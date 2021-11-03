These are tough times for a lot of people.

During the last year and a half, life as we knew it changed considerably. Countless people lost their jobs, or had their incomes cut, often due to circumstances beyond their control.

Yet, the cost of groceries and seemingly everything else has skyrocketed. It has been far too easy to fall behind on paying bills, and as a result, many have accumulated a lot of debt. If you are among them, you are not alone – and there is help to ease this burden.

Jay Works, Inc. offers its service to assist with debt.

Owner Jay Brown says, “Come see us first; you can’t go wrong.”

The company partners with 50 lenders that can help your credit score increase, putting you in a better financial position, he says. “Through our program, your credit cards will get paid off, like thousands of others before you have done.”

Brown notes that you can count on Jay Works, Inc. to find the lowest interest rates on the market, and to do so while providing outstanding customer service.

“I had a client that had to get his credit together so he could buy a piece of property and come up with a down payment,” says Brown. “We gave him a credit repair, and then we got his credit cards paid off to provide him with the funds for his down payment.”

In fact, Brown got into this business because he is a real estate investor who noticed that it was sometimes difficult for customers to make a purchase. “I came up with the concept of merging credit repair and bankruptcy together, working with private lenders to help customers get credit cards paid in full to raise their credit scores.”

The company helps with bankruptcy issues, too. Bankruptcy laws were designed to protect people as none of us are immune from the unforeseen circumstances that life has brought upon us. Yet, the last thing any of us want to do when we are already burdened with so much, is deal with endless red tape and bureaucracy. This is yet another reason to call Jay Works, Inc. The company has the connections, experience, and know-how to handle these issues, relieving you of these tasks, while working to save you money and time.

“We have a staff of 50 employees, and they are ready to close some loans,” says Brown. “No credit checks and it is easy to apply. There are no upfront fees, and no payments for six months. Your information will be super secure, and we have no complaints with the Better Business Bureau.”

Jay Works, Inc. [555 Madison Ave., 5th floor, Manhattan, NY 10022, ( 212) 465-2601, www.jayworksinc.com. Email: jbrown@jayworksinc.com]. Open Mondays – Fridays, 9 am – 5 pm.