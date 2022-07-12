CBD Oil for Anxiety in 2022 – Top 5 Brands Help Reduce Stress & Anxiety

According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, generalized anxiety disorders affect nearly 1 in 5 Americans—nearly 20% of the total population. Of these more than 40 million anxiety sufferers, a mere 36% find treatment. Thankfully, simple and effective solutions exist, such as CBD oil for anxiety.

This article outlines the very best CBD companies and their related CBD oils for anxiety that are available to treat anxiety disorders at home in an effective and easy way. Each of the top five best CBD oil for anxiety options below made the cut of a panel of experts convened to help clear through the clutter of hundreds of hemp-derived CBD products to bring you the best of the best and none of the rest.

Top 5 CBD Oil for Anxiety

Top 5 CBD Oil for Anxiety – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Top-Pick: Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

Pros

Six high-quality, anti-anxiety CBD oils

Every product is medically reviewed

60-day guarantee

Cons

None

Product Highlight

CBDfx offers a wide array of options for CBD oil for anxiety, but the company’s CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture is your best bet for helping to deal with anxiety disorders. This product tops our list of the best CBD oil for anxiety due to its powerful combo of CBD and CBN. This is a full-spectrum CBD tincture for oral use and comes in sizes ranging from 500 mg all the way up to 6,000 mg.

Ingredients & Features

CBDfx’s CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture is supremely effective for assuaging the symptoms of general anxiety disorders. It combines full-spectrum CBD with a diligent dose of CBN, rounding out a blend of terpenes specifically formulated for calming and relaxation.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is one of the various cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Conversely, CBN is a more minor cannabinoid drawn from the hemp plant. Together, these two cannabinoids create a calming effect that aids with sleep, anxiety, and a host of other issues.

This CBD oil for anxiety is solvent-free, meaning it contains next to no residual elements other than the active ingredients that help calm anxiety so you can function without uncertainty.

Why It Made This List

The CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture from CBDfx ranks as the best CBD oil for anxiety on our list due to its full-spectrum CBD pairing with CBN and blend of calming terpenes. Founded in 2010, CBDfx has a well-earned reputation as one of the most trusted, reputable, and reliable CBD oil brands. This tincture includes a blend of three terpenes that promote calmness: myrcene, linalool, and caryophyllene. Each of these terpenes enhances the others’ effects on the body, synergizing to provide an experienced user with heightened levels of relaxation.

Reviews on the CBDfx site confirm that this formula aids with generalized anxiety disorders and sleep with no grogginess or side effects, meaning this product is all good things with no downside.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. Green Roads – Fantastic Close Second

Pros

Wide variety of broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oil options

Thousands of customer reviews with 5-star ratings

Convenient subscription delivery services

Cons

Thicker consistency makes no difference in effectiveness but may be less preferable for some

Product Highlight

Green Roads’ broad-spectrum CBD oil arrives near the top of our list as well. The company’s pharmacist-formulated CBD products are lauded industry-wide and are independently lab tested for accuracy and consistency. This CBD oil for anxiety comes in three flavors: original, apple kiwi bliss, and mint breeze.

Ingredients & Features

The Green Roads broad-spectrum CBD oil is a 30 ml bottle containing 750 mg of CBD. Each serving is 1 mg and contains 25 mg of CBD, meaning a bottle of this anxiety-reducing formulation lasts a full month. The proprietary blend of five ingredients is broad-spectrum, meaning it includes a range of cannabinoids and compounds, but with no THC.

This product also contains glycerin, sunflower lecithin, sunflower seed oil, and hemp seed oil. Note that it also contains MCT oil, which is coconut-derived. These ingredients are potentially important for anyone with related food allergies.

Why It Made This List

Our review panel loved that Green Roads is pharmacist formulated in general and that the proprietary blends used in their CBD products are unique to the CBD industry. This is a smaller detail, but this Green Roads CBD oil for anxiety also comes with a specialized measuring tool. This matters because many of the other CBD products out there come in “dropper” tools that are harder to use precisely. This precision in measurement is consistent with the brand’s overall clinical approach and that stood out to us in a big way.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

3. CBDistillery – CBD All-Star

Pros

Downloadable Certificate of Analysis lab tests for every product

US Hemp Authority certified CBD products

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

MCT coconut oil may be an allergen to some

Product Highlight

The CBDistillery Relief + Relax Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is an all-star, bringing the power of various cannabinoids and terpenes to the forefront for anxiety disorders relief. This CBD oil for anxiety is like the commander of the cavalry, riding in to save the day with the full force of all its friends, leaving out only THC, so there’s no concern about psychoactive effects or detection.

For generalized anxiety disorders, CBDistillery ran its own research and found that, over a period of 45 days, participants in the 2021 study reported feeling at ease as a result of using this Relief + Relax CBD oil for anxiety. That’s proof-positive of an effective treatment working well for its intended audience!

Ingredients & Features

The CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD oil for anxiety comes in a 1,000 mg tincture dropper with markings for various dosage sizes. The company recommends between 30-60 mg per day, but you should start with a lower dose of 5-10 mg first. The product contains 41 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract, of which 33 mg is CBD in particular. It also contains MCT fractionated coconut oil and additional terpenes from the cannabis extraction process.

Why It Made This List

CBDistillery made our list based in part on the effectiveness of its great lineup of CBD products and in part due to the overall experience of its website. The site includes a “which product is right for me” quiz, which helps you choose the best CBD oils or other CBD item for your needs. In fact, that’s how we chose the Relief + Relax CBD oil for anxiety.

The review panel also noted that there was a 25% discount available at time of publishing. This paired with the 60-day money-back guarantee contributed further to CBDistillery’s place on our list of top CBD oil for anxiety options.

Learn more at TheCBDistillery.com

4. CBD American Shaman – Water Soluble

Pros

Nine times more bioavailable than competitors

Compassionate Care Program discounts

20% off first purchase

Cons

The 45-day money-back guarantee is reduced to 30 days if the company’s CBD products are purchased on websites other than their own

Product Highlight

The Water Soluble CBD, Lemon Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil from CBD American Shaman is among the best-in-class CBD oil for anxiety options. The company’s proprietary nanotechnology is employed specifically to make its best CBD oils more bioavailable than other CBD products. The term “bioavailable” refers to the amount of a substance that enters the body’s circulation upon being introduced, which then speaks to effectiveness.

Ingredients & Features

This top CBD oil for anxiety comes in multiple flavors: Piña Colada, cherry limeade, lemon, or grape, and comes in 30 mL bottles. There are 300 mg of CBD per bottle and the dosage is administered with an included dropper.

The full-spectrum CBD oil product specializes in helping with anxiety, sleep, discomfort, post-traumatic stress disorder, and overall wellness and, as it says in the name, is water-soluble. This means it dissolves more easily in water, which aids in the product’s absorption into the body and active effectiveness.

Why It Made This List

CBD American Shaman’s water-soluble full-spectrum CBD oil makes our list of the best CBD oils for anxiety due largely to its proprietary nanotechnology. This technology makes the company’s CBD products more bioavailable, better absorbing, more easily felt, and largely more effective. This sheer effectiveness was enough to make our list of top choices for CBD oil for anxiety and propel CBD American Shaman above its lesser competitors that did not make the list.

Our review panel was also enamored by CBD American Shaman’s efforts on the charity front. The company’s Compassionate Care Program offers its natural CBD products to needy, veteran, and low-income customers at a vast 30% discount. We feel this attempt to offset the costs for those in particular need is noteworthy and it is one of the many reasons CBD American Shaman made this list.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil options

Rare Shilajit and Black Seed oil ingredients

100% organic

Cons

Only full-spectrum CBD oil options are available. Those seeking broad-spectrum options should look elsewhere

Product Highlight

Secret Nature’s Organic Hemp Flower Drops tincture combines the power of cannabidiol-rich hemp extracts of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other ancient herbal oils to create a unique offering with unmatched synergistic properties.

Their products are made with 100% hemp-derived CBD extract, packed full of healthy goodies that range from reduced anxiety to enhancement of mental focus to mood-swing regulation. Secret Nature refers to its full-spectrum CBD oil brands as “super spectrum” because they also include Himalayan Shilajit.

The Secret Nature Organic Hemp Flower Drops CBD oil for anxiety includes both quality organic CBD terpenes with ancient ingredients like Shilajit and Black Seed oil. Both Shilajit and Black Seed oil are known to work well with cannabinoids and generate an increased entourage effect, boosting the performance and effectiveness significantly.

Ingredients & Features

Shilajit is a common ingredient among Secret Nature products. Shilajit is a plant-based substance formed over centuries by microorganisms in the Himalayas. It is known to be both very potent and very safe and has been used consistently in Ayurvedic health for decades.

Secret Nature’s Organic Hemp Flower CBD oil for anxiety contains organic hemp flower extract, organic Shilajit, pharmaceutical grade coconut oil MCT, cannabis terpenes, and organic mint essential oil. Dosage includes a one-half dropper in the amount of roughly 0.5 mL once or twice per day. As in all tinctures, effectiveness is at its peak when the product is held under the tongue for up to 60 seconds before swallowing.

The 0.5 mL dosage means the bottle contains 60 servings. Depending upon usage frequency, this is likely to last a customer a full month and then some, potentially up to two months if only taken once a day.

Why It Made This List

Our review panel loved the overwhelming respect with which the Secret Nature team develops, mixes, and distributes its products, embedding a level of trust and secure feelings along with its line of CBD products. The inclusion of Shilajit and Black Seed Oil are unique contributions to the product category and propelled Secret Nature past its would-be competitors in the CBD industry to round out our list of the best CBD oil for anxiety.

Learn more at SecretNatureCBD.com

How We Chose Our Top CBD Oils for Anxiety

This list was created by a panel of experts on the subjects of hemp cannabis, CBD, the CBD industry, and hemp cannabis and CBD law. Always check local laws for clarification in your own state, but this list is a strong and reliable guide to the best CBD oil for anxiety among the various options that exist out there.

What is CBD?

CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is a naturally-occurring compound found in cannabis plants. CBD is one of the more than 100 cannabinoids that are found in cannabis hemp plants. Some research suggests that CBD may help relieve anxiety, sleep disorders, pain, and inflammation, among a wide variety of other ailments.

Cannabidiol is extracted from the hemp plant. It has been shown to have many medicinal qualities and is CBD-legal in most states. Hemp plants are in the same cannabis plant family as marijuana, but they contain very little THC, meaning that it won’t get you high.

What are the Benefits of CBD?

CBD oil is a natural remedy for anxiety. It is an extract from cannabis hemp plants that has been proven to relieve anxiety and stress.

Some of the most popular CBD oils are tinctures. They are usually a mixture of CBD and other essential oils like peppermint or lavender. The user can simply place a few drops under their tongue and wait until it is fully absorbed by the body.

There are many benefits of CBD oil for anxiety sufferers such as:

Relieves stress

Reduces chronic pain

Improves sleep quality

Promotes relaxation

Reduces blood pressure

One of the more studied natural chemicals in cannabis plants, CBD has seen widespread use without much serious public notice. CBD is a natural non-psychoactive substance that is not associated with drug abuse or addiction. In fact, CBD has been shown to help people cope with addiction and withdrawal symptoms. But, the benefits of CBD can extend beyond just treating addictive disorders; in recent years, scientists are learning more about its potential to treat epilepsy, diabetes, schizophrenia, and other conditions as well.

CBD has been found to help people suffering from a variety of conditions including anxiety, chronic pain, inflammation, seizures, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety?

CBD is one of over 100 compounds found in hemp cannabis plants that are called cannabinoids. These natural chemical compounds activate cannabinoid receptors on brain cells that impact mood, memory, appetite, pain sensation, and more.

The question of how much CBD oil for anxiety to take when starting out is best answered by starting with a low dose and gradually increasing it as you need to. This way you can assess how your body reacts to CBD and how much of it you might need for the symptoms of your specific or generalized anxiety disorder. If you start with a high dose of CBD oil for anxiety right away (and develop the habit of doing so consistently), you might take too much and end up with a higher tolerance.

Editor’s Note: If your anxiety symptoms persist for more than a few weeks, it’s best to contact a healthcare provider.

How Long Does CBD Oil for Anxiety Take To Work?

Research suggests that CBD oil is one of the most effective natural treatments for chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, and a variety of other health-related symptoms. However, it may take some time before you start to see the benefits of regular usage.

It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 3 hours for CBD oil for anxiety to work, depending on the person and how they use it. However, most people begin experiencing relief as soon as 45 minutes after ingestion.

Side Effects of CBD

CBD is the most common cannabinoid found in hemp plants. CBD has been shown to have many therapeutic benefits, but there are also some side effects associated with the use of even the best CBD oil for anxiety products including:

Drowsiness

Low blood pressure

Dry mouth

Low blood sugar levels

Lowered or increased appetite

Lightheadedness

Thankfully, these side effects are minor and can be minimized or even prevented in a variety of simple, everyday ways. First, avoid consuming CBD oil with alcohol or other drugs as they can react badly with each other. Also, be mindful of your dosage. Too much CBD oil for anxiety can augment the onset of side effects.

Be aware of the time it takes for CBD to kick in. If you don’t see any change after a few hours, take more or try another form of CBD like vaping or edibles. Conversely, if you are using CBD oil for sleep, try to take your dose closer to bedtime instead of during the day so that it doesn’t interfere with your sleep schedule.

You can also consume CBD oil with a meal or snack instead of on an empty stomach so that it will be better digested and won’t cause side effects like anxiety or nausea.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CBD oil?

CBD is a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. CBD oil is made by extracting the CBD compound from hemp plants. CBD obtained from hemp is fully legal in the US, as opposed to its cannabinoid cousin THC which is extracted from marijuana cannabis plants. CBD oil, hemp extract oil, hemp oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil and oils made from CBD isolate each contain varying amounts of CBD, but all possess potential therapeutic benefits.

It should be clarified that, depending on the chemical components present in the hemp extractions, full-spectrum CBD products, by definition, will contain tiny amounts of THC, but at levels less than the .3% to be classified a CBD-legal product in the US.

CBD oil has been used to help people with chronic pain and other conditions such as anxiety, depression, and more. There are many benefits associated with the best CBD oil products including a reduction in seizures associated with epilepsy. It can also be a sleep aid or provide relief from headaches, cramps, and sore muscles.

What is the difference between CBD topical creams and CBD oil?

CBD topical cream is a rub that is applied to the skin externally which delivers analgesic and anti-inflammatory relief to specific parts of the body. CBD topical creams are also used for localized relief of pain, inflammation, and itching as well. CBD has been found to be an effective alternative medicine without the side effects that come with other prescription drugs.

CBD oil is an extraction of hemp cannabis plants that has been processed in order to make it more suitable for oral consumption. CBD oils are commonly used to help relieve pain, and to reduce inflammation and the sensation of itching from conditions such as arthritis or multiple sclerosis.

In essence: CBD topical creams are applied to the skin (externally), while CBD oils are consumed by ingesting them into one’s mouth.

Glossary of CBD for Anxiety Terminology

Anxiety

Anxiety is the feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease about something with an uncertain outcome. The word ‘anxiety’ comes from the Latin word ‘anxietas’ which means uneasiness or restlessness.

Anxiety is a natural human reaction to stress. It is a response to potential threats and dangers in our environment and our inner world. When we are anxious, our bodies produce adrenaline which increases heart rate and blood pressure. This prepares us for ‘fight or flight’.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

CBD products classified as broad–spectrum are made from hemp plant extract that includes CBD plus other cannabinoids as well as terpenes, flavonoids, essential oils and other beneficial natural chemical compounds found in hemp – with the big exception of THC. Broad-spectrum CBD does not contain THC which is the cannabinoid most associated with marijuana.

Cannabinoids

Natural compounds found in the cannabis plant. The main cannabinoids you hear about in cannabis are CBD and THC (the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana cannabis), but there are hundreds of different cannabinoid elements.

Carrier Oils

Carrier oils are one of those elements that do exactly what the name suggests; they “carry” CBD—our important active ingredient—to the parts of our bodies where it is best absorbed for effectiveness.

Carrier oils come in a variety of formats when used in CBD oils, including MCT (coconut), olive oil, hemp seed oil, and even things like sesame and grape seed oil. A good CBD maker, such as those representing the best CBD oil for anxiety choices here on this list, chooses the carrier oil for their product carefully, as each has its own minor effects and contributes to the overall experience.

CBC

CBC stands for cannabichromene, which is a cannabinoid that can be found in the cannabis plant. It is not psychoactive, so it does not induce a high. However, this chemical can increase appetite, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality. Cannabichromene is also known to provide pain relief and reduce swelling of the brain and nerves.

While there is interest in developing cannabichromene for various purposes, there is very little scientific evidence thus far. More research is required.

CBD

CBD is short for cannabidiol. It is a cannabinoid that is very abundant in hemp cannabis plants, but is also found in marijuana cannabis plants. CBD interacts with certain receptors to help with all sorts of things, like regulating your appetite, easing anxiety, and even lessening depression.

CBG

CBG is a cannabinoid but is viewed as the “originator” of its fellow cannabinoids. It is believed to be so because CBG-A transforms into CBG, CBD, THC, and CBC when heated. There is a serious lack of research on CBG, however, so not very much is yet known.

CBN

When THC components in cannabis plants age, they break down and a less potent chemical called CBN is produced. It is believed to be roughly 25% as effective, so it’s not very strong.

CBD has long been known for its lack of psychotropic effects, whereas CBN does have a psychoactive effect, although this occurs only at much higher doses.

It’s never been as popular as CBD or THC and there is less research pinpointing exactly what it can do, but there is some promising preliminary research that points to CBN having potential benefits, including uses for pain, sleep, or even as a potential neuroprotective.

With regard to the latter, CBN is believed to potentially be neuroprotective after a 2005 research study found that it might help delay the beginnings of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which affects the brain and spine. More research is required, but the initial results are promising.

Entourage Effect

The entourage effect is a term used by scientists to refer to the synergistic or cooperative effects among the compounds in hemp cannabis that lead to an overall greater effect than would be predicted from considering each compound separately. For example, pure CBD as a lone isolate would have a variety of its own benefits, however, the idea is that when paired with other cannabinoids as well as other natural compounds, its benefits are stronger.

The entourage effect was first observed by Raphael Mechoulam, an Israeli chemist who is considered the father of cannabis research. He found that when you combine THC with CBD, the two compounds have a more powerful effect than when they are used separately.

The entourage effect has been studied for decades, but it is only recently that we have been able to isolate specific cannabinoids and terpenes to study their individual impacts. We are now seeing what we might call the “entourage effect among cannabinoids” in which two or more of these substances work together to create a new effect not seen when they are isolated from each other.

Full-Spectrum CBD

The term “full-spectrum CBD” is used to refer to CBD products made from hemp extract that contains all other cannabinoids and terpenes found in the cannabis hemp plant including THC. This type of CBD can provide a much wider array of therapeutic benefits than a CBD isolate, which only contains CBD.

Full-spectrum CBD extract contains a variety of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, plus small amounts of THC (less than .3% to be legal). Full-spectrum CBD products are different from broad-spectrum options which are made from extracts that contain CBD and other terpenes like full-spectrum, but have no THC at all.

Full-spectrum CBD products have become increasingly popular in recent years because they are believed to offer more benefits than their broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD counterparts.

Hemp

Hemp is a type of plant that is grown for industrial and commercial purposes. It is considered to be a member of the cannabis family and it can be used in various nonprescription CBD products, as well as others. The hemp plant is a type of cannabis that does not contain enough THC to produce any psychotropic effects. It is therefore considered to be non-psychoactive.

The hemp plant is usually tall and slender with few branches, growing up to five meters in height. The leaves are long, thin, and blade-like, with a serrated edge. The flowers are small and greenish-yellow in color. Hemp plants grow very quickly in comparison to other plants, which makes them a good choice for agriculture because they can be harvested several times per year.

Hemp plants are grown in many countries around the world. They have been used for over 10,000 years to produce textiles and paper.

Isolate

A CBD isolate is a hemp cannabis extract that has been processed to remove all the other compounds except for the desired CBD cannabinoid. Therefore, a CBD isolate product is basically pure CBD and is the most potent form of CBD. Since it contains only one cannabinoid, CBD, as opposed to broad and full-spectrum extracts which contain multiple cannabinoids as well as a host of other terpenes and elements, isolate CBD oils can be more accurately measured for dosage control and, some say, offers a more predictable experience.

Simulated Public Speaking Test

A test for anxiety, a simulated public speaking test is a formulated way to engender an anxious response in a patient. This test is sometimes used to ascertain anxiety levels before treating anxiety in someone who suffers from generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or other anxiety-related disorders. We include it here because CBD oil for anxiety is often used by those who have to speak in public but experience high anxiety levels doing it.

Solvent-Free

A solvent is a substance that is used to dissolve other substances. Therefore, “solvent-free” pure CBD oil is an extraction process that does not use any solvents. Solvent-free pure CBD oils are made with CO2 extraction methods which are considered to be safe and harmless.

CO2 extraction is a technique that uses pressurized carbon dioxide to extract oils from cannabis plants. This method is considered to be safe and non-toxic because CO2 does not leave any residue behind unlike other solvents such as hexane, butane, propane, ethanol, or methanol.

THC

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical compound that has been identified by researchers as being one of the many cannabinoids in cannabis plants. THC has been found to have psychoactive properties and this means that it excites or alters brain function, which can affect moods, thoughts, and even behaviors.

The levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are much higher in marijuana cannabis plants as opposed to hemp plants, and can vary depending on how the plant is grown and what genetic makeup it has. When smoked, THC passes quickly from the lungs to the bloodstream and then on to the brain where it creates psychoactive effects. When consumed as an oil or in other forms, THC is metabolized more slowly and may take anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours to take effect.

Tincture

A tincture is a liquid extract of herbs or other substances in alcohol or glycerin. Tinctures are used to extract the active ingredients from plants, such as those in herbal medicine and traditional Chinese medicine. A tincture is created by soaking a plant’s leaves, flowers, seeds, roots, bark or fruit in alcohol for anywhere from one day to two weeks. The liquid that results from this process is called a tincture.

A tincture bottle with a dropper cap is generally the format in which one will find a CBD oil for consumption.

Conclusion

CBD is a natural product and it does not have any psychoactive or addictive properties. CBD oil does not work the same way as conventional medicines for anxiety, which can be addictive and cause withdrawal symptoms. CBD oil is perfect for people who are looking for an alternative to their anxiety medication that leaves them calm, collected, and in control, with little-to-no side effects.