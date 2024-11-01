Election Betting: 5 Reasons to Bet on Elections with Kalshi

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Election betting is taking the country by storm as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches. Already, $120 million in bets have been placed on the next president.

Launching the first federally regulated election betting markets, Kalshi has positioned itself as the safest, most reliable, and user-friendly betting app for Americans looking to wager on politics.

More companies are following Kalshi’s lead, but none put forth a comparable product regarding election betting.

Two of the biggest competitors, ForecastEx and Robinhood, are investment platforms with interfaces that resemble more traditional futures contracts — less intuitive than Kalshi’s betting platform, which looks more like your favorite sportsbook but for election bets!

How To Sign Up For Kalshi

Getting started on Kalshi is simple, as they provide a seamless onboarding process and quick deposit options so that you can begin your election betting almost instantly.

Here’s how:

Hit the green button in the top right corner that says “Sign Up.”

Provide your email address, phone number, a unique username, and safe password

Deposit funds to your account with three options: 1) connect a bank account with Plaid, 2) deposit crypto, 3) wire transfer

All three options are safe and secure, but we recommend connecting your bank account unless you already have crypto. Plaid is a reputable third party that ensures secure connections, allowing you to fund your account without issues.

Why To Bet on the Presidential With Kalshi:

Kalshi is the top legal way to bet on the election

Plenty of betting options

Kalshi app and desktop interfaces are easy to use

Zero fees, no minimum deposit

Round-the-clock trading hours

Kalshi is the Best Legal Way to Bet on the Election

Setting itself apart from unregulated platforms like Polymarket and dozens of offshore sportsbooks, Kalshi’s legal status offers a secure and transparent experience within the bounds of US law and guaranteed oversight.

Kalshi spearheaded election betting in the U.S. by going through the correct legal processes. Kalshi is also the first CFTC-regulated prediction market in the country. It’s easy to sleep at night knowing that your money is safe, and that there will be no issues when you’re ready to withdraw funds.

Extensive Election Betting Options

While it’s undoubtedly the most popular political betting event, there are many more options available beyond the presidential election winner.

You can bet on the popular vote, senate races, margins of victory, which parties will win the House, and much more. There’s something for everyone, and you should pick the markets where you have the most expertise.

Betting on Kalshi is Easy on App and Desktop

You can easily bet on Kalshi from desktop or mobile. The interfaces are very similar, making it easy to transition from one to the next. Both are intuitive and simple to use, no matter your background in trading/betting.

I prefer making my election bets on desktop, but the Kalshi app is great to use if you’re on the go. If you’re at an Election Night party, you can still place bets quickly. You can also track your bets in real-time to see if they have increased in value.

No Withdrawal Fees and a Low Minimum Deposit Requirement

Many betting apps, like Caesars Sportsbook, require a minimum deposit of $10. That’s not the case for Kalshi bettors, who can deposit as little as $1 to begin betting on the election.

Even better, there are no additional fees on election markets, nor are there any withdrawal fees whatsoever.

This very friendly structure provides a low barrier of entry for new users, particularly those who want to test out election betting waters more frugally.

24-Hour Trading During Election Week

Kalshi’s markets typically have off-hours, where bets (trades) can’t be made. That won’t be the case during Election Week. Instead, trading will take place 24/7.

This is excellent, especially since many vote counts will be coming in early into the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Also, if the race is close enough, there’s a chance that we won’t know the winner until several days after Election Day. With Kalshi’s round-the-clock trading hours, you can gain an edge on the competition by staying on top of and responding to sudden developments and breaking news.