Psychic Reading Online: The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Right Psychic Service for You

Welcome to our guide on the best online psychic reading services available! With so many online psychics and reading services to choose from, it can be challenging to know where to start. That’s why we’ve done the research for you and put together a comprehensive list of the top services for psychic readings online, based on a range of objective criteria.

Whether you’re looking for guidance on love and relationships, career, or personal growth, a psychic reading can provide valuable insight and direction. With one of the following online psychic reading platforms, you can connect with psychics from anywhere in the world, making it easier than ever to find the guidance and support you need.

In our list, we’ve evaluated each psychic reading service based on factors such as the experience and qualifications of the psychics, the range of services offered, customer reviews and feedback, pricing, website usability, and customer support options. So, whether you’re a first-time client or an experienced seeker, you can be confident in your choice of an online psychic reading service that meets your needs and provides a high-quality, accurate reading.

Top 3 Psychic Reading Online Choices

Keen – Overall Best Online Psychic Readings Kasamba – Outstanding Introductory Promotion Mysticsense – Top Website Experience

Reviews of the Best Online Psychic Reading Sites

1. Keen – Overall Best Online Psychic Readings

Pros

Satisfaction guarantee

Deep well of psychic expertise

Intuitive website experience

Product Review and Features

Our review team had an outstanding experience evaluating Keen for online psychic readings. The team found Keen’s online psychic reading sites to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, which allowed them to quickly find a psychic that suited their needs.

We also very much appreciated the ability to read reviews from previous clients before selecting a psychic, which we felt let us further bolster our intuitive choices by hearing about the experience of working with this psychic from others who have trod the same path.

After booking a tarot reading with a psychic, our reviewers were impressed with the accuracy of her insights. The reading was conducted via chat, and our tarot reader was responsive and attentive throughout the session. The session spanned more than an hour, during which we talked about everything from past trauma to current love and the hope of impending success within our grasp!

An important notable feature that our review panel loved about Keen is its satisfaction guarantee. Although we did not need to use it, we found it reassuring to know that we could receive credit for a future psychic reading if we had been unsatisfied with our initial experience. This peace of mind allowed us to live fully in the moment and give our experience the proper amount of space and weight without worrying about the value or financial implications.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

Keen was currently offering the first ten minutes for only $1.99 and our review pane loved this promo because it gives potential users an affordable window in which to try out a variety of mediums to see which might be the best fit.

The Bottom Line

We recommend Keen so highly that it leads our list of the best online psychic reading sites available on the market today. Keen is a great fit for anyone looking for a reliable and accurate online psychic reading platform. The website is easy to use, the psychics are highly experienced, and the satisfaction guarantee provides peace of mind for those who may be hesitant to try an online reading.

2. Kasamba – Outstanding Introductory Promotion

Pros

Best Psychic Match Guarantee: three free minutes

Excellent selection of psychic professionals

Always-on 24/7 availability

Cons

If you accidentally start a second session with a psychic with whom you already used your free psychic reading’s three minutes promotion, you will begin being charged immediately

Product Review and Features

Our review team adored the online psychic reading experience with Kasamba. The website was comprehensive, easy to use, and full of bright, eager psychic professionals of every shape, ability, style, form, and background.

Kasamba is one of the best places to receive a psychic reading online for several reasons, including a wide selection of psychics, the breadth of reading options available, 24/7 availability, a solid results-first satisfaction guarantee, and even the strict screening process Kasamba uses to determine the psychic professionals that are included on their online psychic reading platform.

Kasamba offers a wide selection of psychics with varying specialties and backgrounds, so clients can easily find a psychic who is a good fit for their needs. These psychics span the full gamut of the human experience, including genders, cultural backgrounds, experience levels, and reading styles.

Speaking of styles, the grand variety of psychic reading options was especially striking to our review team. Kasamba offers a variety of reading options, including chat sessions, phone psychic readings, and email-based readings. This allows clients to choose the format that works best for them, which scored highly with our review panel’s ranking system.

Kasamba’s psychics are also available anytime day or night. This level of 24/7 always-on availability means clients can book a reading at any time that is convenient for them, regardless of time zone or location.

Kasamba also offers a satisfaction guarantee in what our review team called a “results-first” format. In essence, the first three minutes of every single session with a new psychic professional is free. This allows a user to try multiple sessions with multiple professionals without fear of racking up costs while just trying to find the best fit for their needs. And with this system, if a client is still not satisfied with their reading, they can receive a credit for a future reading.

We also loved the strict screening process that Kasamba uses. Kasamba carefully screens all of its psychics to ensure that they are legitimate and provide accurate readings. This gives clients peace of mind knowing that they are working with trustworthy and credible psychics from anywhere throughout the world.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

Kasamba offers a full three whole minutes of chat time with a new psychic advisor, which is almost like getting free psychic readings, outright. This is not a limited promo, but the normal “Best Psychic Match Guarantee” that Kasamba operates with on a regular basis. This really puts the quality of the experience front and center, meaning that Kasamba stands by its service and its psychics.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the combination of free psychic readings for three minutes paired with a wide selection of psychics, a strict screening process, a variety of reading options, a satisfaction guarantee, and 24/7 availability make Kasamba one of the best places to receive a psychic reading online.

3. Mysticsense – Top Website Experience

Pros

Excellent online psychic reading site with great organization and search tools

Five free minutes which could be used to get a free psychic reading

Versatile communication options

Cons

Must deposit at least $10 into the Mysticsense system in order to benefit from the free five minutes promotion

Product Review and Features

Our review team thoroughly enjoyed the experience of testing a psychic reading online with Mysticsense. We took advantage of the free psychic reading that the “Free Five Minutes” promotion affords new users.

Mysticsense runs this practice regularly and during the process, we uncovered several reasons why someone might turn to Mysticsense for a psychic reading online. These reasons include the experience level of Mysticsense psychics, their competitive rates, the ease of using their online platform, the great options available for communication

Mysticsense’s psychics are highly experienced and come from a variety of backgrounds, giving clients a range of options to choose from. While experience levels vary, each psychic has a great profile so you can examine their areas of expertise. This profile includes areas of specialty, the tools the psychic employs, their reading style, a bio and overview, photos, an intro video, reviews left by other people who have used this psychic, and their schedules of availability.

Mysticsense also offers affordable rates for its readings, so clients can receive quality guidance without breaking the bank. Every psychic’s various rates are clearly defined and displayed. These rates tend to vary based on the type of communication requested, with on-camera sessions often being the most expensive.

The Mysticsense online psychic reading site is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it easy for clients to find a psychic that suits their needs, book readings, and communicate with their chosen psychics. Individual psychic profiles are well laid out and easily accessible and psychic categories are clear. In fact, the main “our psychics” section of the website is incredibly well laid out, with a variety of simple but effective sorting tools along the side of the page.

Users seeking the best psychic for their needs can sort the huge list of hundreds of psychics by everything from simply their online status to their reading styles, tools, specialties, and even specialty tags with more qualitative functions like “top-rated” and “popular”.

Our review team really appreciated that Mysticsense offers multiple communication options, including a phone psychic reading, text chat, and live video readings, giving clients the flexibility to choose the format that works best for them. After all, some may want a face-to-face experience so they can look into their psychic’s eyes and have a more personalized experience, while others may prefer to work with the soothing tones of a voice over the phone. Yet others may instead opt for a text-only chat to keep things as simple as possible.

Mysticsense also supports a fair refund policy involving both credits for time back to use on its online psychic reading sites or the option for a full refund. There are rules involved in the credit or refund policies, but our review team felt they were fair.

Under the policy, users can receive up to ten minutes of time back to use elsewhere and time back or re-credits are limited to once per month. Full refunds are only available once per account and should be requested within 48 hours of the psychic session.

Our review team also loved the focus that Mysticsense places on privacy and confidentiality. Upon full investigation, our team felt that Mysticsense does a great job ensuring that all client information is kept secure and confidential so our peace of mind is maintained.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

Mysticsense offers a full five minutes for free with a new account, which is in essence like giving you the option to get a free psychic reading right off the bat. Deposit at least $10 USD to establish your account and try your first psychic reading with any type or style of psychic professional and you will automatically be refunded for the first five minutes, following your session.

The Bottom Line

Our review team wanted Mysticsense to round out our list of the best psychic readings online due to its strong combination of experienced psychics, affordable rates, easy-to-use platform, multiple communication options, a satisfaction guarantee, and a focus on privacy and confidentiality. These strong areas of service make Mysticsense an excellent option for those seeking psychic readings online.

How Did We Choose Our Recommended Psychic Reading Sites?

Our review panel developed this list of the best online psychic reading sites using a number of objective criteria. This criteria included an assessment of the experience and qualifications of the psychics offering their services as well as an evaluation of the range of services available and any additional features offered.

Of course, customer reviews and feedback were also taken into consideration, as were factors such as pricing, usability of each of the online psychic reading sites, and customer support options. By using a combination of these factors, we present this list of the best psychic reading online services available on the market today.

What To Consider When Looking for a Psychic Reading Online

When looking for a psychic reading online, there are several important factors that should be considered. Here are a few key things to keep in mind.

Experience and qualifications

It’s important to consider the experience and qualifications of the psychics offering their services. Look for psychics with a proven track record and plenty of positive feedback from past clients. You may also want to check if the psychic has any relevant certifications or qualifications.

Range of services

Different psychics may specialize in different types of readings, such as tarot readings, mediumship, or astrology. Consider what type of psychic reading you are looking for and look for a psychic who offers that service.

Pricing

Psychic readings can vary widely in price, so it’s important to have a budget in mind before you start looking. Keep in mind that the cheapest option isn’t always the best, and a higher price may indicate a more experienced or qualified psychic.

Customer reviews and feedback

Look for online reviews and feedback from past clients to get an idea of the psychic’s reputation and the quality of their readings.

Website usability & customer support

A well-designed and easy-to-navigate website can indicate that the psychic takes their business seriously and values their clients’ experience. Check if the psychic offers customer support, such as a phone number or email address where you can get in touch with them if you have any questions or concerns.

By considering these factors, you can find an online psychic reading service that meets your needs and provides high-quality, accurate psychic readings.

What are the Benefits of Online Psychic Readings?

Psychic readings conducted online offer several benefits compared to in-person readings. Here are some of the advantages.

Convenience : Psychic readings online can be done from the comfort of your own home, which can save time and travel expenses.

Accessibility : With online readings, you can connect with psychics from anywhere in the world, giving you access to a wider range of psychics and services.

Anonymity : Online readings can offer a level of anonymity that in-person readings do not. If you are uncomfortable discussing personal issues face-to-face, online readings can provide a more comfortable environment.

Variety of services : Many online psychic reading sites offer a variety of services, such as tarot readings, astrology, and mediumship, giving you a wider range of options to choose from.

Flexibility : Web-based psychic readings often offer more flexibility in terms of scheduling, allowing you to find a time that works best for you.

Record keeping : With online readings, you can easily keep a record of your session and refer back to it later. This can be especially helpful if you are looking for guidance on a particular issue or if you want to track your progress over time.

Overall, psychic readings conducted online offer convenience, accessibility, and flexibility, making them a popular option for those seeking guidance and insight from a psychic.

How To Prepare for a Psychic Reading

Properly preparing for a psychic reading can help you get the most out of your session and ensure that you feel comfortable and relaxed during the process. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your psychic reading.

Set your intention

Before your reading, take some time to set your intention for the session. Think about what you hope to gain from the reading and what questions you would like to ask the psychic.

Relax and clear your mind

Take a few deep breaths and try to relax your body and clear your mind. This can help you be more receptive to the messages and guidance that the psychic provides.

Choose a quiet, comfortable space

Find a quiet, comfortable space where you can sit or lie down during the reading. Make sure you won’t be interrupted by other people or distractions.

Have a pen and paper ready

Be sure to have a pen and paper ready to take notes during the reading. This can help you remember important insights and guidance provided by the psychic.

Be open-minded

Keep an open mind during the reading and be willing to receive messages that may not immediately make sense to you. The psychic may provide guidance or insight that you hadn’t considered before.

Don’t expect specific answers

Remember that psychic readings are not always about getting specific answers to your questions. Sometimes, the messages and guidance provided by the psychic may be more general or open-ended.

By following these tips, you can help prepare yourself for a positive and insightful psychic reading experience with one of the great brands here on our list of the best psychic reading services.

FAQ

1. How do online psychic readings work?

Online psychic readings work similarly to in-person readings, with the primary difference being that the reading takes place over the internet rather than face-to-face. There are several different methods that online psychics may use to conduct their readings, including:

Chat : Some online psychics offer chat-based readings, where the client types their questions and the psychic responds with answers.

Phone : Other psychics may conduct readings over the phone, where the client calls the psychic and they have a conversation in real time.

Video : Video readings are becoming increasingly popular, where the client and the psychic can see and hear each other in real time using a video conferencing platform.

Regardless of the method used, the psychic will typically ask the client for their name and birthdate in order to tune into their energy and provide accurate psychic readings. The client may also be asked to provide additional information or ask specific questions about their life, such as their career, relationships, or health.

The psychic may use tools such as tarot cards, astrology charts, or numerology to provide insight and guidance, or they may rely on their own intuition and psychic abilities.

It’s important to note that while online psychic readings may be convenient and accessible, they may also have some limitations compared to in-person readings. For example, the psychic may not be able to read the client’s energy as accurately as they would in person, and there may be technical difficulties with the chosen method of communication. However, with a reputable and experienced psychic, clients can still receive valuable guidance and insight through an online reading.

2. What types of readings are available online?

There are many types of psychic readings available online, each offering its own unique insights and guidance. Here are some of the most common types of readings that are available.

Tarot readings : Tarot cards are a powerful tool used by many psychics to gain insights and provide guidance to their clients. In a tarot reading, the psychic may ask the client to select cards from a deck, and then interpret the cards’ meanings to provide guidance and advice.

Astrology readings : Astrology is the study of how the positions of the stars and planets at the time of one’s birth can influence their personality and life path. Astrology readings use a client’s birth chart to gain insights into their strengths, weaknesses, and potential future paths.

Numerology readings : Numerology is the study of the spiritual and mystical significance of numbers. In a numerology reading, a psychic may use a client’s name and birthdate to determine their life path number and offer insights into their strengths, challenges, and potential future paths.

Mediumship readings : Mediums are psychics who have the ability to communicate with those who have passed away. In a mediumship reading, the psychic may connect with a client’s loved ones who have passed away and offer messages of comfort and guidance.

Clairvoyant readings : Clairvoyant psychics have the ability to see beyond the physical realm and gain insights into a client’s past, present, and future. In a clairvoyant reading, the psychic may use their intuition and psychic abilities to provide guidance and insights.

Energy healing : Some psychics may also offer energy healing sessions, where they use their abilities to help balance and restore a client’s energy.

These are just a few examples of the many types of psychic readings available online. It’s important to research and find a reputable psychic who specializes in the type of reading you are interested in to ensure the most accurate psychic readings possible.

3. How accurate are psychic readings?

While the absolute accuracy of psychic readings cannot be scientifically proven, many people have reported positive experiences and believe that they have received valuable insights and guidance from their readings. It’s important to remember that psychic abilities and intuition are highly subjective and individual experiences, and what works for one person may not work for another.

Furthermore, there are many reputable and talented psychics who offer online readings and have helped countless people navigate difficult life situations, find clarity and direction, and connect with loved ones who have passed away. Online psychic readings can be a convenient and accessible way to access these services from the comfort of your own home and determine whether they are accurate psychic readings yourself.

To ensure a positive experience with psychic readings, it’s important to do your research and choose a reputable psychic with good reviews and a strong track record. It’s also important to approach the reading with an open mind and a willingness to receive guidance and insight, rather than expecting specific outcomes or answers.

With these precautions and a positive attitude, psychic readings can be a helpful tool for personal growth and empowerment.

4. Can I trust the information that I receive in an online psychic reading?

The accuracy and trustworthiness of the information you receive during an online psychic reading can vary depending on several factors. Here are some things to consider.

Reputation of the psychic: It’s important to do your research and find a reputable psychic who has a history of providing accurate and helpful readings. Look for reviews and feedback from previous clients, and choose a psychic who has a strong track record of providing insightful readings.

Your own intuition: Ultimately, you are the best judge of the information you receive during a psychic reading. Trust your own intuition and take what resonates with you, and leave what doesn’t.

Open-mindedness: Approach the reading with an open mind, and be willing to receive guidance and insights that may be unexpected or outside of your current perspective.

Communication: During the reading, it’s important to communicate openly with the psychic and provide them with as much information as possible. This can help ensure the most accurate and helpful reading possible.

Realistic expectations: While psychics can provide valuable insights and guidance, it’s important to have realistic expectations about what they can and cannot do. Remember that psychics cannot predict the future with 100% accuracy, and they cannot solve all of your problems. They can, however, offer guidance and support as you navigate life’s challenges.

In summary, while the accuracy of an online psychic reading can vary, choosing a reputable psychic, trusting your intuition, approaching the reading with an open mind, communicating openly with the psychic, and having realistic expectations can all help ensure a valuable and helpful experience.

Look for online psychic reading platforms that offer the option to get a free psychic reading online as a first step to see how you feel about the practice in general, with no risk involved.

5. How long does an online psychic reading typically last?

The duration of an online psychic reading can vary depending on several factors, including the type of reading, the psychic’s style and approach, and the depth of information being discussed. Here are some general guidelines for how long different types of psychic readings typically last:

Tarot card readings, 1 hour +: Tarot readings can range from a few minutes to an hour or more, depending on the complexity of the spread and the amount of information being discussed.

Astrology readings, 30-90 minutes: Astrology readings can also vary in length, with some basic readings lasting around 30 minutes, and more in-depth readings lasting up to 90 minutes or longer.

Mediumship readings, 15 minutes – 1 hour: Mediumship readings, which involve communication with spirits of loved ones who have passed away, can range from a short, simple message to a longer, more detailed conversation.

Psychic readings, 15-90 minutes: Psychic readings can vary in length depending on the psychic’s approach and the amount of information being discussed. Some readings may be as short as 15-20 minutes, while others can last up to an hour or more.

Ultimately, the length of an online psychic reading will depend on the specific psychic and the type of reading you are seeking. It’s a good idea to begin with a free psychic reading online to get a feel for things and it’s also a good idea to communicate with the psychic ahead of time to get an idea of how long the reading is likely to last and to be prepared to schedule enough time to fully engage with the experience.

How can I find a reputable online psychic?

Finding a reputable online psychic can be challenging, but there are several steps you can take to increase your chances of finding quality online psychic readers.

Do your research – Take the time to read reviews and ratings of different online psychics before making a decision. Look for testimonials from other clients, and pay attention to any red flags or warning signs.

Seek referrals – Ask friends, family members, or colleagues if they have had any positive experiences with online psychics, and get recommendations from people you trust.

Check for credentials – Look for psychics who have professional credentials, such as membership in a professional association, certification from a reputable organization, or a strong track record of positive feedback from clients.

Trust your gut – Pay attention to your intuition when choosing an online psychic. If something doesn’t feel right or you have doubts about the psychic reader, it’s better to trust your instincts and move on to someone else.

Test the waters – Consider starting with a short reading or consultation with a potential psychic before committing to a longer online psychic reading session. Get a free psychic reading with each of the online psychic reading platforms on this list, in different ways. This short test online psychic reading session can help you get a feel for a psychic’s approach and style, and decide if they are a good fit for you. Many of the options on this list include a way to get a free psychic reading. Many also offer free psychic readings via multiple minutes available to test things out. Take advantage of these!

Ultimately, finding a reputable online psychic requires patience, research, and a willingness to trust your instincts. Take your time, do your due diligence, try a free psychic reading online, and remember that the best psychics are those who are transparent, honest, and authentic in their approach.

Conclusion

Psychic readings can provide valuable insight and guidance for those seeking answers and direction in their lives. With so many online psychic reading services to choose from, though, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

Our list of the best online psychic reading services takes the guesswork out of the process by evaluating each service based on a range of objective criteria. Whether you’re looking for a tarot reading, astrology session, or mediumship reading, our list offers a selection of the top online psychic reading services available.

We hope this guide has been helpful in your search for the right online psychic reading service, and that you find the practice you choose provides you with the guidance and support you need to move forward with confidence in your life.

