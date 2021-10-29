Best Testosterone Booster: Energy, Stamina & Increased Performance

There are men in your life who seem to have boundless energy levels and are always running on a full tank every time you see them. Their reputation keeps improving at work, they seem like super dad to their kids, and their wives are always raving about them. They make time for workouts, they’re always posting before sunrise gym selfies, and they’re even improving their bodies, despite the fact they’re aging. You watch them enjoy a beer or two along with a burger during game season, and they’re still able to maintain their physique. They don’t act their age and you can’t figure out why.

We did the work for you and found the top four testosterone boosters available on the market today. We’ll pat ourselves on the back here because we feel confident we found the best testosterone booster supplements available.

Top 4 Testosterone Boosting Supplements

TestoPrime – Editor’s Choice – Best Testosterone Booster Testofuel – Runner Up Prime Male – Worthy Mention Testogen – Good Results

What Did We Look at to Choose Our Top Testosterone Boosters?

When it comes to healthy testosterone supplements, we can’t mess around. We know that a quick online search results in a ton of promises, some shady ingredients, and some less than stellar business practices. Testosterone boosters are a hot commodity and not everyone with good marketing has good intentions. That’s why we took the time to create a set of criteria to carefully assess each testosterone supplement brand we looked through.

First , we took a look at the comments and reviews made by industry experts who focus on testosterone supplements. We love a brand that submits to third-party testing to ensure accountability and clarity.

Second, we look at reviews made by real, verified customers. You know people take to online forums and even social media to rant or rave about products and their experiences with them. We dug deep to find what men really think about each of the testosterone boosters we highlight in this article.

Third , we make sure that all brands give a thorough explanation of each testosterone booster in their product descriptions. We want to know how they work and what ingredients are included in these testosterone supplement formulas. We also want a breakdown of how each ingredient is beneficial for boosting testosterone.

Finally , we asked for a couple of volunteers here in our headquarters. Although we love reading through verified buyer reviews, we love third-party lab tests, and we love thorough product descriptions, there’s nothing quite like testing out a product for ourselves – which we did. For you.

Top 4 Testosterone Supplements Reviewed

1. TestoPrime – Editor’s Choice – Best Testosterone Booster

Pros:

Clinically studied ingredients

Soy-free, non-GMO, and vegan

Doctor’s prescription not required

Free shipping and 100% money-back guarantee

Improves testosterone levels naturally

Cons:

One month supply does not come with additional resources

You used to be able to remember everything, impressing colleagues at every meeting, and leaving a trail of enviable deals throughout your career history. You were on top of the world. Now, you’re struggling to remember even the simplest details and your performance at work just isn’t what it used to be. Instead of leaving the office feeling like your competitors are about to taste dust, you leave drained and needing a nap more than anything. And even though you’ve been skipping happy hour, you’ve noticed some weight gain. With stress levels higher, your body changing, and even your cognitive performance being affected, you almost don’t recognize yourself.

TestoPrime knows exactly what you’re going through and has developed a supplement that increases your physical and mental energy on demand, helps you burn unwanted fat and build lean muscle, and lifts your mood so you can feel good about yourself again. This supplement is a game changer; you’ll have way more energy to deal with everything that comes up at work, you’ll get home with enough energy to play with your kids, and you’ll still be good to go once you get to the bedroom. Low testosterone levels happen without notice, even for men in their 30s. TestoPrime helps you reclaim your spirit by opening the gates and flooding your body with new and energized testosterone. No doctor visits required.

How Does It Work?

TestoPrime helps to reduce the stress hormone cortisol, so you can have an easier time getting rid of unwanted fat for a leaner physique (caution: prepare to size down your wardrobe). Along with inhibiting cortisol, it also helps burn overall body fat by up to 16%. You can expect your muscle strength to increase by up to 138.7% because of improved blood flow that revitalizes your muscles with more energy. It also helps to improve endurance by up to 92.2% by naturally increasing your oxygen consumption levels, which supports increased nitric oxide for longer lasting energy. And that fat you’ve been holding onto? TestoPrime helps you convert it into energy by up to 12%, which means improved weight loss and no more beer belly. An increase in testosterone production literally helps to save your life.

What’s In It?

Well, you get 2000 mg of D-aspartic acid, which is the naturally occurring amino acid that helps to increase healthy levels of testosterone. Also included is 8000 mg of panax ginseng, which is a slow growing root that’s been used for hundreds of years in China for its potent antioxidant properties. It also works to improve your energy levels and reinvigorate your sex drive. You also get 668 mg of Ashwagandha extract, which is scientifically tested and proven to support your existing testosterone levels. That means you can enjoy improved energy, better digestion, and a sharper cognitive ability. Finally, you also get 800 mg of fenugreek which improves sexual function, energy, stamina, and increases your metabolism so you can get lean and stay lean. For a complete list of all 12 ingredients, you can visit their website.

2. TestoFuel – Runner Up

Pros:

Fast worldwide shipping No caffeine or other stimulants Stimulates testosterone production



Delivered in plain, unbranded packaging

Boosts testosterone for accelerated muscle growth

Cons:

If you’re taking other medications, you should first consult with your doctor

You’ve upped your gym time, you’ve increased your weight capacity, and you’re working through more reps but you’re not making the gains you’ve been hoping for. If you’re struggling to get better muscle definition and you’re not losing weight as quickly as you used to, the missing link is probably testosterone. TestoFuel is a revolutionary, well researched muscle building supplement with one primary objective: to destroy the barriers toward muscle growth by massively boosting your testosterone levels.

Your body needs nutrients to produce more testosterone and TestoFuel is designed to naturally increase your testosterone levels so you can build muscle mass and achieve your dream physique. You’ll be able to safely increase lean muscle, you’ll notice improved strength, your body fat will be reduced, and your overall mood and self-esteem will be improved, helping you show up with magnetic confidence both inside and outside of the gym. Take your before pictures now and watch the muscle growth and body changes over the next couple of weeks when you start taking TestoFuel’s anabolic support complex.

How Does It Work?

It works by increasing testosterone production, which improves your muscle mass and enhances the rate of protein synthesis in your body. This means increased fat-free muscle mass and also muscle size – we’re talking big guns, thick legs, and a well-defined chest and back. Not only does testosterone help with muscle growth, but it also limits the effects of cortisol, which is a catabolic hormone. If you’re not sure what a catabolic hormone is, basically it’s the enemy because it can break down muscle when you’re trying to build up your body. Testosterone is also known to increase the number of red blood cells in your body which boosts oxygen flow and improves your endurance when you’re working hard to pack on the mass. And just like when building up your body you go for compound exercises, TestoFuel uses the same principle when it comes to nutrition and uses the compound route so you can enjoy the biggest impact.

What’s In It?

TestoFuel contains all-natural ingredients including D-aspartic acid, vitamin D, and oyster extract. As you know, D-aspartic acid is important not only for regulating testosterone synthesis but also for improving growth hormone production. Vitamin D is known as the sixth steroid hormone because of how it’s able to support your male hormones. Most people are deficient so it’s a helpful nutrient that can kick-start testosterone levels, and allows you to enjoy additional benefits like reduced muscle soreness, improved cognitive performance, and improved endurance too. Oyster extract is included to elevate testosterone and delivers a key ingredient – zinc – which is ideal for your prostate health. Additional ingredients include ginseng, fenugreek, magnesium, vitamin B6, vitamin K2, and zinc.

3. Prime Male – Worthy Mention

Pros:

Worldwide shipping from the USA and UK

Enhances energy and libido

Promotes lean muscle mass

Natural, safe, and delivers fast results

Increases testosterone production

Cons:

No discount codes available on website

If you’re not showing up to your life with the energy of a leader, an unstoppable libido, incredible cardiovascular health, good blood sugar levels, and even optimal prostate health, you’re missing out. And for what? The fact is if you’re over 30, you’re losing testosterone at a rate of 1% per year. By the time you get to 80, you’ll have lost about half of your testosterone levels. Sure, it’s a natural process but that’s why Prime Male has created a 100% natural testosterone booster to help combat this unfortunate aging process that literally strips your virility from you as you age.

Prime Male compares their supplement to the pill in the movie, “The Matrix,” where one simple decision to take a pill can completely alter your entire reality. Not only do you get improved strength and improved energy, but you also get infused with newfound enthusiasm for your life. If you’ve ever sat back after a long day with a glass of bourbon in one hand, a cigar in the other, and the buzz comes on slow and steady with renewed perspectives on life, you know what we’re talking about. You can boost your testosterone by 42% in just 12 days, which means an increased sex drive and better overall health. This also means enhanced cognitive function and it’s all at your fingertips – literally. You can place your order online and this godsend of natural testosterone boosters arrives on your doorstep in no time.

How Does It Work?

Prime Male includes 12 nutrients to increase testosterone production and eliminate the many symptoms linked to low testosterone levels, including fatigue, muscle loss, low libido, erectile dysfunction, and weight gain. They call this potent blend of nutrients the “Anti-Aging Dirty Dozen.” This clever, clinically backed combination restores your body’s low testosterone levels to the peak levels you reveled in during your teen years. Remember those? We’ll wait while you reminisce … With Prime Male, you’ll feel like a man half your age and you’ll be charged up with the vitality you used to have.

What’s In It?

Prime Male’s clinically proven testosterone boosters include D-aspartic acid calcium chelate, which triggers the release of luteinizing hormone, so your testes pump out more testosterone. In 12 days, you can reverse a whopping 42 years of testosterone loss. Black pepper is included to increase the availability of Prime Male’s other ingredients and boron is included to help with inflammation, blood plasma, bone maintenance, and cognition. Korean red ginseng is incorporated to improve erection quality, performance, and sexual satisfaction and additional ingredients include luteolin, magnesium, Ashwagandha extract, nettle root extract, vitamin B6, vitamin D3, vitamin K12, and zinc.

4. Testogen – Good Results

Pros:

Free worldwide shipping

Only 4 capsules per day

Boost testosterone levels naturally

Save 20% with code SAVE20

100-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Not available for purchase in stores, only online

The guy next to you at the gym is just getting his evening started. The workout that had you on your knees was like an appetizer for him. That used to be you. Now you’re exhausted, irritable, and still have to go home to deal with your responsibilities there. Where did your energy go? Your vitality? Not only is exercise wiping you out, but you’re also dealing with a serious beer belly that used to never be there. The fact is when you have low testosterone levels, these symptoms are normal. But they’re not necessary because you can boost testosterone. If you’re feeling worn out and everything including your bedroom performance is affected, you can get your drive back and feel great again with the best testosterone booster, Testogen.

This natural testosterone booster is formulated to increase your energy, improve your performance, and help with muscle growth, libido, and fat loss. That guy at the gym who walked out feeling exhilarated and full of energy? Boost testosterone and that’ll be you. This formula has 100% safe and natural ingredients that are backed by clinical studies and all you have to take is four capsules per day to safely increase your testosterone levels. The process is simple, the formula is incredibly effective, and the ingredients list is clean.

How Does it Work?

Boost testosterone with a science backed supplement. It works in three main ways: 1) it boosts testosterone production, 2) it increases free testosterone levels, and 3) it slows conversion of testosterone to estrogen. The main ingredient is D-aspartic acid, which is known to increase luteinizing hormone levels and testosterone levels significantly in only two weeks. And Testogen contains more D-aspartic acid per serving than any other product on the market today, which is ultimately what makes it our top favorite. It gets the job done without an irritating waiting game.

Along with boosting testosterone production, Testogen also increases free testosterone levels. Want to know a frustrating fact? Probably not but we’ll tell you anyway: 98% of the testosterone in your body is not even usable. But luckily for you, Testogen works to create more free, unbound testosterone. When this process is successfully completed, you feel greater energy both mentally and physically, your body can burn fat and build muscle more easily, and your overall mood, confidence, and quality of life drastically improve.

Finally, this natural testosterone booster works to slow the conversion of testosterone into estrogen. This is a natural process your body goes through as you age, so you can expect your testosterone to naturally decrease with time. Testogen helps to slow this process and with less testosterone being converted into estrogen, you get to enjoy the benefits of higher testosterone levels even as you get older.

What’s In It?

Testogen’s ingredient list is potent, starting with D-aspartic acid. This is the most active ingredient that increases testosterone in as little as two weeks. Additional ingredients include fenugreek extract, which has been scientifically proven to improve testosterone levels and improve the symptoms associated with low T. Additionally, zinc is included along with vitamin D3, Korean red ginseng extract, boron, nettle leaf extract, magnesium, vitamin B6, and more. Each ingredient was carefully chosen to create a blend that energizes you, increases your focus, helps you step back into your strength, keeps you healthy, and increases your confidence.

Signs of Low Testosterone

Low testosterone results in several different unfortunate symptoms. Below we list some of the most common symptoms associated with low testosterone levels.

Reduced testicle size

When you have low T in your body, you may notice your testicle size gets smaller. Testosterone is required for proper testicle development and low levels could result in either a smaller penis or smaller testicles when compared with a man who has normal testosterone levels. Though there are other causes for reduced penis or testicle size, low testosterone is often a culprit.

Increased body fat; loss of muscle mass

When you have low T, you may also notice that your body fat increases. Some men may even notice enlarged breast tissue – this is often due to the imbalance between testosterone and estrogen within the body. Since testosterone plays a major role when it comes to building lean muscle, if you have low testosterone, you might notice a decrease in your muscle mass as well.

Reduced libido

Testosterone plays a primary role when it comes to your sex drive. Although men tend to experience a decline in sex drive as they get older, those with low testosterone are more likely to experience a severe drop in their overall desire for sex.

Erection difficulties

Since testosterone is closely linked with your sex drive, it also plays an important role when it comes to achieving and maintaining your erection. When testosterone levels are low, you may have trouble with achieving an erection just before sexual performance. Often, difficulties with erections can be due to other health related issues, like thyroid problems, depression, smoking, and even high cholesterol.

Fatigue

When your testosterone levels are low, you’ll notice an overall drop in your energy levels. If you notice that you are feeling more lethargic even if you get plenty of sleep or you’re finding it hard to get to the gym for your regular workouts, you may have low T.

Hair loss

Testosterone plays many roles in your body, including hair production. Balding is experienced by many men as they age, and if you have low T, you may notice that you’re losing facial hair and body hair as well.

Benefits of Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Testosterone boosting supplements are helpful because they counteract the effects of low testosterone levels. Some of the benefits of increasing your testosterone levels include:

Increased lean muscle and less body fat

Testosterone is what helps you increase your lean muscle mass. When you take testosterone boosters, you increase testosterone levels which means you have better muscle mass, your body fat levels drop, and your energy levels increase.

Better sex drive

Higher testosterone levels are associated with sexual arousal, sexual activity, and a higher sex drive. Testosterone boosters empower you to help you better navigate your sex life.

Improved mood

Since low testosterone levels are associated with fatigue, irritability, and even depression, men with higher testosterone levels generally report improved mood and an overall sense of well-being, which directly impacts their quality of life.

Better cardiovascular health

Your heart is connected to every other organ in your body, and you need plenty of oxygen flow for better performance and improved endurance. Testosterone boosters help to improve your overall cardiovascular health.

When is the Best Time to Take a Testosterone Booster?

Generally, you should take your testosterone boosters first thing in the morning, with or without breakfast, and it should also be the last thing you take at night. It’s often a misconception that testosterone boosters are good to take pre and post workout but that’s because the testosterone supplement industry is riddled with misinformation, which results in skewed dosing protocols.

Then, when taken at the most inopportune times, testosterone boosters don’t have the foundation to work properly and results aren’t as powerful as they could be, creating lots of frustration from customers looking to bask in the benefits of higher testosterone levels. To gain the maximum benefit, use one of the best testosterone booster supplements and take them in the AM and PM.

Safety of Testosterone Supplements

The best testosterone boosters contain natural ingredients, so you won’t notice any drastic side effects. The primary ingredient in the testosterone boosters we shared with you is D-aspartic acid and it has one main side effect you should be aware of: it may increase fertility. Now, if you’re working toward building your family, this is welcome news. However, if you’re not looking to increase your family size, you and your partner will need to be more careful. Aside from this, D-aspartic acid is generally safe for consumption, though a small number of men report side effects that include irritability, nervousness, and headaches.

Other ingredients in natural testosterone boosters like fenugreek extract may cause some digestive discomfort, including nausea and diarrhea. Red ginseng extract, also known as panax ginseng, may result in trouble sleeping in some people. Zinc can also cause digestive discomfort and may cause appetite loss. The primary ingredients in testosterone boosters are generally safe; however, if you notice unusual side effects, you should consult with your medical provider.

Conclusion

There you have it – the best testosterone booster supplements. Aging doesn’t arrive alone. Sometimes it shows up with hair loss, erectile dysfunction, increased belly fat, more stress, and we bet you could easily add to this list ad infinitum.

The one hormone that impacts all of these areas of your life is testosterone. If you’re experiencing the symptoms associated with low testosterone levels, we know how you feel. That’s why we put together this list of testosterone boosters – to help you get proven results from products manufactured by reputable companies. You get to choose the best testosterone booster for you. We’ve vetted the formulas above so you can spend less time researching and more time naturally increasing your testosterone levels. You deserve to live like you’re in your late teens and early 20s, no matter your age.

It’s a frustrating fact of life that men lose testosterone as they age. And that guy you’re quietly envying from afar? He may just have gotten in on testosterone boosters before you. But the good news is you can choose a testosterone booster that fits your preferences and gets you back into the game of life feeling energized, confident, and invigorated.

There’s nothing fun about sitting on the sidelines and watching your buddies win without you. It’s time for you to get in on the fun and enjoy a couple of wins for yourself with the help of the best testosterone booster. If you have low T, there is a solution for you: testosterone booster supplements. They’re easy to take and they work fast – no joke, you’ll be seeing results in as little as two weeks. There’s really no excuse for not taking a testosterone booster whether you’re still in your 30s or you’re in your 50s, your body is losing testosterone and you can get ahead and help to counteract this process.