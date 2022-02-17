Buy CBD Oil Online from Top 5 CBD Brands Legally in 2022

CBD oil is everywhere these days, and it was not long ago that it was just an intriguing concept. Fortunately, we have reached a point where you can buy CBD oil almost anywhere.

Many reputable CBD firms, on the other hand, have established their reputations on years of good service as well as high-quality products that function. The difficulty is sifting through a sea of substandard goods to identify quality goods for consumers.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the most beneficial CBD oil extract, and it contains THC, CBD, and terpenes. For individuals who wish to receive the full benefits of CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil is the ideal product.

This is why finding the best CBD oil is so challenging. However, we did the job for you by researching hundreds of CBD oil manufacturers to find you the best products. According to our analysis, these are the top CBD oil products on the market in 2022 and beyond.

They each have something special to give. However, before we go any further, here are some of the most significant factors we considered to give you the best out of hundreds of CBD oil brands.

Top 5 Best CBD Brands to Buy CBD Oils:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil on the Market, Editor’s Choice

Brand Overview

We chose Exhale Wellness because of its locally sourced and lab-tested goods. They have been featured in Men’s Journal, LA Weekly and the Ministry of Hemp. The company’s primary focus is to improve people’s quality of life through high-grade CBD products. Exhale Wellness sells superior full-spectrum CBD oil.

Because Exhale believes in nature’s unrivaled powers, its ingredients are vegan and organic. Exhale’s products are also free of GMOs, gluten, dairy, and artificial flavors. Exhale’s full-spectrum CBD oil, one of its incredible products, is today’s top selection. It is an effective option for managing chronic pain and anxiety, as well as for promoting sleep.

Exhale Wellness keeps its word and provides precisely what it claims. It is the type of brand you can put your trust in and place orders from, knowing that nothing will go wrong. The full-spectrum CBD oil from Exhale Wellness comes in a glass dropper vial and is simple to use. Both the 600mg and 1,200mg bottles are easy to use.

Highlights

Immediate Effects

Exhale Wellness’ full-spectrum CBD oil is quickly absorbed, resulting in immediate results. Therefore, you can use it topically to rejuvenate your skin and relieve pain right away.

Genuine Wellness Products

Their name, Exhale Wellness, refers to their goal of creating healthy products that improve your well-being. These products are made by combining high-quality hemp with nutrient-rich superfoods. They are staunch advocates of a healthy diet and regular exercise, and there are no artificial colors in their products.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD

Organic and non-GMO

All-natural ingredients used

No additives or preservatives

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Customer Experience

The company’s customer service is exceptional, and to top it all off, the company puts in a lot of effort to keep its customers happy. If you are not satisfied with your purchase for any reason, you are entitled to a full refund. You can also get a 20% discount on your first Exhale Wellness purchase, and free shipping is available from the company.

#2. BudPop – Most Potent CBD Oil Products to Buy Online

Brand Overview

BudPop strives to create high-quality CBD products at affordable prices, like the other reputable producers we have discussed. The company provides a discount on all orders placed by military veterans and those with disabilities.

BudPop produces CBD products sourced from hemp grown on local hemp farms. The company sells CBD tinctures, gummies, and flowers.

BudPop offers their CBD oil in two flavors — Natural and Peppermint. These drops contain organic MCT oil obtained from coconuts that are free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Highlights

Sourcing Method

BudPop only uses hemp grown in the United States for its products. To ensure the potency and the shelf-life of the CBD extract, the company places a lot of emphasis on the extraction process. In addition, no GMOs or pesticides are used to cultivate BudPop’s hemp plants.

Third-Party Lab Testing

It is important to be open and honest when it comes to cannabinoids, and third-party lab test reports are an excellent way to assess a company’s transparency. These reports also check if the final product contains all the ingredients listed on the label.

Pros

Product bundles available

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on BudPop’s official website

Customer Experience

BudPop’s users appreciate the outstanding support they receive from the company. You have 30 days to return the product for a full refund if you are dissatisfied with it, and you can get your money back by contacting customer service.

They have a wide selection of the best CBD oils suitable for use at any time. Before going to bed, take a few before you drift off to sleep for a peaceful night’s sleep.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Tincture

Brand Overview

Hollyweed CBD, situated in Los Angeles, has produced high-quality hemp-derived CBD products since 2017. The company creates its own CBD strains to provide its consumers with the greatest CBD experience possible.

For enhanced security, all CBD products are packed in child-resistant glass bottles. The company’s purpose is to offer its clients a safe and legal way to consume CBD. As a result, it does business openly and honestly.

The company ensures all of its CBD products are lab tested independently, and users can also view the findings on the company’s website. Also on their website, you can discover more about their CBD products and ingredients in-depth, lending credibility to their business.

Delivery time can range from a few days to a few weeks, depending on how much you are willing to pay for shipping. If you want it, they can deliver a full-spectrum CBD oil from Hollyweed CBD in three to ten business days.

Highlights

Clean Extraction Method

Hollyweed’s CBD oil has been produced using an ultra-pure and highly advanced CO2 extraction process. To create a potent CBD oil product that is easily absorbed, the manufacturer removes the pure CBD oil and infuses the mixture with hemp seed oil.

Non-Psychoactive Effect

In terms of THC content, this CBD oil has less than 0.3%. The lower THC content ensures it does not have psychoactive effects. In addition, all of the ingredients are non-GMO, organic, and locally sourced.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent customer support

Locally-grown hemp

All-natural ingredients used

Various strengths and sizes to choose from

Cons

More expensive to purchase large bottles

Customer Experience

Clients who are searching to improve their health will find this oil rejuvenating. It is highly effective because of its rapid absorption into the bloodstream. As a result, you experience an immediate sense of well-being and relief from discomfort.

To give their customers the best possible shopping experience, Hollyweed put in a lot of effort. Numerous questions from potential clients were answered thoroughly by them.

It is even possible to take a quiz to determine which product is best for you. Thanks to the company’s open access to lab test results on their website, it is possible to check the product’s quality before you buy it.

#5. FAB CBD – Top-Rated Hemp CBD Oil by Customer

Brand Overview

FAB CBD offers non-GMO, independently lab-tested CBD products to its customers. The company made its debut in 2017. Furthermore, it wishes to encourage pure CBD oil products as an alternative therapeutic option for individuals.

FAB CBD manufactures its goods to provide healthier choices to those looking to change their lifestyle.

FAB CBD has never failed to deliver in its many years in the industry. The items of this company are always of the highest quality and safety. Orders of $99 or more qualify for free shipping to all 50 states, and FAB CBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are dissatisfied with your purchase.

FAB CBD’s oil comes in five different flavors and contains the whole spectrum of CBD. Furthermore, each taste has a different flavor profile. You can store the oil for a longer period if packaged in a dark-colored glass container. Because the glass bottle prevents UV rays from going through it, the product remains fresh.

On the other hand, the eyedropper is easier to use and more accurate in measuring dosages.

Highlights

Pricing and Product Range

Full-spectrum CBD products are available from the brand, including oil, cream, and gummies. In addition to natural, you can find pure CBD oil with a full spectrum in various flavorings such as Citrus, Mint, Vanilla, and Berry.

There are four different strengths of the oil to choose from — 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and a whopping 2,400 mg.

Brand Reputation

There have been no Food and Drug Administration warning letters issued against FAB CBD in the CBD industry. As a result of the absence of legal action against the company, its products can be trusted to be genuine. It is a good sign that many CBD brands have received warning letters from the Food and Drug Administration for not adhering to the regulations.

Pros

Less than 0.3% THC

Various strengths and sizes are available

Various flavors to choose from

Customer service that exceeds expectations

12-month shelf-life

Cons

Only full-spectrum oil is available

Customer Experience

The company aims to provide first-rate customer service and top-notch products, which they constantly adapt to meet the needs of their customers. Customers return to FAB CBD because they know they are getting a product made with love and care.

Factors We Considered While Choosing Top CBD Oil Brands

Finally, we collected a list of the best brands of full-spectrum CBD oil by conducting thorough and unbiased evaluations. The following factors were taken into consideration when selecting the best full-spectrum CBD oils on the market:

Lab Testing and Transparency

In the CBD and supplement industries, lab testing is essential. If you want to know which CBD products are safe and which ones are not, it is easy to determine which brands have their labs openly available. Third-party testing was critical when looking for products. Worst and least trusted items used in-house laboratories and often did not disclose their COAs, or Certificates of Analysis.

Money-Back Guarantee

We needed to verify that they met the money-back guarantees of CBD products. So, we evaluated a 30-day money-back guarantee for the CBD brands we have reviewed in this post. Customers can return the CBD product if they are not satisfied. Although some CBD brands require unused products to be returned, a few allow for some degree of leniency.

Organic Certifications

Many CBD products claim to be produced using only organic methods. As a result, only a small percentage of CBD oil products are labeled organic by the USDA or other government agencies. We preferred certified organic companies, although it was difficult for hemp growers and CBD producers to achieve this certification.

Carrier Oil

Although many CBD oil products are liquid-based blends, most use fatty oils like organic alcohol or MCT carrier oil. Carrier oils like MCT aid in CBD absorption, allowing you to experience its benefits more quickly.

MCT oils, however, are not all the same. Coconut oil is the most common source of MCT carrier oils because of the oil’s ability to enhance the quality and absorption of CBD.

U.S. Sourcing

Buying CBD oil made in the United States satisfies all legal requirements. Hemp grown in the United States is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, but CBD oils are not. Hemp grown in the United States should also have a THC content of less than 0.3%. Therefore, the full-spectrum CBD oils on our list must meet this requirement.

Company Reputation

Doctors, pharmacists, and other medical experts work for many of the most well-known CBD oil manufacturers. Other businesses merely market outfits looking to cash in on the CBD craze for short-term gain. We needed to consider both the company’s reputation and the presence of medical experts on the advisory board.

Growing Location

On our list, most of the companies come from America, and they source their products from American farmers. The hemp extracts are sourced from other organic farms in Europe or Canada by other top CBD manufacturing companies.

Buying Guide for the Best CBD Oil for Beginners

Of course, you should make an effort to determine the quality of the CBD product you are purchasing. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the most important factors to look out for when purchasing full-spectrum CBD oil.

Potency and Type

Different CBD companies offer different strengths of CBD oil, so they are not all the same. There are a slew of uses for CBD oil. In addition, it is widely used to alleviate post-traumatic stress disorder, treat insomnia, and alleviate pain relief.

If you intend to vape, you should know what kind of CBD oil you will need and whether or not it will work with your vaporizer. Choosing the right CBD oil potency is critical if you want to buy the best oil. You should start with a lower-potency CBD oil if you are a novice. If you have previously used CBD products, you will want one with a higher concentration.

Third-Party Lab Testing

When deciding on CBD oil, it is critical to keep this in mind. Third-party or independent labs receive samples of a reputable company’s products and test them out. Accredited labs do this product testing.

Confirm the products’ safety before using them. For a CBD product to be legal and safe, it must meet certain standards and safety requirements. Third-party testing results are posted on the company’s website if they are willing to be submitted. Before purchasing a tincture, always check the results and determine what is in it.

Price

Oils containing CBD can range widely in price, with the more expensive products typically containing better-quality ingredients. This does not imply that the less expensive ones are of poorer quality. They are in some instances, but this is not always the case.

It is fine if you cannot afford the most expensive things. So, before looking into the best CBD oils, it is a good idea to figure out what price range you can afford. You can get effective oils at a reasonable price — just be sure to know your needs before purchasing.

Local Sourcing

The Food and Drug Administration governs the hemp and cannabis plants grown in the United States. Thus, the best CBD producers only use hemp grown on local farms. Also, the THC content of the hemp grown should not exceed 0.3%. THC is a psychoactive component that, if present in an excessive amount in a CBD product, can result in a high.

Benefits of CBD Oil

Pain and Arthritis

Sativex, a cannabinoid-based mouth spray, has been used to treat arthritis since 2006, and THC and CBD were both present in the extract used. You can generally see that CBD is beneficial for arthritis, despite difficulties in convincing customers.

Anxiety and Depression

Not addressing anxiety as soon as it arises may increase your risk of developing depression. Research shows that CBD can be beneficial in both situations.

CBD was found to have anti-panic effects in a 2011 review. Experts observed an improved public speaking performance in this study after participants were given 600mg of CBD. As you can see, this dosage was beneficial for those with social anxiety.

Sleep and Insomnia

CBD can also be used to manage sleep disorders and insomnia. According to the results of one study, taking CBD at a dosage of at least 160mg per day contributed to a long night’s sleep.

Frequently Asked Questions: CBD Oil

Q1. Is CBD oil right for me?

That is a decision that only you have the authority to make. Use CBD oil if you are suffering from pain, anxiety, or insomnia and want something that can help you relax and sleep better. If CBD oil does not meet your needs, you can try CBD gummies, capsules, or other CBD products.

You should never be scared to ask your primary care physician or medical specialist about CBD if you have any questions or concerns. They will be able to point you in the right direction.

Q2. How can CBD oil help?

There are a lot of advantages to using CBD oil. As a result, it can help alleviate and eliminate inflammation, which will reduce chronic and acute pain in the long term. The endocannabinoid system, which CBD interacts with, aids in the restoration of equilibrium to the body’s various systems and functions.

It does not matter if you take full-spectrum CBD oil or broad-spectrum CBD oil. Your body’s endocannabinoid system will still work to calm and alleviate any symptoms you may be experiencing from various health conditions such as depression, anxiety, pain, arthritis, and many others.

Q3. What is the difference between CBD oil and hemp oil?

It is common to use CBD oil and hemp oil interchangeably, because of their color and consistency. They are, however, distinct in many important ways. First, hemp oil does not contain THC, but CBD oil contains a small amount.

The second use for hemp oil is an ingredient in food or cosmetics. Everything from cooking to skincare is possible with this ingredient. In contrast, the health benefits of CBD oil are the primary reason it is extracted.

CBD oil is made from cannabis leaves, stalks, and flowers, whereas hemp oil is made from hemp seeds. CBD oil is more expensive to produce because it requires a more expensive extraction process.

Q4. Does CBD oil help to quit smoking?

Yes, CBD oil may be a huge help in quitting smoking. Tobacco withdrawal symptoms include headaches, anxiety, and insomnia. But, CBD oil has been claimed to aid in the management of these symptoms and the overall process.

Q5. Why are CBD oils so expensive?

The hemp plant was made legal only in 2018, so CBD products are still in their infancy on the market. The final products are quite pricey, because of the high cost of CBD oil production and other expenses. There are numerous difficulties in working in a rapidly expanding industry, and dealing with them increases the overall production costs. We can only hope to buy CBD oil at a lower price as the CBD industry expands and production costs decrease.

Q6. How long until I start to feel the effects of CBD oil?

The effects of legal cannabis edibles can be felt anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour after consumption. Waiting time is largely determined by how much cannabidiol is added to your product. With a higher cannabis dosage, you will experience results faster. The kind of effects you will get will differ based on the oil you use.

Conclusion – What Is the Most Potent Brand of CBD Oil?

Because of the scarcity of CBD studies, we still need to know more about this substance’s potential benefits. On the other hand, CBD has been found to have a beneficial effect on human health.

Several brands have devised novel methods to stay up with current health trends. They debuted many CBD items in various shapes, sizes, and flavors, and hemp-derived CBD oil is one of these choices. Choosing a single brand among numerous that produce identical goods might be difficult.

Hopefully, the knowledge in this article will help you buy CBD oils and determine the market’s most promising potential. As with any CBD product, finding the ideal CBD brand may need trial and error. When determining what to eat, keep your body’s demands, taste preferences, and budget in mind.