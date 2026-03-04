New statewide poll: 86% of voters back Hochul plan to cut car insurance rates

New Yorkers may disagree about pizza toppings and pennant races, but a new statewide poll suggests there’s near-universal consensus on one thing: car insurance rates are too high – and Albany needs to do something about it.

A survey of 1,004 registered voters conducted by Beacon Research found that 86% support Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed reforms to the state’s auto insurance system, a sweeping plan aimed at cracking down on fraud and easing what many drivers describe as crushing premiums. The number is so lopsided it barely looks real. But here’s the kicker: it holds across Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike.

The numbers paint a stark picture of frustration. Three-quarters of voters (77%) believe auto insurance rates in New York are higher than in other states – and they’re right. Full coverage in the Empire State averages north of $4,000 a year, nearly double the national average. Seventy-five percent say the cost is a financial burden on their household. And 60% believe fraud – including staged crashes and inflated claims – is common.

Near universal agreement

Support for auto insurance reform cuts across party lines and geography. More than 80% of Democrats, Republicans, and independent voters said they back the governor’s plan, with similarly strong numbers in every region of the state.

“From bagels to baseball, New Yorkers are known for arguing about everything – but on one issue we’re completely aligned: car insurance rates are too damn high, and Albany has to fix it,” a spokesperson for Citizens for Affordable Rates said. “Honest drivers are sick of paying a ‘fraud tax’ for staged car crashes and scams.”

That so-called “fraud tax” has become a centerpiece of the debate in Albany.

The state recorded over 38,000 suspected incidents of auto insurance fraud in 2023 alone – a number officials say tacks an extra $300 onto every New Yorker’s annual premium. Organized crime rings staging crashes, shady medical providers padding or fabricating claims, loopholes that let drivers who are breaking the law collect massive payouts – it all ends up on honest drivers’ bills. Sixty percent of voters said they believe that kind of fraud is common. They’re not wrong to be suspicious.

What the reforms would do

Gov. Hochul has framed her proposal as an affordability measure designed to modernize what she calls an outdated and broken system. Among the changes under consideration:

Limiting jackpot payouts to drivers who were primarily at fault or breaking the law at the time of a crash

Giving insurers more time to investigate suspicious claims before paying out

Clarifying legal standards around “serious injury” to reduce inconsistent court rulings

Strengthening enforcement against staged accidents and fraudulent medical billing

The Hochul administration argues that tightening these rules would reduce excessive litigation costs and curb fraud, ultimately lowering premiums for law-abiding drivers. The new poll suggests voters are focused squarely on affordability, especially as broader cost-of-living pressures continue to squeeze household budgets.

An affordability crisis

New York drivers already pay some of the highest auto insurance premiums in the country. With inflation still top of mind for many families, the cost of coverage has become more than a line item – it’s a monthly stressor that shapes every other household decision, from paying rent to stocking the pantry.

In a separate poll of three competitive congressional districts released by Protecting American Consumers Together, cost-of-living topped the list of voter concerns by a wide margin – nearly half of likely voters cited it as the most pressing issue for state lawmakers to address this year, far outpacing second-place issues like taxes. On car insurance specifically, 74% said they’d support legislation to reform how courts handle crash cases. The political math is hard to ignore.

Whether the strong polling numbers translate into legislative action remains to be seen. But if these surveys are any indication, cutting car insurance rates may be one of the few issues in Albany where nearly everyone agrees it’s time for change.