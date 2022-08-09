Are you ready to finally lose those stubborn pounds? Are you a woman looking for a fat burner that works for you? Do you want to supplement your already-established good habits with a natural fat burner that works?

We’ve got your answers. The supplements you’ll find on today’s list feature only natural ingredients that are ideal for increasing one’s metabolism and suppressing hunger. They can be shipped right to your door, and they’ve got plenty of positive customer reviews.

So, what are you waiting for? Kick-start that weight loss journey today with our selection of the best weight loss pills around.

Best Weight Loss Pills & Diet Supplements For Weight Loss Aid:

PhenQ – Overall Best Weight Loss Pills For Quick Fat Loss Leanbean – Top Weight Loss Supplements Brand That Works By Suppressing Appetite Trimtone – Popular Dietary Supplement For Women To Shred Weight Phen24 – Recommended OTC Diet Pills For Weight Loss Benefits Zotrim – Natural Weight Loss Products To Lose Belly Fat

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. PhenQ – Overall Best Weight Loss Pills For Quick Fat Loss

PhenQ is first on our list, and for a good reason- it does a lot of stuff you won’t find in other so-called “fat burners.” For example, it will keep your hunger down and increase your energy levels and prevent fat from forming again. The ingredients are all naturally sourced, too.

The main ingredient you’ll find here is called a-lacy’s reset. This is a clinically proven ingredient that can burn over 7% of one’s body fat, over 3% of a person’s weight and boost muscle mass as well.

Combine this incredible ingredient with the rest of them, and you have yourself a fat burner that just doesn’t quit. Best of all, it’s natural, so there’s no need to worry about what you’re putting into your body.

Some of the other great ingredients include capsicum, which is found in cayenne peppers. This is thermogenic and increases our body’s heat which burns more calories.

Caffeine is next on the list. This stimulant is legendary at keeping us alert and keeping our appetites tamed. You know this one from your morning cups of coffee or tea; now it’s in this great supplement.

Vitamin B3 is next. This is niacin and helps keep your body burning food instead of storing it. Exercise is necessary for this to work, so find an activity you like and stick to it.

Piperine is next. This stuff is derived from black pepper and helps us absorb the ingredients better. It also serves thermogenic purposes and gets our bodies burning up stored fat like a furnace.

Granted, these are not ALL of the incredible ingredients you’ll find, just the ones we had to highlight. There are plenty of other great ones- but we have to tell you why this product is so beneficial!

For starters, this is a fat burner. The inclusions of capsicum and Piperine are key in melting that fat away, along with your adoption of a healthy diet and regular exercise. These two ingredients work to boost the speed of our metabolisms which burn more calories.

Piperine also helps new fat or adipose tissue from taking shape. So, your body won’t try to replace what is lost. This makes it easier to maintain your new body.

The inclusion of calcium carbonate will keep your appetite at bay. As part of weight loss, we have to eat less than we’re used to. This can leave us feeling hangry, but you’ll have an easier time with PhenQ.

Another part of eating less means our energy levels need time to adjust. Dieting and working out can leave you feeling tired and sluggish as your body adjusts to your new lifestyle.

But with PhenQ, you may find it easier to stay alert and focused even as you are cutting back. This great capsule also helps with mood enhancement, so you can stay even-keeled whether you’re at work or with your family (again, it helps with that “hanger!”)

We like PhenQ because it’s for everyone- men and women alike. The only people barred from PhenQ are nursing/pregnant mothers and anybody under the age of 18. If you are on medication of any sort, consult your doctor first so you can be sure it doesn’t interact. Ideally, everyone should speak to their doctor first before using to ensure their safety.

We also did not note any side effects, thanks to the formula’s natural ingredients. However, everyone is different. If PhenQ makes you feel unwell in any way, rest assured there is a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Taking PhenQ is pretty easy. You’ll start with one pill in the morning with your breakfast and a second at lunch. Take with a full glass of water each time. If you miss a dose, just take it as you usually would- don’t try to double it up. Reading this phenq review could be your first step to your dream body.

Highlights

Features a 60-day money-back guarantee

It helps suppress the appetite, so you eat fewer calories

It helps you burn stored fat even on rest days

Prevents the manufacture of fat to inhibit weight gain

Made in the UK and US in FDA-approved plants

Pros

Provides calcium

No prescription needed

Ingredients are naturally sourced

Plenty of positive customer reviews

Cons

Caffeine is part of the blend, not ideal for those sensitive to caffeine.

#2. Leanbean – Top Weight Loss Supplements Brand That Works By Suppressing Appetite

Leanbean was created by Ultimate Life Ltd. to help women lose weight naturally. It’s great for women of all fitness levels- whether you’re just starting out and finding exercise you like to do, or you are an experienced female athlete that needs to cut and get a lean body.

Just what are these ingredients, and how can they help you achieve the body you’ve always dreamed of?

For starters, Vitamins B6 and B12. B-complex vitamins are great for our overall well-being. These vitamins have a hand in maintaining our energy levels, increasing brain function, and cell metabolism efforts. The b-vitamins of Leanbean help women metabolize fats, carbs, and proteins efficiently, turning them into lasting energy.

Zinc is next, and zinc is critical for our protein and DNA synthesis. It’s also necessary for the immune system’s strength. It helps stabilize blood sugar and is included as part of the formula to do all that, plus help your muscles grow as you adopt your exercise regimen.

Glucomannan is our next star ingredient, and what makes this one so special is that it fills up our stomach to keep it fuller, longer. Your food cravings will be reduced as part of this ingredient, and it also helps regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Garcinia Cambogia comes next on our list. This fruit is well-known as a weight-loss aid, but why? Well, it helps burn off stubborn areas of fat in various parts of our body. It also suppresses the appetite, prevents the production of fat, reduces bad cholesterol levels, and reduces inflammation.

Turmeric root is next. This natural ingredient is a natural anti-inflammatory agent and also provides our bodies with antioxidants. In addition, it is excellent for brain function and may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Green Coffee Bean is also part of this blend. These are not like the coffee beans we use for our morning joe; they have not been roasted yet. They are loaded with helpful antioxidants and also help reduce inflammation.

Choline is also part of the blend. Our body makes this naturally. You find it associated with B-vitamins, but it’s not the same. It is helpful in liver functions, the development of the brain, and the functions of our nervous system.

Indeed, these are not all the ingredients you’ll find, but we wanted to highlight the best of the best. All the supplement’s ingredients work together to create weight loss that is sustainable and realistic.

So, why do we love this supplement so much? For starters, it helps you cut your calories and suppresses your appetite. Women especially have cravings for sweet foods as compared to men, and they can be hard to resist. The glucomannan is just one ingredient that will have you walking by the plate of cookies with ease.

This supplement is also ideal for increasing focus and energy. When you first begin working out and eating less, your energy can feel drained. It becomes tempting to reach for a high-calorie snack, to replace what you’ve lost and keep those blood sugar levels up. But, this supplement will help you feel level and thus make it easier to stay on track.

We also love that it boosts your metabolism naturally. You’ll find thermogenic helpful as part of the ingredients that will have you burning calories as you sleep or take rest days from the gym. And with the caffeine included, you’ll find it easier to sail through those tough gym sessions, whether you’re riding the spin bike or lifting heavy.

Leanbean offers a money-back guarantee, and they have bundling deals available as well. If you find that the product isn’t doing what you’d hoped, you can return unused/unopened Leanbean bottles within 90 days of your purchase.

Highlights

The formula helps reduce your appetite and, subsequently, your caloric intake.

Uses natural thermogenic to increase the speed of your metabolism

Increases focus and energy levels

Plenty of realistic customer reviews to peruse on the Leanbean site

Pros

Clinically proven ingredients used in the formula

It helps women specifically, who have different cravings/desires for food

It helps you feel energized and alert

The formula is completely natural

GMO and gluten-free

Cons

You need to take a total of 6 pills each day.

#3. Trimtone – Popular Dietary Supplement For Women To Shred Weight

Trimtone is a relatively recent fat burner made by Swiss Research Labs Ltd. You will be glad to know it’s a natural supplement, free of any synthetic, fake, or artificial ingredients. We researched various reviews and write ups to see if anyone had experienced side effects- thankfully, none were reported.

Trimtone is excellent- just a single pill a day is all a woman needs to supplement her weight loss routine. The first thing we noticed is that the ingredients are all-natural, plus they were created with the help of clinically proven ingredients to help you lose weight.

So, what great ingredients can you look forward to in this blend? To start, we have caffeine. You know caffeine from energy drinks, coffee, and tea. This is a common ingredient in most fat burners, and the reason many companies include it is because it is a natural thermogenic.

It not only increases calorie burn by increasing our body heat but also via lipolysis. Lipolysis is another term for the breakdown of fat. This ingredient is a winner when it comes to helping you feel energized throughout the day.

Next, you can look forward to green coffee. These unroasted coffee beans contain what’s called chlorogenic acid. This stuff lowers the amount of glucose and fat that our guts absorb when we consume food. And it also has some caffeine, so we get even more of that good stuff, too.

Afterward, there’s green tea. Chances are you love green tea as a morning drink, but there are lots of health benefits to it- for instance, the catechins contained within help you maintain your body weight after you’ve dropped some pounds.

One unique ingredient we’ve found here is Grains of Paradise. This stuff is good at heating BAT or brown adipose tissue. This is the fat that keeps our body warm, and when we activate it, we can burn through fat faster.

It also helps with the regulation of blood sugar levels, so you could avoid hangers- that happens when blood sugar levels get low. By keeping blood sugar levels regulated, we can stay on track and avoid reaching for unhealthy snacks/foods.

Lastly, we’ve got an old favorite here- glucomannan. This stuff, when it comes into contact with water, expands. This, in turn, fills your stomach up faster and helps you feel more full. This is also great for the suppression of appetite.

According to the data on the Trimtone site, people who supplemented their diets with glucomannan lost 5.5 lbs. over 8 weeks without even altering their exercise/diets. So imagine what you can do on a reduced-calorie diet and adding in a daily workout!

In fact, Trimtone is great for women who are looking to get serious about working out and eating sensibly. For starters, you can take it at the same time every day- great for women who are seeking to start a routine involving, for example, an early-morning workout and a healthy breakfast before going to work.

It’s also ideal for use as a pre-workout, thanks to its caffeine content. So, feel free to use this before you eat to get those energy levels fired up (and then proceed to sail through your workout). Also, it’s great for those of you who cannot eat before running/other physical exertion.

Like the other supplements on our list today, Trimtone can be bought as a single bottle or as a bundle. You can buy a single bottle for $50, three bottles for $100, or five bottles for $150.

You will also enjoy free, fast shipping with your order when you buy the three or the five bottles (shipping is $5 with the single). Plus, it has a 100-day money-back guarantee. Buy with confidence.

Highlights

It helps burn through those stubborn spots and helps you feel confident in your skin, at any size.

You can conveniently take the capsule before your breakfast; it becomes easier to remember.

It helps keep energy levels up even when you’re eating less

Created just for women

Pros

It helps curb urges to consume sugary/highly palatable foods

All-natural ingredients

Just one pill per day is all you need

A Money-back guarantee is included

Cons

The capsules contain gelatin; the formula is not suitable for vegans.

#4. Phen24 – Recommended OTC Diet Pills For Weight Loss Benefits

Phen24 is a dietary supplement that offers users both a day and night formula to keep the fat-burning furnace (aka your body) working round the clock. It’s ideal for men and women and will keep you burning calories even when you’re sleeping.

The daytime formula contains caffeine, and the night formula is designed to help you sleep soundly so you can prepare to take on your day. They both help with appetite suppression as well as with the boosting of our metabolisms.

So, what makes these two formulas so special? Let’s review the daytime formula first.

For starters, you’ll find cayenne powder, which promotes thermogenesis and suppresses our appetite. Guarana extract is next, which boosts the oxidation of fat within our bodies and uses our stored fat as an energy source.

Next, you will find zinc citrate, which keeps our immune system healthy. Iodine is also included, which helps speed up the fat burn. Of course, caffeine is part of the blend, providing us energy and a faster metabolism.

Now onto the nighttime formula. Biotin is first; this aids in the breakdown of carbs and proteins. Thiamine is also included; this burns up carbs and gives us more energy. Hops extract is also part of the ingredients.

This lowers our overall body weight and brings belly fat down. Chromium picolinate is also included, and this helps reduce our “bad” cholesterol levels. Glucomannan keeps our stomach feeling full long after meals are over, and green tea extract helps fat burn faster.

Why has this fat burner decided to use two different formulas for the day and night? Well, during the day, the sun’s in the sky, and we’re awake, burning energy to make it through our daily tasks.

Our metabolic rate is high, and we need more energy to get through work, family obligations, and hobbies. The more we do, the more calories we burn. The daytime system is formulated to give you more “oomph”- that is, more of what you need to burn calories and slim down.

What happens to our bodies at night? Our metabolism slows, and we’re in what’s called RMR (resting metabolic rate), in which our bodies do only what they need to stay alive- circulate our blood, digest food, breathe, and perform cellular reproduction.

It’s truly a game-changer when it comes to fat burners, and given that it can work for both men and women, everyone should give it a try.

A single box costs $80, three boxes plus two free cost $225, and 2 boxes plus a single one free cost $150. As you can see, these bundling deals help you save money. And while the price tags are high for this supplement, you should feel confident in your purchase. They offer a 6o-day money-back guarantee. They encourage you to give it a try and see how it works for you.

And, if it doesn’t, they will allow you to return it (even if the bottles are empty) with no hassle. Shipping is worldwide, and they ship the product for free to anywhere in the world. Everything is shipped from Germany, UK, or US warehouses. Every order goes out in 48 hours or less, and the packaging they arrive in will be plain. Nobody will know what’s in there!

Now, Phen24 should NOT be used by some individuals. For example, anybody under the age of 18, anyone nursing or pregnant, or anyone taking an antidepressant should avoid usage of this supplement.

Those with hypertrophy, prostate cancer, kidney or liver disease, testicular cancer or breast cancer, autoimmune or endocrine disorders should also avoid using Phen24. It is strongly suggested that even if you do not fall into these categories, you should still check with your doctor before using them to ensure your safety.

Highlights

Made of clean and natural ingredients

It helps fend off those pesky late-nite cravings for snacks

Works with our bodies’ natural circadian rhythm

Clinically proven ingredients

Pros

Works as an appetite suppressant

Naturally increases metabolism

Created by a woman who is a nutritionist, herbalist, and naturopath

Works to bring down our stress levels, making weight loss easier

Cons

Taking two different capsules may be difficult for some to remember

It is an expensive supplement compared to others on our list

#5. Zotrim – Natural Weight Loss Products To Lose Belly Fat

Zotrim has been around since 2001 and makes all of its supplements in FDA-approved plants to ensure a safe and sanitary product. Like Trimtone, Swiss Research Labs makes this product. They offer 24-hour help, and all you have to do is call the telephone number listed on their “About Us” page.

Now that you know you can count on their customer service efforts, what makes the formula so useful in helping with weight loss?

For starters, Yerba Mate. This is a South American classic- it’s been used time and time again to keep fatigue and hunger at bay. It is loaded with antioxidants and has even more than green tea.

You’ll find that you experience greater energy during periods of physical exertion- aka exercise. It may help you shift those stubborn fat deposits once and for all. It could also help prevent the growth of new fat cells, which helps you avoid weight gain.

Vitamin B6 and B3 come next. B vitamins are critical in turning the food we eat into the energy we can use to get through our workouts as well as our workdays. In addition, the B-vitamins included help reduce the feelings of fatigue, which is common when following a reduced-calorie diet.

Damiana is next. This is a traditional herb and has been used as a method of improving one’s mood. So, emotional eating could be a thing of the past with this helpful herb! Once Damiana works with Yerba Mate and Guarana, the formula is complete, and the combination offers you an easier time controlling your eating habits.

You’ll also find guarana as part of the blend. You see this ingredient a lot in energy drinks; after all, it contains greater amounts of caffeine than coffee. It helps raise the metabolism and, in turn, allows greater amounts of fats to be expelled from their cells into the bloodstream and burned up as energy.

Caffeine is also included- this is a given, as we’ve learned from our other capsules. Caffeine is excellent for boosting your energy and keeping you alert all day long.

So, the ingredients are great, and the customer service reps are always available. But why else should you try Zotrim?

The website says it all. There are 10 expert-reviewed papers and 5 clinical studies that back up its efficacy. It is the most reviewed and proven weight loss supplement on the market.

You may be wondering what the pricing is on this fantastic supplement. A 30-day supply costs $50, a three-box package costs $100, and a five-box supply costs $150. You will enjoy free, fast shipping on all of these packages. They ship to anywhere in the world.

And while you might want to start with just the one-month supply, consider going for one of the larger packages. After all, it’s clinically proven, AND the company offers a 100-day money-back guarantee. The return policy does not apply to the 30-day supply.

Should you not be satisfied with Zotrim, all you have to do is return unopened, unused containers (plus their boxes) within 100 days of receipt of your purchase. You will get back 100% of the purchase price, less the cost of shipping.

Highlights

Coupon code offered for all buyers

Great for vegans

It helps suppress extreme hunger that ruins diets

Great for getting you that push in the right direction to start losing weight

Herbal formula, free of synthetic ingredients

Pros

Plenty of research to back up the efficacy of the ingredients

No side effects that we know of (every person is different, however)

All-natural ingredients used in the formula

There is a 100-day money-back guarantee

It makes it easier for you to get active and exercise.

Cons

Persons sensitive to caffeine, under 18, or breastfeeding/pregnant may not take Zotrim.

How We Made This List Of Best Diet Pills For Obesity:

Thanks for checking out our list of weight loss pills. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of these pills offered for sale. It becomes almost a Sisyphean task for dieters to know which ones are most effective.

So, we decided to go ahead and create a list of the top five weight loss pills around, narrowing it down to the ones we found to be most effective.

We researched online and found almost a hundred different supplements. We then narrowed it down further and further, which took a while as we had to research many companies. So which criteria did we use to create this list?

Have a look:

Ingredients came first: If a person is to quit eating too much and quit snacking when it’s not necessary, they have to have the right stuff. The weight-loss supplements you choose should be made of natural, clean ingredients. It’s important to avoid synthetics, as they could leave you feeling nauseous or jittery. Plus, a healthier lifestyle usually comes with the realization that you don’t want to be putting fake, unhealthy junk into your “gas tank.” So, we made sure everything was natural.

Customers’ Thoughts: Customer reviews are important. Whether you’re buying a hat or a car, or a brand of spaghetti sauce, you look at reviews first to make sure that it’s worth your hard-earned money. The same goes for these weight loss pills- we made sure that real customers were happy with their purchase OR could get their money back if they found that the capsules did not work as they’d hoped.

Manufacturing Facilities: One thing we looked for when creating our list was where the products were made. We wanted to see capsules made in the US and UK, especially those made in FDA-approved or Certified Good Manufacturing Practices plants. This way, you can be sure that you’re getting a sanitary, safe product. After all, supplements made in other countries might not be as safe. For example, the Washington Post writes about a phenomenon known as “economic adulteration,” which occurs when makers of a supplement replace pricey ingredients with cheap versions. It usually happens during the manufacturing of the raw ingredients, which leaves the company or people making the supplement unaware of what’s in it because they thought they were buying pure ingredients.

Buying Guide: Over The Counter Weight Loss Pills

There are so many choices out there when shopping for a weight loss supplement. It becomes a chore trying to decide which ones are worth your time and which ones are junk. Here are some things you can look for when shopping to make an informed decision.

Customer Reviews

Make sure to see what other customers had to say about the weight loss pills. If others found them helpful and did not note any serious side effects, chances are you have yourself a solid option for a weight loss supplement. Make sure that reviews are realistic.

Too often, with capsules like this, we see people claiming they didn’t have to change their exercise or diet routines, or you’ll hear about a ridiculous amount of weight lost (like 15 lbs. in a single month). Healthy weight loss happens at a rate of 1-2 lbs. a week. If you see supplement reviews with such claims, think twice before ordering.

Returns

If you have a quality product on your hands, you needn’t worry about returns. This is why reputable companies offer them; they know customers usually aren’t going to return them thanks to their high quality. If you see a supplement for sale that does NOT offer a return policy, look elsewhere. The company may be trying to take your money and run.

Ingredients

Choosing a supplement with all-natural ingredients is the way to go. Synthetic ingredients could be dangerous to your health. Make sure to choose these best weight loss pills that use natural ingredients. This way, you don’t have to worry about banned ingredients or substances (and you can confidently say you met your goals the natural way).

Ladies or Gentlemen or Everyone?

Some weight loss pills are unisex, others are gender specific. You might want to go with one that is made just for your gender. Men and women lose weight differently and crave different foods, so this could be helpful for your goals.

For example, women tend to crave sweet foods more, while men opt for foods such as meats and eggs. If this sounds like you, consider choosing a weight loss supplement that helps turn off the desire for highly palatable foods by keeping your stomach full using an ingredient such as glucomannan.

Pricing

A quality supplement that aids in burning fat is not going to be cheap. You can certainly find cheap ones at big-box stores and drugstores around the country, but you may not get the results you want (and you don’t want to stand there for an hour and look up every ingredient on your mobile device to make sure it’s safe).

So, make sure you choose a supplement you can afford, but not one that’s so cheap it seems suspicious. The ones we’ve chosen today have positive customer reviews and studies to back up the ingredients’ efficacy, so consider one of these brands.

FAQs Regarding Prescription Weight Loss Drugs:

How Do Weight Loss Pills Work?

These pills work by combining natural ingredients in a synergistic blend. They mainly help by suppressing your appetite, making your stomach feel fuller through the use of fiber, or by blocking the absorption of dietary fat.

Many of the capsules featured on our list today also increase the rate at which our bodies burn calories, thermogenesis. Make sure that you speak with your doctor first before taking any weight-loss supplements to ensure your safety and avoid interaction with any medication you are currently taking.

How Do I Get Weight Loss Pills?

It’s easy to do so- simply check out our list above. The great thing about the pills featured on our list today is that none of them require a prescription. So, feel free to order them as you like. They’ll be shipped right to your door, and many companies use plain packaging. Nobody has to know your secret to slimming down if you’d prefer to keep it a secret.

Can Weight Loss Pills Affect My Birth Control?

Fat burners should not cause any interactions with the efficiency of your birth control. That being said, we are not doctors, and we cannot offer medical advice. You should make an appointment with your gynecologist and discuss with him or her your plans to use a weight loss supplement. One thing to note is that fat tissue creates larger amounts of estrogen.

So, when we utilize weight loss products or fat burners, the estrogen levels inside our bodies can drop, and this could cause you to get your period when you’re not using the placebo pills. To avoid any confusion or worries, just make sure you speak with your gyno ahead of time.

Are Weight Loss Pills Safe for People Under 18?

No. Persons under 18 should not experiment or try weight loss supplements, even if they are natural. Many teens feel pressure to look a certain way due in large part to social media, print and broadcast media, and their peer groups.

This leads to experimentation with weight-loss pills they find online or in shops without parental knowledge or consent. This is dangerous as some of these supplements contain tainted or illegal ingredients. Teens may also think they can get results faster if they use more of the supplement at any given time.

If you are under the age of 18 years and feel the need to lose weight, take the time to speak with your parents and your doctor to create a healthy and sustainable weight-loss plan. After all, teens are still growing and developing, and using a weight loss supplement could harm that development.

Compare Top Weight Loss Pills That Actually Works [2022]

So, there you have it- the greatest weight loss supplements out there. These are excellent for helping you see appetite suppression results a lot faster than you would with diet and exercise alone. It’s important to remember that these capsules are not magic.

You still need to partake in a healthy diet and regular exercise if you want to see results. Weight loss happens when we burn more calories than we take in.

Patience, hard work, eating well, and the help of any of these capsules will help you get the results you want. Best of luck with your journey and happy shopping!