Making Grocery Shopping Easy and Affordable with Amazon Access

With the back-to-school season in full swing, many families are juggling tight budgets with the need to provide healthy meals. That’s where Amazon Access steps in. This program is designed to make grocery shopping simpler, cheaper, and more convenient for everyone, especially those using government assistance programs like SNAP EBT.

By combining practical solutions—like SNAP EBT payment acceptance, affordable grocery delivery subscriptions, and expert-backed tips—Amazon Access is helping families shop smarter and save money.

We spoke with Jillian Griffith, a Registered Dietitian and Senior Health Partnerships Manager at Amazon Access, to learn more about how this program works and how it’s helping families nationwide.

1. Shop with SNAP EBT Online or In-Store

Amazon Access makes it easier for people on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) to buy groceries. With a registered SNAP EBT card, customers can shop at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market, where available.

Jillian explains, “Amazon Access is a centralized hub where customers can find accessible, affordable, and convenient ways to shop a wide selection of groceries as well as household essentials. A key part of this is enabling SNAP EBT payment acceptance across the US!”

Amazon Access also accepts SUN Bucks (Summer EBT), which is especially helpful for families during the summer and back-to-school months.

“This back-to-school season, customers can use Amazon Access to find a wide selection of groceries – everything you need to fill those lunch boxes, prep those after school snacks, and plan for balanced nutrition meals that your family will enjoy,” Jillian says.

Amazon.com/access makes it easier for families to shop for pantry staples, fresh produce, and more from the comfort of their homes or their local stores.

2. Get Unlimited Grocery Deliveries for Just $4.99 a Month

For EBT cardholders, Amazon offers a discounted grocery delivery subscription for only $4.99 per month. This subscription provides unlimited grocery deliveries on orders over $25* from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, and even more convenient delivery and pickup options for subscribers. (*Minimum order requirement for free delivery varies by region.)

“At only $4.99 a month, our Grocery Delivery Subscription pays for itself after just one delivery order per month!” Jillian says. “And that’s the same whether or not you have Prime. I love that this discounted program offers affordable grocery delivery access for our customers.”

With this subscription, families can enjoy fresh, healthy groceries delivered to their doorstep without worrying about high delivery fees.

3. Learn More and Start Shopping

For customers who want to explore all the resources Amazon Access offers, the starting point is simple: amazon.com/Access.

“At amazon.com/Access, customers can find out more about our programs, like payment with SNAP and Cash EBT, Access Discounts, as well as information on Prime Access, the program that gives qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers access to all of the benefits of Prime for half of the cost of a regular membership,” Jillian notes.

Amazon Access is all about providing families with the tools they need to live healthier lives.

Healthy, Budget-Friendly Grocery Ideas

As families prepare for the school year, Jillian shares simple advice for packing nutritious lunches and snacks:

Follow the USDA’s MyPlate Guidelines: “Basically, we want to make sure that we are adding fruits and veggies, whole grains, and lean sources of protein—including dairy—to our cart.”

Choose Packable Snacks: “When it comes to fruits and veggies, I go for the pre-packaged, sliced fruits and vegetables that are kid-friendly and easy to throw in a lunch box or backpack.”

Opt for Nutrient-Dense Options: “You can also look for items like individually packaged whole-grain chips, pretzels, and—my favorite, goldfish—or your canned and dried fruit options. Fruit cups are always fun, and I recommend looking for cups packaged in 100% fruit juice versus a syrup for nutritional purposes.”

Stocking up on essentials is also key. Jillian says, “In the fridge, I love to have fresh produce and fresh veggies on hand, but I also always keep frozen fruits and vegetables, too. Since these items can go bad quickly, it’s helpful to have them ready to grab and go, so I don’t waste any food.”

Hacks for Eating Healthy on a Budget

Jillian shares her top strategies for eating healthy without overspending:

Plan Ahead: “Before shopping, take inventory of your fridge and pantry to save money and reduce waste! Plan your meals and snacks for the week, incorporating ingredients you already have and focusing on sales. Plan for leftovers to reduce waste and save time.” Explore frozen and canned options: “Fresh, frozen, and canned fruits and veggies all count toward a healthy diet—choose the option that works best for your budget, schedule, and taste. Spoiled food is wasted money, so I always keep frozen vegetables on hand for quick sheet-pan dinners. They roast beautifully and last much longer than fresh. Frozen produce is often just as nutritious as fresh because it’s picked and frozen at peak ripeness. For canned options, go for low-sodium or no-salt-added vegetables and fruits canned in water or 100% juice to avoid extra sodium and sugar. Shop Smart with Amazon Access: “Our goal is to help meet customers where they are—so whether you’re on a tight budget or not, Amazon Access is here for you and can help you find affordable groceries, conveniently.”

Meeting Families Where They Are

Amazon Access is about more than just groceries—it’s about making life easier for families who need it most. Whether it’s through SNAP EBT acceptance, discounted subscriptions, or Access Discounts, Amazon Access provides affordable, quality options that fit your lifestyle and budget.

“Our goal is to meet customers where they are—financially, geographically, and in life,” Jillian says. “Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, Amazon Access is here to help you find affordable, quality groceries conveniently.”

To start saving and shopping smarter, visit amazon.com/Access today. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can sign up for Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/GetPrimeAccess.