FREE Virtual Open House: Learn more about Cathedral High School

As parents face complex decisions about their children’s educational future, Cathedral High School welcomes families to a virtual open house October 18th.

This free, online open house will feature Academy Directors of STEM, Medical, Law and Business, as well as some of our outstanding, enthusiastic students.

Attendees can choose from one of three sessions using the registration link below. Please note that your registration is only valid for the session you select. If you register and are unable to make it, we will send a link to a video recording after the event.

Register today to reserve your spot in one of the following three sessions:

To register for our 12 p.m. session, click here.

To register for our 1 p.m. session, click here.

To register for our 2 p.m. session, click here.