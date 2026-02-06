CAR Launches New 7-Figure Super Bowl Ad Campaign to Highlight Skyrocketing Auto Insurance Costs

New TV and Digital Ads Urge Albany Lawmakers to Stand With Gov. Hochul and Take Action to Lower Auto Insurance Rates for New Yorkers

NEW YORK – Citizens for Affordable Rates (CAR) today announced the launch of a new seven-figure statewide television and digital ad campaign, including spots airing during Super Bowl broadcasts, calling attention to New York’s crushing car insurance costs and urging state lawmakers to act now to make coverage more affordable for families across the state.

New York drivers pay more than $4,000 a year on average for car insurance – nearly double the national average, with some New Yorkers paying close to $7,000 annually just to stay insured. Experts agree that those costs are being driven by insurance fraud, including staged car accidents and abuse of the legal system.

The new television ad, titled “BILLS,” draws a sharp contrast between New Yorkers’ passion for football and their growing frustration with something far more burdensome: some of the highest car insurance premiums in the nation. The ad underscores how rising insurance costs are adding to the financial strain already facing working families – a message timed to reach millions of New Yorkers during Super Bowl programming and in the following weeks.

The ad also highlights Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to tackling New York’s cost-of-living crisis, with auto insurance reform central to her affordability agenda.

The new ad campaign will run statewide to ensure lawmakers hear directly from the communities affected most by rising premiums, including:

Statewide Broadcast & Cable TV: New York City, Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and additional upstate markets;

High-Profile Programming: Super Bowl coverage, Sunday shows, and local and national news;

Cable News & Political Media: Including CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, NY1, and regional news networks

CAR is urging New Yorkers to contact their legislators and demand passage of Governor Hochul’s budget to lower car insurance rates and deliver real relief for drivers across the state.

Ad Script for the spot “BILLS” is below:

We get it. People are frustrated with the Bills.

We’re talking, of course, about New York’s crushing car insurance bills – among the highest in the nation.

But here’s the good news: Governor Hochul is taking on New York’s affordability crisis head-on.

She’s already cut taxes for middle-class families — now she’s working to lower car insurance rates driven sky-high by fraud and runaway lawsuits.

Tell your legislator to pass Governor Hochul’s budget and lower car insurance for every New Yorker.

Because there’s no waiting till next year.

Watch the new ad here.