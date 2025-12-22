Celebrate Your Financial New Year: A Q&A With New York City Community Manager, Iliana Menesick

As 2025 draws to a close, it’s a great time to reflect on the year and set yourself up for success in 2026. Whether you’re building new habits or refining your financial strategy, Iliana Menesick, Chase Community Manager in New York City, shares practical tips to strengthen your financial health journey.

Q: What’s been a key financial health learning for you in 2025?

A: This year, I’ve been really inspired by the enthusiasm in New York City for financial education. People here aren’t afraid to dream big—buy a home, save for retirement, plan for college, or grow their business—and are really excited about the process to get there. One of the most rewarding parts of my job is helping connect them with the tools and knowledge to turn those dreams into reality.

One trend that stands out is the increasing complexity of fraud and scams. These can have a serious impact on anyone’s financial wellbeing. That’s why I’ve made it a priority to host workshops focused on fraud prevention—covering the latest scams, warning signs, and practical steps to help safeguard your personal information. Staying informed and proactive is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Q: As the year wraps up, what should the New York City community keep in mind about their finances?

A: The new year is a fresh start, and it’s the great time to build habits that set you up for success. Here are a few ways to get started:

Think of your budget as your personal roadmap—it shows you exactly where your money is going and helps you steer toward your goals. Take a little time each month to track your income and expenses. When you set a budget that truly reflects your priorities, you’re not just managing money—you’re empowering yourself to make confident decisions

Saving doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Even small, consistent deposits can grow into something meaningful over time. Try automating your savings so it happens without you even thinking about it—like paying yourself first. Watching your savings grow, no matter the amount, is a powerful way to build financial security and peace of mind.

Your credit score is more than just a number—it’s a key that can unlock new opportunities, from buying a home to starting a business. Strengthen your credit by paying bills on time and keeping your balances manageable.

Q: What are some tips for your neighbors to start the new year on the right financial foot?

A: No matter where you are in your financial journey, I think everyone should do a year-end financial check-up. Review your budget and savings, set realistic goals, and make a plan you can stick to in the new year. Anyone can visit their local Chase branch and ask about getting access to a financial health check-up at no cost—available to all, no matter who you bank with. Our teams live, work, and are rooted here – and we are deeply committed to uplifting the communities and serving our neighbors every day.

As Community Manager, I’m focused on financial education and community partnership to help strengthen financial health journeys. I host free workshops on essential topics like budgeting, saving, building credit, and preventing fraud and scams. These workshops are open to all, not just Chase customers, and can help you start the new year on the right foot.

Q: What financial health initiatives are you excited about in 2026?

A: I’m especially excited to help demystify credit for our community. Credit can feel intimidating, but it’s actually a powerful tool that can help you unlock new opportunities—whether that’s buying a home, starting a business, or simply getting better rates on everyday purchases. In my workshops, I break down the basics: why it’s important to know your credit score, how to check it, and simple steps you can take to improve it—like paying bills on time, keeping balances low, and avoiding unnecessary debt. We also talk about how your credit score can be a stepping stone to achieving your biggest goals. My advice? Don’t shy away from learning about credit. The more you understand, the more control you have over your financial future.

Q: How can neighbors get involved and benefit from your community work?

A: Getting involved is easy—and it can make a real difference in your financial journey. We have Community Managers in every state and D.C., all dedicated to supporting their local neighborhoods. Our free workshops cover essential topics like budgeting, saving, building credit, and protecting yourself from fraud and scams. These sessions are open to everyone, not just Chase customers, and are designed to be practical and welcoming. Whether you’re looking for guidance, want to ask questions, or just want to connect with others who are working toward similar goals, we’re here for you. I encourage you to join us, bring a friend, and take advantage of the resources and support available right in your community.

Q: If you could give one piece of financial advice to the community for 2026, what would it be?

A: My top advice is to be proactive: take the time to review your finances, set clear and achievable goals, and create a plan to reach them. Don’t wait for a crisis or a big life event to get started—small steps today can lead to big results tomorrow. And remember, you don’t have to do it alone. Our team is here to help, whether you need a quick check-up, want to talk through your options, or need help building a plan. You don’t need to be a Chase customer to benefit from our expertise and support. We’re committed to helping our neighbors build a stronger, more resilient financial future—one step at a time.

The bottom line

The end of the year is the perfect time to reset your financial goals and take positive steps toward a stronger future. Stop by your local Chase branch for a free financial check-up, sign up for one of my free workshops, and let our team help you start 2026 with confidence.

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described on this article or provided via links may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any business. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The material is not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial advice or to indicate the availability or suitability of any JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. product or service. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions and consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not provide or endorse third party products, services, or other content.

Deposit products provided JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Lender.

© 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co.