Style Across the Aisle: Where Fashion Meets Civic Pride at NYFW

Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs in a 2025 fitting with youth from Witness to Mass Incarceration’s Art of Tailoring program. Gibbs will wear their design on the Surrogate’s Court runway.

In a city known for both its creative energy and its political passion, an event like Style Across the Aisle could only happen in New York. On Sept. 10, the grand hallways of the New York County Surrogate’s Court will swap legal briefs for runway beats as over 30 bipartisan public officials model looks from local designers during New York Fashion Week. It’s not just a fashion show — it’s a celebration of unity, community, and creativity at a time when public trust and political polarization are at their peak.

Now in its second year, Style Across the Aisle has quickly become a hallmark of innovation in civic engagement. Created by political personality Skye Ostreicher, the show pairs New York’s elected leaders with fashion designers from their own neighborhoods. This grassroots approach turns the runway into a reflection of the city itself: diverse, bold, and connected.

“Style Across the Aisle is stitched together from the fabric of New York itself: local leaders, local designers, local communities, and the stories that connect them,” Ostreicher said.

This year’s event highlights fashion’s power to transform not only style but also opportunity. The nonprofit partner for 2025 is Witness to Mass Incarceration (WITNESS), whose Art of Tailoring program trains justice-impacted youth in fashion design and business. The program has created custom runway looks for notable figures like Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs, the first formerly incarcerated individual elected to the NY State Legislature, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and Councilmember Julie Won, whose district includes the headquarters of WITNESS.

Gibbs’s walk down the runway, styled by youth from Art of Tailoring, will take place beneath the “Shining Light on Justice” ceiling of the courthouse—a moment that turns fashion into symbolism, storytelling, and redemption in action.

“Our Art of Tailoring program proves that when we invest in people, not prisons, we unlock creativity, entrepreneurship, and the possibility of a new future,” Evie Litwok, founder and executive director of WITNESS, said.

The show’s 2025 lineup reads like a who’s who of New York politics. It includes former Governors Andrew Cuomo and David Paterson, Senator Cordell Cleare, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, NYC Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías, Minority Leader Joann Ariola, and many more—including Deputy Mayor Kaz Daughtry and City Commissioner Louis Molina.

Each official is matched with a designer from their community, creating powerful stories of collaboration. For instance, Governor Paterson will wear a look by Mel Maxi, a Harlem-born designer mentored by Dapper Dan, Councilmember Erik Bottcher, a champion of LGBTQ+ rights, will model knitwear by Andy Yu, whose designs blur the lines between fashion and architecture And Assemblymember Jordan Wright teams up with Harlem Haberdashery, bringing together two Harlem legacies; one political, one sartorial.

These stories go beyond style —they embody resilience, pride, and the rich cultural fabric of New York.

In total, over a dozen NYC-based designers will showcase their collections, including Batsheva Hay, Karolina Zmarlak (KZ_K STUDIO), Kate McGuire (Converted Closet), Kibonen Nfi, Harlem Haberdashery, Signed by MCFLY, and Magnifique Couleur, among others. Their creations range from streetwear to high-end tailoring, all rooted in the diverse identities and neighborhoods that define New York.

The event is backed by an impressive slate of sponsors, showing broad community and industry support. Presenting Sponsor Airbnb, Runway Sponsor Uber, and Venue Sponsor Aeon Nexus Corporation headline the list, joined by EmblemHealth, Rethink Food, Cortburg Retirement Advisors, and Angela Calisti’s Beauty Social Salon, which will donate all hair and makeup services.

And while fashion is the draw, the mission is the heart. Every aspect of the event—from production to partnerships—is designed to build bridges across divides: political, economic, and social.

Last year’s debut at Gracie Mansion drew over 200 attendees, raised $75,000 for charity, and proved that bipartisan engagement doesn’t have to be dry or divisive. With fashion as the medium, Style Across the Aisle invites the public to see their representatives in a new light—literally and figuratively.

“This show is a powerful statement: formerly incarcerated individuals belong at the center of New York’s cultural and economic life,” Litwok said.

As New York continues to evolve, Style Across the Aisle provides a bold new blueprint for civic celebration. It’s a runway with purpose, where each step taken is a stride toward a more inclusive, connected, and fashion-forward city.

Style Across the Aisle™ is not just a fashion show, it’s a platform where leadership, local talent, and lived experiences come together to showcase what democracy looks like when it walks, not talks.

Style across the aisle will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. New York County Surrogate’s Court, Manhattan. 31 Chambers Street, New York, fashion@styleacrosstheaisle.com.