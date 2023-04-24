CBD Dog Treats in 2023: Top Picks to Elevate Your Dog’s Health and Happiness

CBD may not be the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of quality dog treats, but it is fast becoming one of the top ingredients in dog snacks, and CBD dog treats can now be found almost anywhere you look. With this explosion in popularity, though, finding high-quality CBD treats amidst all the clutter can take a lot of work. To help you out, we have compiled this review list of the best CBD pet treats on the market today.

Here we review the best options and go over why these should be what you consider buying for your pup’s CBD dog treats. After that, we will briefly answer some of the most common questions regarding CBD dog treats, including why they can be very beneficial for your pup and if there are any safety concerns you should be worried about.

By the end, you will have a better idea of why CBD dog treats are so popular, how to utilize them, and where you can buy the best treats on the market today.

Reviews of Our Top CBD Dog Treats

1. CBDfx CBD Dog Treats : Best Overall CBD Dog Treats

Pros

Powerful blend centered around mental relaxation and soothing

Human-grade, soy-free and vegan, so there is less risk of allergy issues

Free shipping on large orders and a 60-day guarantee

The crunchy texture and intense flavor means some dogs may not go for it

Our top CBD dog treats are the Calming Pet Treats from CBDfx. These treats use the power of broad-spectrum CBD, as well as chamomile, passion flower, and valerian root (and more) to better promote natural calming and soothing effects designed to help reduce stress, anxiety and promote relaxation in your dog.

These calming CBD-oil infused biscuits are designed to help dogs relax and feel calm by blending natural ingredients, including broad-spectrum CBD, organic chamomile, shiitake mushroom powder, L-tryptophan, and more.

CBDfx is a company that produces a variety of CBD products for both humans and pets, and they change very little when it comes to formulation between these two demographics – meaning everything in these premium-quality CBD dog treats is still human-grade and made with the utmost care.

What Sets These CBD Treats for Dogs Apart?

In addition to the power-packing 15mg CBD per treat (450mg CBD per bag) and herbal additives, these treats contain mood-boosting L-tryptophan and GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which also have calming and mood-boosting properties.

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid that plays a vital role in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood, sleep, and appetite. GABA can help the brain regulate messages sent between nerve cells thus producing a calming effect on the body. It is often used in supplements and medications to help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

Some of the other benefits of these CBDfx treats include:

Naturally occurring CBD oil extracted from hemp grown without the use of harmful pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals, which can be harmful to both the environment and your dog’s health.

Made with human-grade ingredients fit for consumption and of a higher quality than feed-grade ingredients.

These treats are also soy-free. Soy is a common allergen for dogs, and some dogs may have difficulty digesting it.

These are also vegan, making them a good option for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to animal products.

What Do Customers Say About These Dog CBD Treats?

Customers love these CBD dog treats for many reasons, most of which being the outstanding consistency and quality, as well as the natural and human-grade ingredients that many dogs go crazy for. Customers are quick to remark on the changes they can see in their dogs. These treats really are a powerful tool for mellowing out even the most rambunctious pups.

Learn More About CBD Dog Treats From CBDfx

2. Penelope’s Bloom CBD Dog Treats for Joint + Mobility : Best for Calming and Relaxation

Pros

Great flavor that dogs love and great ingredients that owners love

Contains high-quality lab-tested full-spectrum CBD oil

Options for subscribing and saving a large percentage each month

Our top CBD dog treats are the biscuits from Penelope’s Bloom. The CBD Dog Treats for Joint and Mobility contain plenty of full-spectrum CBD oil and natural supplements such as turmeric root and chondroitin, all designed to help your dog move and feel better, no matter their age.

These cookies are perfect for small to medium dogs, though big dogs can easily enjoy them, they just may need a couple to get the same effect.

The main goal of this recipe is to help your dog’s joints feel and work better, reducing things like inflammation. For dogs who are getting older or who have just undergone surgery, these CBD dog treats work remarkably well; for other pups, these are simply delicious healthy treats that can be used as a form of preventative maintenance – keeping inflammation out of the joints and increasing longevity.

Each of these crunchy CBD dog biscuits is small-batch and oven baked and contains a number of organic items like spinach and blueberry for added support and flavor. Each treat has within it 300mg of glucosamine, 50mg of vitamin C, 300mg of organic turmeric, and 10mg of full-spectrum CBD oil.

What Sets These CBD Treats for Dogs Apart?

Dog owners want to give their pets something that the dog will not only love, but that the owner can feel guilt-free giving. You also want to be able to help your dog live their life to the fullest every day, no matter what age they may be. These CBD dog treats do just that. By containing natural and healthy, organic ingredients, as well as finely made CBD oil, these dog treats are a healthy, delicious, and fun way to help your dog live better.

What Do Customers Say About These Dog CBD Treats?

Countless pet owners purchase these treats every month for a variety of reasons. Some have dogs with health issues, and these treats help them to keep moving and playing. Other pet parents like to use these treats for their delicious flavor and mild calming effects, allowing their dog to relax a little on that long drive.

Really, the reasons why so many choose these CBD oil-infused dog treats are endless, but the why is the same: These are perfectly crafted treats that are healthy, fun to eat, and come with plenty of options for long-term savings.

Learn More About CBD Dog Treats From Penelope’s Bloom

3. CBDistillery Zesty Paws CBD Cognition Bites : Best for Brain Health and Support

Pros

Special recipe designed to support long-term health and cognitive function

Established and trusted brand that knows how to treat loyal customers

Cost-saving options so you can give your dog long-term benefits without breaking the bank

Cons

The strong roast beef flavoring and scent may stick to your clothes and the room for a while.

CBDistillery’s Zesty Paws CBD Cognition Bites come in a strong third on our list of the top CBD dog treats. These small, easy-to-eat roast beef-flavored calming soft chews are perfect for both older dogs and younger pups. Each of these treats comes packed with flavor and 5mg of CBD, and can efficiently be dosed for smaller dogs, all the way up to massive canines.

Just as with many of the other brands on this list, CBDistillery goes out of its way to not only offer a superior product but they back it with award-winning customer service and reliable delivery, including several cost saving delivery and subscription options.

What Sets These CBD Treats for Dogs Apart?

These soft chews from CBDistillery stand out because the recipe used contains numerous unique ingredients, such as Hericium erinaceus (Lion’s mane), which has been shown to have neuroprotective effects and may improve cognitive function in both humans and animals. There is also ashwagandha which has been shown to have anti-anxiety effects in both humans and animals. In dogs, ashwagandha may help reduce stress, anxiety and improve their overall mood, as well as help reduce inflammation and promote healing in the body.

In dogs, these ingredients may both promote calming effects as well as help improve memory, learning, and overall brain function in both the short and long term.

What Do Customers Say About These Dog CBD Treats?

CBDistillery has over 40,000 positive reviews on their site, and a good number are from happy customers who have purchased and used these dog treats to great effect. Customers love these CBDistillery soft chews because they not only offer a healthy boost for aging and ailing dogs (or those looking for preventative care), but they also have a taste and smell designed to make your pup a very happy doggo.

Learn More About CBD Dog Treats From CBDistillery

4. Honest Paws CBD Calm Bites : Best for Sensitive Stomachs

Pros

Organic ingredients – including organic peanut butter

30-day money back guarantee

All non-GMO and third-party lab tested

Cons

CBD alone may be enough to calm some dogs.

The Calm CBD Bites from Honest Paws are a great example of taking something great and tweaking it just a little so it is perfect for a specific audience. These treats are designed for those dogs with sensitive stomachs or who need only CBD (rather than other additional compounds) to help them feel better and relax. The ‘crunch’ texture is also a bit different than standard treats. These CBD dog treats are not chews but “bites” which are crunchier than soft chews but can still be broken apart for easy dosing on smaller animals.

Also, the CBD can help alleviate the symptoms of dogs who typically have stomach issues, and with CBD being the only active ingredient, the chances of it making the problems worse is minimized.

What Sets These CBD Treats for Dogs Apart?

While there are a lot of calming recipes out there for dogs, many rely on additional additives like chamomile to be effective. These treats from Honest Paws only have one active ingredient, CBD, and can still offer significant relief of pain and anxiety, perfect for getting to sleep and winding down at night.

A calming dog treat with only CBD as the active ingredient is often beneficial for dogs who are sensitive to additional ingredients or for pet owners who prefer a more natural approach to calming their dogs.

What Do Customers Say About These CBD Dog Treats?

These CBD dog treats have accrued a large following of pet owners who had been unable to find effective treatments in the past. With these treats having only a single active ingredient, they are very easy to dose (as well as gauge the effectiveness), and most pet owners just take a little time to experiment a little to see where the perfect CBD dosage for their dog is – gradually increasing until their dog is able to calm down. As long as your dog reacts well to CBD, you have the answer for those long car rides, or late nights when anxiety can get the best of them.

Learn More About CBD Dog Treats From Honest Paws

5. Batch CBD Pet Treats : Most Potent CBD Treats

Pros

Very powerful – up to 5x more potent than some other brands

Perfect for larger breeds that would eat half a bag otherwise

Great money saving options when you subscribe or want a return

Cons

Unique flavor that some dogs may not get excited for

If you have a larger dog or one that simply needs a lot of relief, you should consider giving the CBD Pet Treats from Batch a look. These mighty peanut butter-flavored treats are packed full of 25mg of CBD and are boosted with glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin for joint support.

What Sets These CBD Treats for Dogs Apart?

With 25 mg of CBD per treat, these CBD dog treats are perfect for larger dogs or those needing potent relief. Additionally, these treats have glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin, which are chosen for their ability to support long-term joint health and reduce inflammation, which can also help relieve pain and improve mobility in dogs.

Glucosamine and chondroitin are building blocks for cartilage, the connective tissue that cushions the joints. By supporting cartilage health, these ingredients may help protect the joints and reduce the risk of joint-related issues. Overall this recipe is particularly beneficial for older dogs or dogs with issues such as arthritis.

What Do Customers Say About These CBD Dog Treats?

Customers appreciate the fact that not only are these quality treats with all of the lab testing and guarantees you would expect, but they also go out of their way to be powerful enough for even the biggest dogs.

For pet owners who are used to having to give their big pupper a quarter of a bag in order to actually see any relief, these powerful treats are a real gift. Simply put, big dog owners love them, and pet owners whose pets have a high tolerance also see great value in this recipe. Of course, all of the money-saving deals and outstanding customer service don’t hurt these CBD dog treats either.

Learn More About CBD Dog Treats From Batch

How We Picked The Best CBD Dog Treats

Making a list of the top CBD dog treats was not a simple task. There are so many options floating around today that we were forced to create unique criteria that allowed us to filter out the very lowest quality brand and allowed us to focus on the very best options on the market today.

Many of the criteria we used will be discussed in the next question (when we discuss what you should consider when buying CBD dog treats). Suffice to say, we first filtered out those brands which did not use third-party lab testing or who had a troubled history when it came to quality.

We then narrowed in on brands with a large number of positive reviews, a long-running track record of quality, as well as those quality-of-life features like free shipping or subscription savings.

What is CBD? Does it Work in Dogs?

CBD oil is a type of oil that is derived from the hemp plant. It contains a compound called cannabidiol (CBD), which is one of the many compounds known as cannabinoids found in the plant. Unlike another well-known cannabinoid called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive, which means it doesn’t produce a “high” or alter a person’s state of mind.

Does CBD work in dogs?

Like humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a complex cell-signaling system that helps regulate a variety of bodily functions. The ECS is involved in regulating things like pain, inflammation, mood, and appetite, and it interacts with cannabinoids like CBD. There have been studies which have suggested CBD may be effective in reducing pain and inflammation in dogs, as well as helping to manage anxiety and certain types of seizures.

CBD can potentially be used for a variety of pets, including cats, rabbits, horses, and some small animals like hamsters and guinea pigs. Most mammals seem to have a compatible ECS. However, it’s important to note that before giving CBD to any pet, you should consult with a veterinarian to ensure that it is safe and appropriate for your pet’s specific needs.

What are Things to Consider when Buying CBD Dog Treats?

If you’re considering buying CBD treats for your furry friend, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure that you’re making the best decision for your pet. Here are some important factors to consider

Quality of the CBD

You, of course, want high-quality CBD. When determining the quality of CBD dog treats, you should first consider the source. You generally want organically grown hemp plants that are free of pesticides, heavy metals, and other harmful contaminants. Look for CBD products that are sourced from reputable, transparent, and reliable suppliers.

Look for CBD products that have been third-party tested for potency and purity. This ensures that the product has no contaminants and has the proper amount of CBD listed on the label. Also, check the label to ensure that the CBD content is accurately represented. High-quality CBD dog treats will have consistent and accurate labeling of CBD content.

Overall, it’s important to do your research and buy from reputable CBD companies that are transparent about their sourcing, extraction methods, and third-party testing.

High-quality ingredients

Once you have seen that the CBD being used is high-quality, you then want to verify the quality of the other ingredients. Look for oat flour or brown rice flour instead of refined flour to provide your dog with essential nutrients like fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates.

Protein and healthy fat sources are also useful for overall health and to increase the absorption rate of CBD. These healthy fats and proteins can be found in things like peanut butter and coconut oil. Check to make sure it is not just peanut butter flavor, but actual peanut butter that is being used if the goal is health. And, of course, organic coconut oil and organic peanut butter are always better.

Fruits and vegetables like pumpkin, sweet potato, and blueberries can also be good for added vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Always make sure to avoid ingredients that can be harmful to dogs, such as chocolate, grapes, onions, and artificial sweeteners like xylitol. Additionally, be mindful of any allergies or sensitivities your dog may have to certain ingredients.

Brand reputation

You also want to take the time to check out the history and reputation of a CBD brand that you plan to buy from. There are a few ways to do this:

Read customer reviews: Look for reviews on the brand’s website and on third-party review sites. Check for patterns of positive or negative feedback.

Check for certifications: Look for certifications from third-party organizations like the U.S. Hemp Authority or the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) which can indicate that a brand follows best practices and high standards.

Look for transparency: A reputable CBD brand should be transparent about where their hemp is sourced, how it’s grown and processed, and how their products are tested for potency and purity.

Check for third-party lab testing: Third-party lab testing provides an unbiased evaluation of a product’s contents, including the levels of CBD and other cannabinoids, as well as any contaminants. Make sure the brand provides access to third-party lab results and that the results are recent and up-to-date.

Research the brand’s history: Look for information on the brand’s website about its founders, their mission, and their values. Additionally, you can check for news articles or other mentions of the brand to get a sense of how it’s regarded in the industry.

As you would expect, looking up the history of a product and a brand will also help you to determine the quality of the product in question, so this step will heavily overlap with our first step when done correctly.

Decide on a form of CBD that fits your dog’s unique qualities

Lastly, you need to make sure you are taking your dog’s unique needs into account. Think about your dog’s body, your dog’s weight, and your dog’s health and health needs. This will help you to decide which form of CBD is best for your pet; that is to say, are CBD dog treats good for your pup, or would CBD oil, capsules, etc. be better. Consider your dog’s preferences and which form will be easiest for you to administer.

CBD treats for dogs are convenient and easy to administer since they come in a familiar form for dogs – treats. CBD treats are often pre-dosed, making it easier to find the optimal amount of CBD. They also come in various flavors, which can make them more appealing to dogs who may be picky eaters. However, CBD treats may take longer to take effect compared to CBD oils, as they have to pass through the digestive system first.

CBD oils for dogs are more versatile and customizable compared to CBD treats, as they can be added to food or directly administered under the tongue. CBD oils are also faster acting, as they are absorbed more quickly through the bloodstream than CBD treats. However, measuring the correct dose of CBD oil can be more challenging compared to pre-dosed treats.

Dogs, like humans, can have different flavor preferences, so it’s difficult to say for sure what flavor of CBD treats dogs prefer. However, many CBD pet treat manufacturers offer a variety of flavors that are known to be popular with dogs, including chicken, beef, peanut butter, bacon, and cheese.

When selecting the best CBD dog treats for your dog, it’s important to consider their individual tastes and dietary needs. You should also check the ingredient list carefully to ensure that the CBD dog treat is made with high-quality, safe, and healthy ingredients.

Ultimately, both CBD treats, and CBD oils can be effective ways to provide CBD to dogs. The best choice depends on factors such as the dog’s preference, the reason for using CBD, and personal preference. It’s important to choose a high-quality CBD product and consult with your veterinarian before starting your dog on any new supplement regimen.

What are the Benefits of CBD Treats for Dogs?

CBD treats for dogs have several potential benefits, including helping with common issues like anxiety, chronic pains, inflammation, and appetite irregularity.

CBD can help reduce anxiety in dogs, making them more calm and relaxed in stressful situations like thunderstorms or fireworks.

CBD may have analgesic properties, which can help relieve pain in dogs with conditions like arthritis or chronic pain.

CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in dogs with conditions like allergies, inflammatory bowel disease, and arthritis.

CBD may help reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in dogs with epilepsy .

CBD may help stimulate appetite in dogs who have a decreased appetite due to illness or medication.

CBD may help support overall wellness in dogs by promoting homeostasis and balance within the body’s systems.

Remember to choose a high-quality CBD product and to speak with a veterinarian before starting your dog on any new supplement regimen.

How Long Does it Take for CBD to Work in Dogs?

The time it takes for CBD to work in dogs can vary depending on several factors, such as the dog’s size, age, metabolism, and the method of administration.

When given orally, such as in the form of CBD treats or oils, it can take between 30 minutes to an hour for CBD to take effect in dogs. However, the effects can last anywhere from 4 to 8 hours. Topical CBD products like balms or salves may take longer to take effect than oral CBD products. It may take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours for topical CBD products to start working in dogs.

Every dog is different, and the effects of CBD may vary depending on the individual dog’s biology and the condition being treated. It’s also important to start with a low dose of CBD and gradually increase the dosage until the desired effect is achieved. If you’re unsure about how much CBD to give your dog or how to administer it, consult with your veterinarian.

What are the Potential Side Effects of CBD in Dogs?

CBD is generally considered safe for dogs, but like any supplement, there is a risk of potential side effects:

CBD may cause drowsiness or lethargy in some dogs, especially if they are given higher doses.

CBD may decrease saliva production in dogs, leading to dry mouth.

CBD may cause a temporary drop in blood pressure, which can cause lightheadedness or dizziness in some dogs.

In rare cases, CBD may cause gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea in dogs.

It’s important to note that these side effects are usually mild and temporary. In rare cases, some dogs may have an allergic reaction to CBD. If your dog experiences any adverse side effects after taking CBD, stop using it immediately and consult with your veterinarian.

Are You Ready to Buy the Best Dog CBD Treats?

Now that you have been given a primer on the five very best CBD dog treat brands on the market today you should have a much better idea of the type of companies you should be looking at. Also, with all the information we provided regarding CBD for dogs and how to select a good treat, you should have no trouble finding something perfect for your furry friend.

Remember, every option on this list has been selected for its quality, cost-effectiveness, and the fact that you can buy it right now! So, are you ready to buy the best CBD dog treats?

Summary of the Best CBD Dog Treats

