a much longer time and require a fair amount of work.

It should be noted that while looking up the information is legal, it’s important to pay attention to how the information is used.

Based on the Fair Credit Reporting Act, reverse phone lookup companies cannot be used to deny credit, employment, or housing to a person.

Therefore, while there are a number of reasons you would use a reverse cell phone lookup company, the Fair Credit Reporting Act prevents you from using them for employee or tenant background checks, nor can they be used for credit reporting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I look for in quality reverse phone lookup sites?

The most important thing to consider is the accuracy of the information. If you are planning to use reverse phone lookups for multiple searches, it may help to use your own phone number to see if the information is up-to-date and accurate.

You also want to make sure that the information provided isn’t something that you could easily discover with a basic Google search.

An area code will provide you with the general location of a person, so you’ll want to make sure that the reverse phone number lookup sites are providing you with more specific information, like known addresses.

A company being accredited with the Better Business Bureau can be a sign that the company is reliable and trustworthy, but don’t just trust the grade that the BBB has given.

The BBB commonly assesses that the company is actually legitimate and isn’t a scam, but that doesn’t mean the services they offer are good.

The BBB will often have user reviews, but a Google search of a company’s reviews can be helpful as well.

A reputable phone number lookup site will also value your anonymity. If the company wants more information from you beyond your basic payment info, you should be suspicious of the company.

Make sure that they promise to not notify the number of your search and never provide your social security number.

Should I use a free reverse phone lookup site?

While using free reverse phone lookup services can be tempting, it isn’t generally recommended.

For starters, free reverse phone lookup services will often only provide you with very basic and general information that you could probably have looked up on your own.

Some free reverse phone lookup services may also be phishing scams that are just trying to get you to input your own information so that they can sell your data, causing you to receive more scam and robocalls.

The paid reverse phone services are generally more trustworthy and will provide you with more accurate, more specific information.

Can I keep my information from being on a reverse phone lookup site?

It is actually possible to remove your information from reverse phone lookup sites. There are specific services that can help you do this, but many phone lookup search companies have opt-out forms that you can fill out to keep information from coming up about yourself when someone searches your cell phone. Google even allows you to remove your personal information from its searches as well.

Reverse Phone Lookup Services

Reverse phone lookups provide customers with a wide array of information that can be used in multiple circumstances.

Whether you are verifying that the person you are going on a date with is who they say they are or whether you are just trying to decide what numbers to block and what numbers are important to you, phone lookup sites can provide users with the power to make sure the correct people are in their lives and the untrustworthy people are kept out.

Remember, reverse phone lookups that are reputable will only take your basic payment information and will guarantee that you are searching anonymously.

They should provide you with a wide range of specific information that you would not be able to easily look up yourself.

The five companies we discussed in this article all meet those criteria, so you may want to give them a try.

