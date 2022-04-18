Best Psychic Reading Online 2022 – Helping You Find Clarity

A free psychic reading? Could it possibly be any good? To be fair, we completely understand your skepticism. We also want to clarify that this article is about the top online psychic reading platforms that host a network of psychics from all over the world. It’s not entirely a free psychic reading, rather you are offered several minutes upfront to try out the service and see if it’s something that you want to continue with. Each psychic has his or her per-minute rates and you can decide who you want to work with. There are so many psychics that you can select from, and you have the power of choice when it comes to requesting a reading.

When you don’t know where to turn and you need a sense of direction, guidance from a psychic can really help to calm your anxiety and give you a new perspective that empowers you. Sometimes people are afraid that they’ll receive negative feedback, but a true psychic knows how to use their powers for good. That means they deliver messages in a clear, concise way that helps you feel better about whatever situation you’re dealing with. When you connect with a psychic, they are tuning into your energy, listening to the way you describe your situation, and accessing their intuitive abilities to give you a clear path to move forward.

3 Best Psychic Reading Online Platforms

Kasamba – Editor’s Choice Keen – Runner Up Mysticsense – Honorable Mention

3 Best Psychic Reading Online Platforms – Reviews

1. Kasamba – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Easy sign-up process

Free psychic reading (three minutes)

Hundreds of psychic advisors

Cons:

None

Why Choose Kasamba

The Kasamba website has been in operation for over 20 years. They have tons of experience with hosting psychic reading advisors and keeping you informed on anything related to spiritual insights. You can check your horoscope, learn more about astrology, check out a tarot guide, and read articles on love and relationships. For example, they have articles that help you understand when it’s time to leave a relationship, how to manage emotional hibernation, and how to renew your life after loss.

Aside from offering the best psychics in the world, they want to make sure that you have access to the information you need that helps to nurture your life. When you live a spiritual and conscious life, you position yourself to have deep, meaningful connections with loved ones and you also keep yourself accountable to showing up as your best self. Sometimes, you need a little bit of guidance along the way and that’s when you can turn to Kasamba.

They offer many different services aside from psychic readings online. You can obtain tarot readings, for example. If you’ve been experiencing recurring dreams, you can request a dream analysis. If you’re more inclined to learn about astrology, you can also request an astrology reading. For people who are in the middle of a massive career change, a career forecast can help you shift your energy in the direction that will be best for you. Whether it’s numerologists or psychic mediums, whatever you need to learn, you’ll find someone who can work with you on Kasamba on the website.

Examples of Psychic Reading Advisors

Kasamba hosts some amazing psychic reading advisors. We’ll highlight a few, so you know what to expect. There is a love specialist named Isabelle who has over 16,000 reviews. She only offers live online psychic readings and shares her background in relationship matters, including her expertise on marriage, divorce, and children. She’s a natural empath who delivers an unbiased perspective on what the right way to resolve an issue is. She treats her clients with the utmost confidentiality and she gives a fair warning that she doesn’t provide answers to please you, rather she delivers both good and bad news so you can learn what you need to.

Another wildly popular psychic reading advisor calls himself the Master Enigma. He provides fast and accurate answers with a caring delivery. He has well over 57,000 reviews and he describes himself as a master of the mind who looks at this reality from the outside in. He makes himself available for online psychic readings and charges $8.99 per minute, whether you chat with him or request a phone call. He has long been guiding countless minds and is always looking to expand his knowledge. It’s part of his mission to infuse positivity into every person he encounters.

What Customers Say

Isabelle has a long list of positive reviews, all rated at five stars. Customers describe her as always available with no judgment. They refer to her as a guiding light. Her psychic readings are incredibly detailed, and customers are absolutely amazed by the uplifting messages they receive. Her intuition is on point, and she can understand even the most complex romantic situations to deliver a psychic reading that brings clarity. Her customers love how she can tune into the situation immediately and deliver a loving, empowering message. It’s no wonder she’s one of the most popular psychics on this website.

The Master Enigma is also flooded with positive reviews. One user calls his psychic reading very informative. He was able to uncover a different perspective on the situation he was inquiring about, and he plans to return for additional psychic readings. Another customer notes that he’s always kind and accurate with his predictions, noting that his communication is direct and to the point. Other customers call him kind, supportive, and accurate. One user shared that her mind was blown because he said her ex was going to call her and after only two days, he did!

Learn more on Kasamba.com

2. Keen – Runner Up

Pros:

First three minutes are free

Real psychic reading online

Choose your psychic reading advisor

Easy registration process

Cons:

The connection methods are limited to online chat and phone calls (no video calls)

Why Choose Keen

Keen has one of the most user-friendly online psychic reading websites. It’s very easy to find a psychic reading advisor to give you a psychic reading on topics like love and relationships, life, and spirituality. Check your horoscope online while you’re on the website to learn more about what the stars have to say. You’ll find that whenever you visit the Keen website and want to check your horoscope, it’s extremely accurate, delivering the message you need to hear that day.

Keen has a psychic reading blog where you can learn about different topics like questions to ask an astrologer, what your dreams might mean, and what energy vortexes are. You could even learn more about reversed tarot readings and about love matters, like everything you need to know about love bombing. It’s a great resource where you can learn more about spiritual matters and gain insight into what’s happening in your life.

They also offer a free psychic reading online! Just click on over to their blog, scroll down, and you’ll be able to try out their tarot readings. It’s a free and instant service that delivers personal tarot readings online. Simply select three cards from the online spread and click get your reading. You’ll be provided with an interpretation for each card that was pulled, so you can receive a personalized intuitive (and did we mention free?) message!

Examples of Psychic Reading Advisors

On the Keen website, you can sort the psychic reading advisors by best available or featured advisors. You can also filter by price ranging from $1.99 up to $9.99 and more. You can filter by star rating so if you only want to be presented with their customer-rated best online psychic advisors who have five stars, you can set that up easily.

Fran is a popular master psychic reader who has been advising on Keen since 2001. She’s one of the top-rated psychics on this website with 29 years of experience. She’s conducted over 140,000 ratings and is known for telling you the truth about your life in great detail and with plenty of humor. Her specialties are career and work, infidelity, family and friends, money and prosperity, and love and relationships. She is a clairvoyant, an empath, and she’s clairsentient. Her primary aim is to tell you what she sees in a detailed format so that you have an honest, accurate psychic reading. She focuses on infusing humor into her readings, so you can gain insight while also enjoying some amusement.

Another popular psychic reading advisor on this website is a man who calls himself the Spiritual Growth Warrior. He’s been an advisor since 2006 on Keen and describes himself as a natural clairvoyant, dream interpreter, and Reiki master. He has Celtic and Native American roots and it’s those influences that have contributed to creating the abilities he has. He’s been using these special skills for over 20 years, and he describes a reading with him as containing pinpointed insights and observations concerning the person or persons of interest. His psychic reading style is caring and compassionate, helping you see how the situation is unfolding with possible timelines. He tunes into whatever you’re inquiring about to deliver an accurate psychic reading that brings clarity.

What Customers Say

Customers call Fran honest and empathetic. They walk away from their psychic reading amazed and grateful. They find her very sweet, friendly, kind, and helpful. She tunes in quickly and is always spot on. Not only does she deliver messages with honesty, but she also delivers them with plenty of wisdom. One first-time caller was surprised by her accurate insights—she knew details that she couldn’t possibly have known beforehand. Another long-time customer describes Fran as always accurate and never disappointing, even when it’s not something they want to hear.

People who have worked with the Spiritual Growth Warrior note that he is consistently outstanding. His psychic readings are extremely helpful, and he provides frank and kind advice. They describe interactions with him as overall positive with amazing insight delivered each time. Customers describe their experiences as pleasurable, and they look forward to obtaining further psychic readings from him.

Learn more on Keen.com

3. Mysticsense – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Free psychic readings (five minutes)

Online chat to answer your questions

Affordable prices

Cons:

Although they do not offer a mobile app, you can connect with their content via social media

Why Choose Mysticsense

Mysticsense is a website that features psychic reading advisors that help you find your path to success. Their online psychic readings are easily accessible, with several online psychics available every hour during the day. Their aim is for you to access well-being and guidance through online psychic readings from people who have fine-tuned their psychic abilities. When you don’t have time to meet with a traditional psychic, you can obtain an online psychic reading through Mysticsense.

We love that they help you avoid online scams. A cheap psychic reading or free psychic readings may fail you. They want you to make sure you’re reading customer reviews, trying out different psychics, and researching the hosting website. They know that online psychic reading websites need to hold all their psychics to high standards, which means you should never connect on a phone psychic reading and hear fear tactics. Follow your intuition when you spot a red flag and make sure that you’re only selecting from online psychics and psychic mediums who truly care about helping you find clarity.

You can also check your daily horoscope on the Mysticsense website and look through their articles and media to learn more on different topics like astrology, psychic readings, spirituality, psychology, and career and life direction. Some of their articles are entertaining like “how to deal with a mama’s boy” while other articles are more of a deep dive, like understanding the spiritual significance of water. Whatever you’re looking to learn more about, you can find it in their articles and media page.

Examples of Psychic Reading Advisors

As you look through different psychic reading advisors, you’ll see them labeled as a “rising talent”, as “newly joined”, or as “very popular”. Below, we highlight two of their “very popular” online psychics.

Psychic Erick D. has 4.5 out of five stars and over 100 reviews. His main specialty is soulmates, and his main tool is dream interpretation. He describes his reading style as compassionate and asks you to join him today for a better tomorrow. He wants you to have answers to all your questions and he uses his 13 years of experience in psychic readings from different methods. He doesn’t sugarcoat the messages he receives and aims to provide you with a genuine reading filled with the truth you need to sort out your life.

Another psychic reading advisor, Greeshu, describes her main specialty as soulmates with her main tool being astrology. Her reading style is expressive, and she describes herself as a born psychic reader. She invites your questions on relationships, career, or any other life issues. She first discovered her abilities when she was only five years old. She conducts psychic readings as well as tarot readings and uses her acute intuition to understand exactly what you’re going through.

What Customers Say

Customers describe Psychic Erick D. as someone who can answer all their questions and who gives fantastic career advice. One user says he picked the information up very quickly, delivered amazing messages, and was on point. She will be calling him again in the future. Another customer describes Erick as an amazing soul and recommends him wholeheartedly. He’s described as gentle and able to create a calming online psychic reading. His answers are detailed and honest and he gives guidance that helps people move forward in their lives with greater clarity and appreciation for what they have.

Greeshu has reviews that describe her reading style as slow and intentional at the start and consistently surprising, with incredible accuracy. Another customer describes her as authentic and wonderful with fast response times. She demonstrates excellent use of astrological charts. They find her communication style very direct yet sweet. She inspires trust and delivers excellent readings that help her customers with the answers they need the most.

Learn more on Mysticsense.com



How Did We Choose These 3 Sites for Online Psychic Readings?

When you’re searching for a psychic reading online, you mustn’t get lured into free psychic readings or choose a cheap psychic reading just to save a couple of bucks. When you’re inquiring about matters relating to your life, it’s worth the investment to work with online psychics who know what they’re doing. A cheap psychic reading might give you general information that doesn’t help your situation so it’s always best to have a network of online psychics who have not only mastered their abilities, but can also deliver a reading online that makes your life better. Below are some of the factors we considered when putting this list of online psychics together:

Free Psychic Readings

Of course, you should expect to pay for a high-quality service but when you can start with free psychic readings, we find it’s the best route for new customers. With each of the services we highlight in this article, you are provided with a free psychic reading online for the first couple of minutes.

The Reputation of Online Psychics

No matter what service is being provided, reputation is what lets you know which online psychics are worth exploring and which are worth ignoring. We selected reputable online psychic reading platforms, so you don’t have to sort through the many online psychics and psychic mediums who may not have the skillset or expertise they need to provide you with reliable reading online.

User-Friendliness

Another factor we considered when looking at an online psychic reading is the user-friendliness of the website. The psychic reading online should be made simple, with just a couple of easy clicks before you connect with their online psychics. Plus, a free psychic reading online makes it so that you can easily connect with your psychics and find out who your go-to is going to be.

Customer Experience

Although we love a network of online psychics, it’s ultimately the customer reviews that help us gain some insight into how well their online psychic readings went. We took the time to read through different reviews and only selected websites that boast top-rated psychics who offer their services at different rates for varying budgets.

What to Look for When Choosing a Psychic Reading Site?

When choosing a psychic reading site, there are a couple of things you should consider. We covered what we looked for when putting this list of the best online psychic reading sites together, but we also want to make sure that you understand what to look for when you perform your search.

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

When you get a psychic reading online, you may not always be pleased with the initial results. A good website backs up its service offerings with a customer satisfaction guarantee. Look for sites that make psychic readings online feel safe and secure. If for some reason you receive a phone psychic reading that just doesn’t do it for you, you should be able to request a refund. That way, you can connect with online psychics who resonate with you and who deliver accurate and detailed information instead of with someone who doesn’t vibe with your energy.

Affordability

You can access free psychic readings, but you should also have a budget for what you plan to spend. Remember that when you get a psychic reading online, you are going to be paying a per-minute rate. These rates vary depending on whether you get a phone psychic reading, a real-time chat psychic reading, or if you connect with somebody via video call. Consider how much you plan to spend upfront, load your account with the money you’ll be paying your online psychics, and stick to your budget. Some online psychics are significantly more affordable than others, so be sure to select online psychic readings that won’t break the bank.

Variety

Online psychic readings aren’t all the same just like online psychics have varying personalities. Some might have a more direct and to the point reading style that cuts through the noise and immediately answers your burning questions. Other online psychics and psychic mediums may prefer a softer approach, delivering messages drenched in honey-like sweetness that makes you feel as if it’s a warm embrace. Be honest with yourself about the type of psychic reading you’d most prefer and let yourself gravitate toward online psychics who can deliver messages in a way that you will be able to receive them. Incompatibility during online psychic readings can render unfavorable results. It’s always best, when getting a reading online, to do your research first and pick someone who draws you in.

How Informative It Is

We selected these three best online psychic websites because they are incredibly informative. Not only can you access your daily horoscope directly on the website, but you can also dive into information about spirituality, psychology, love and relationships, career advice, and more. They’ve taken their time to write articles and blogs to help you make sense of different facets of your life. Some of you may be facing turmoil in a romantic relationship while others may be looking to connect with a lost loved one. Whatever you need, you’ll find on these websites because they aim to enrich your spiritual life.

Ease of Use

We are in the age of instant gratification. Most people have short attention spans and when you visit a website, you should only be clicking a few times to get what you need. We found these websites that offer online psychic readings to be very user-friendly, pointing you in the right direction, and giving you all the information you need upfront. You can learn about specialties, personalities, and per-minute rates without clicking away from the main page.

Local Psychic vs. Psychic Readings Online

We’re still amid a global pandemic with new strains appearing at every turn. For this reason, most people choose to stay home as much as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones. Traditionally, you could drive to a specific location to meet with a psychic in person. Instead of that, you can rely on a psychic reading online that lets you connect with someone from the comfort of your own home.

Pandemic or not, psychic readings online are more than just about convenience. When you reach out via one of these services for an online psychic reading, you’re connected to an entire network of psychics that you can select from. You don’t have to rely on the only person in your town who offers these types of services, rather you can shop the way you would any other service and only hire someone you really like.

Plus, with psychic readings online, you’re initially incentivized and can then commit to connecting with the ideal psychic. Start with a free psychic reading online and then narrow down your focus so you’re only ever working with someone you feel good talking to and who knows how to deliver the information you need in the right way.

What Can One Expect from a Psychic Reading?

When you get an online psychic reading, you can expect to connect with someone who offers their expertise in a friendly way. They’re a service provider, after all, which means they should greet you with care and with kindness. They understand that you’re coming to them for an online psychic reading because there’s something that you need to learn more about in your life. Sometimes it’s a matter of the heart, and you come in feeling vulnerable. With psychic readings online, you can connect with someone compassionate, knowledgeable, and who gives you the guidance you need.

You should also manage your expectations. One reading alone isn’t going to answer all your questions. Make sure that you prepare your questions beforehand, so that you don’t fumble through your words. You may also have some reservations or be experiencing some skepticism when you approach your first reading, so don’t be surprised if your psychic needs a little extra time to pick up on your energy past your nerves.

Also, be aware that you’re going to be having a highly personal and confidential conversation with your psychic. Be prepared to answer personal questions instead of trying to withhold information to test your psychic’s abilities. The more information that you can relay honestly, the better your psychic reading will be. Your psychic needs insight into who you are and what you’re dealing with so they can access their abilities and extract the pieces of information that best serve you at that moment.

If something your psychic says doesn’t resonate with you or you feel like you need more information, don’t hesitate to ask for more clarification. This is a dialogue between you and your psychic and it’s an energetic dance as well. Even if it’s a free psychic reading, you have the power to request more information, so you walk away feeling clear about the messages received.

As part of managing your expectations, know beforehand that you may not connect with the first psychic you try. If you just don’t feel that connection upfront, you can politely end the session and try someone else. There’s something mysterious that happens when two people just click. When you have that feeling, go with it. But if you don’t, that’s okay too. Not everyone is supposed to vibe in the same way.

There is a lot of mystery and wonder around psychics, but you don’t have to let ambiguity rule your reading. Instead, make it a point to ask direct questions. Just be sure to phrase them in a way that’s empowering for you, rather than disempowering. The point is to gain clarity so that you can live a better life and so you can make well-informed decisions that help you grow.

What Should You Ask During a Psychic Reading?

The type of questions you ask your psychic depend on your specific situation. Some common questions that psychics get asked relate to romantic relationships. For example:

What do I need to know about my current romantic partner?

Will my ex and I have a second chance?

Is there marriage in my future?

Will I have children this lifetime?

Sometimes, the questions are more related to finances and career. If you are considering making a career change, if you are relocating to a new country or city, or if you simply need some insight on how to better manage your finances, you may ask questions like:

Will the promotion at my current job serve my highest purpose?

Does the opportunity with my business associate make sense for me?

How can I best prepare for a new career?

Can you tell me more about my current employer?

Ultimately, the goal is to ask questions that empower you as you walk through your reading. Instead of asking a question like “why did my ex leave me?” ask a question like “how can I grow to nurture a secure, loving relationship?” There’s a different tone to each question, so be sure you’re asking something that will allow for a good message to come through for you.

Conclusion

Wouldn’t it be awesome if life came with a handbook—well, several? One for each phase of your life. All the answers are made easily available whenever you need them. Unfortunately, that’s not how life works but luckily, there are incredible psychics all over the world who have focused on fine-tuning their abilities to work with people like you who need answers. Start with a free psychic reading today and watch the magic unfold.