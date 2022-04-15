Tarot Card Reading 2022 – Find Clarity For Happiness & Success

When it comes to finding solutions and answers for important life questions, you might think that a tarot card reading is rubbish. However, online tarot card readings can bring massive clarity into your life, answer those deeply held questions, and help untangle the web of confusion you might be feeling. With the recent pandemic, many people have experienced incredible stress and fear, which has left them wondering about their life paths. A tarot reading online makes it easy for you to access intuitive people who have dedicated their lives to helping others gain clarity and control over their lives. Uncertainty and anxiety are part of life, but they don’t have to rule you. When you obtain an tarot reading, you give yourself the insight you need to make better decisions about your life and your future.

Like with any service, there are tarot readers who simply aren’t skilled and may lead you astray. It can be difficult to find someone reliable who has been thoroughly vetted and who can deliver a clear message, without garbling it. To help you find a high-quality tarot card reader, we’ve put together a list of the top three services where you can find the guidance and direction you need while receiving focused, compassionate care. Especially when you’re asking about critical aspects of your life, you need to be able to work with someone who understands your desire to learn more, who can guide you with empathy, and who can deliver a clear message that helps you better understand your situation. We explain a little about each service, how they work, and what you can expect when you visit their websites (including how much you can expect to pay).

Top 3 Services for Tarot Readings

Kasamba – Best Overall Tarot Card Reading Keen – Runner Up Mysticsense – Honorable Mention

Reviews of the 3 Best Tarot Card Reading Services

Pros:

Free 3 minutes

Top-rated tarot card readers

Over 20 years of outstanding service

Learn more via informative articles

Cons:

Some of the best tarot card readers set higher rates

About the Service

Kasamba is a website dedicated to offering a variety of different services. You can obtain a tarot reading that focuses on career and finance, love and relationships, or anything else you have a burning question about. They also offer psychic readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, and astrology information. You’ll always have the freedom of choice when you select this service because they want you to have instant connection and in-depth responsiveness.

Kasamba has been in business for over 20 years, during which they’ve helped many people get real answers to their life‘s most important questions. If you’re wondering if the love in your romantic relationship is true or if you’ll eventually get married and settle down, you can get those questions from someone who is incredibly intuitive and who is dedicated to helping you find clarity. No matter the question or the life situation you’re facing, some psychic advisors are always available to help guide you through these sometimes confusing mazes of life.

They host some of the top psychics from around the world on their website and they even offer an app you can download so you have answers on the go. They offer a “best match guarantee,” which gives you three free chat minutes with each new psychic you try. This way, you can find a psychic that’s right for you without having to spend money on each new person you work with. They also offer a satisfaction guarantee so if you’re not completely happy with your first reading, simply request a refund.

How It Works

With Kasamba, you can always request an online tarot reading no matter the time of day. Work with fortune tellers, astrologers, psychics, and any other intuitive professional who can perform a tarot reading online. This is a real-time chat platform that is unmatched by any other psychic site. You’ll be able to share the same space with your psychic advisor and see one another chatting and viewing the tarot cards. You’ll be connected immediately so that you don’t have to wait any longer to receive the answers you need.

If you’re not interested in a real-time chat option, you also have the option to request an offline session. This way, you can write out all the questions you need to be answered and your psychic advisor will respond to you the same day. Some people may prefer an online tarot reading that is in this format versus a real-time chat because it allows them to thoroughly think out their questions and their advisor an opportunity to address each question in depth.

To join, just follow their easy registration process. You’ll be able to select your reader from hundreds of their gifted psychics and when you click to chat, you’ll be walked through that process of signing up. All you have to do is create a username and a password, select your preferred method of payment and begin your online tarot reading.

You control how you pay, and they offer several different pricing plans and options. To make it simple, you can either pay with your credit card or add funds via PayPal. Either way, you’ll be adding funds to your Kasamba account so that you can process payment for your psychic advisor once your session has been completed. Keep adding funds into your account to enjoy a tarot card reading whenever you need it.

What You Can Expect

The website has a wealth of information for you to check out. At the top of the screen, you’ll see the different categories you can explore, with tarot being one of them. Immediately below, you can look through their available psychic advisors and learn a little bit more about them via a short snapshot.

The advisors can summarize their services and share their expertise along with their fee per minute, their rating, and the total number of reviews they’ve received. It’s an extremely user-friendly format that puts you in control of who you want to connect with.

When you find an intuitive counselor you like, simply click on their profile and you’ll be taken to another page where you learn more about their services, their experience, and qualifications, and where you can read through their recent reviews. Pick the person you are drawn to and move forward with requesting a reading! It’s as simple as that.

What It Costs

Cost varies because each tarot card reader sets their fee per minute. You’ll find that some newer advisors have a more affordable per minute rate while more seasoned advisors offer a tarot card reading at a higher cost. For example, you may find a rate as low as three or four dollars per minute while others may charge $30 or more per online tarot reading. You get to select who fits your interest and your budget.

Learn more at Kasamba.com

Pros:

Free online tarot reading (3 minutes)

10 minutes for $1.99

Check your horoscope online

Chat, email, or call

Cons:

Video calls are unavailable via this service

About the Service

Keen is a fantastic tarot card reading website that hosts a trusted network of talented advisors who reach into the spiritual realm to deliver answers for you in a format that’s easy to receive. They’ve dedicated themselves to empowering people just like you who just need a little bit of help discovering answers to some of the most pressing life questions. Sometimes you just need a little bit of insight in order to gain closure and to find a sense of purpose in your life.

Because they host an entire network of advisors, no two experts in this community are the same. You’ll always have a personal touch whenever you connect for an online tarot reading. We know it seems like an online reading might feel impersonal but because Keen has been doing this for over 20 years, they know how to vet each tarot card reader, so you always have a positive experience.

They have a long list of satisfied customers and a ton of advisors who could help you gain the clarity you need on love and relationships, life questions, and especially tarot card readings. You can call, request a callback, or connect online with any one of their advisors once you find someone that you feel you can truly connect with.

How It Works

You may find that some psychics have extremely high per-minute rates but Keen makes it easy for you to find the right psychic without having to spend a fortune. An online tarot card reading can be conducted for just $1.99 when you pay for 10 minutes. This is the best deal they offer and it gives you a chance to get acquainted with their website and the fantastic advisors they host.

You also always get three minutes free when you’re a new customer. Sometimes, skepticism takes over, and because Keen understands that, they want to make sure that they can give you an opportunity for a free tarot reading for three minutes. A lot can be uncovered within a short period, so they want you to feel comfortable test driving the service because they strongly believe you’ll love what you uncover and will want to learn more.

They offer three ways to connect, including chat, email, and phone calls. The only thing you won’t be able to select is a video call, but you get to decide if you would prefer to have a real-time chat, if you prefer to hear the voice of the advisor, or if you would prefer to send them an email.

What You Can Expect

When you visit the Keen website, you’ll see that they offer a variety of services including psychic readings, spiritual readings, and tarot readings. The intuitive counselors are listed below, and you can scroll until you find someone that piques your interest.

Each snapshot reveals a little more about each advisor, including a short bio, how many readings they’ve conducted, how long they’ve been on the Keen website, what their star rating is, and of course how much they charge.

When you find someone you want to learn more about, just click on their profile and you’ll be able to learn what their specialties are, what their skills and methods are, and what languages they offer readings in. They give you a little bit more information about their background and explain how they approach different topics. You can keep scrolling to check out their recent reviews as well, and from this page you can also request your online tarot reading.

What It Costs

Like other sites, price varies because advisors can set their rates. However, Keen does offer a fantastic deal for new customers, so you can get an in-depth reading for just $1.99. This is the best way to get your feet wet if this is your first online tarot card reading and will give you insight into how the service works, while also providing you with information only tarot cards can deliver. Remember that for new customers, your first three minutes are always free, but you can always take a look upfront to see how much an advisor charges. You might be paying as low as two or three dollars per minute for some advisors, but you can also expect to pay over $20 per minute for advisors who have more decades of experience.

Learn more at Keen.com

Pros:

First 5 minutes are free

Get a refund if you’re not fully satisfied

Quick and easy sign-up process

Psychics available 24/7

Cons:

Unlike other services, Mysticsense does not offer an app for answers on the go

About the Service

Mysticsense is all about tailoring a tarot card reading to meet your individual needs. Sometimes, you need insight into the future while other times you might need to clarify the status of a romantic relationship. You may just want to get a general sense of your life’s purpose so that you can better align your actions and goals with what you’re meant to do here on earth.

They feature some of the top psychic professionals in the industry. You can also select from different services like an astrology reading, a tarot reading, a spiritual reading, or a love reading. Whatever your heart desires to learn the most, you’ll find a psychic reading that can be tailored to satisfy your curiosity.

Mysticsense takes pride in the advisors they feature. Every single person who is hosted on their website undergoes a rigorous checking process and they are held to extremely strict standards. You can always be connected with somebody experienced and qualified, whether you want to work with a clairvoyant or an empath.

How It Works

Mysticsense is super simple to use. Their sign-up process is extremely quick and easy so that within minutes, you can start working with one of the best psychics in the world. If you’re a first-time customer, you get five minutes for free on your first session. If for some reason you are unsatisfied with your session, you can just request a refund!

When you create your account, you’ll need to deposit at least $10 before you’re able to choose your psychic to start a tarot reading. Immediately, you’ll be credited for your first five minutes and can start your tarot reading right away. You can also contact them on their website and ask any questions you have to gain clarity before you commit to working with one of their advisors.

What You Can Expect

When you click on over to the Mysticsense website, you’ll find several advisors featured on the front page. These people are online the moment you visit the website, which helps you connect with somebody who is readily available. You’ll see their photo, their main specialty, and their per-minute rates right upfront.

After scrolling through, you’ll find someone that you’d like to learn more about—when that happens, click on their profile. Here, you’ll learn what their main tools are and what their reading style is like. For example, if you’re looking for someone to give you thorough and thoughtful answers, you can pick an advisor who matches the type of vibe you want with a reader.

On their profile, you’ll also learn more about their specialties. There’s a section where they can share more about themselves, so you know who you might be connecting with before you request a reading using tarot cards.

What It Costs

Cost ranges from person to person and it also depends on the method you’d like to use when you connect. For example, a psychic may offer phone calls, chat, and video calls for your tarot card reading. Each of these will have a different per-minute rate. One advisor lists her calls at $1.99 per minute, her chats at $1 per minute, and her video calls at $7 per minute. Not all readers offer all methods of communication, but you’ll be able to see what they offer so you can select the person who offers the connection method you most prefer.

Learn more at Mysticsense.com

How Did We Choose These 3 Tarot Card Reading Services?

A person who knows her way around tarot cards is the best person to offer accurate tarot readings. Just because somebody has a tarot card deck doesn’t mean that they know how to offer accurate readings, though. Since this practice requires skill and experience, we wanted to make sure we provided you with access to only the best of the best. Below is what we considered.

24/7 Availability

Sometimes, you’re tossing and turning in the dark and you feel like you need answers right away. When there’s no one to call and the anxiety doesn’t let you sleep, we want you to have access to a tarot card reading that delivers the message you need. Each of the services we highlight in this article makes their advisors available 24/7. You’ll always find someone to connect with when you need it the most.

High Standards

Tarot reading is not just for fun, though it can be. We selected services that thoroughly vet each of their advisors and hold them to a high standard. When an advisor reads the tarot cards for a session, they must operate with integrity, compassion, and kindness. When you need answers, you shouldn’t be told something negative or be treated rudely. We want to make sure that you always connect with high-quality individuals who understand where you’re coming from and can expertly interpret the tarot cards and deliver a reading that helps you.

Positive Customer Feedback

The transparency of customer reviews helps us highlight services that have satisfied customers. Each intuitive counselor is different and has a different style, so you’ll need to find someone that matches what you’re looking for. However, we selected services that have thousands of positive customer reviews, so you know you’re purchasing services from a reputable network of professionals.

What to Look for When Choosing a Quality Tarot Reading Service?

When selecting an intuitive advisor who uses the tarot cards to provide an insightful tarot card reading, you should always work with someone who has experience in the reading style you resonate with. You might find that one tarot card reader has a more direct approach in communication and won’t soften the truth you need to hear while another reader may have a much softer, kinder approach that delivers the truth you need to hear but in a very subdued way.

You can obtain a tarot card reading from a variety of different people and each time it’ll be slightly different. An online reader works with a specific tarot deck and not every tarot card deck is the same. Typically, online tarot readings encompass both the minor arcana cards as well as the major arcana cards, which is the universal way of understanding tarot cards. However, that’s where the similarities end. Each tarot deck becomes an extension of the tarot specialist, which is why you’ll never receive the same type of reading—even when you ask the same questions!

You’ll also want to make sure that the service you select thoroughly vets the readers they host. It shouldn’t just be a free-for-all with anyone claiming to know the tarot cards and how to conduct online readings. Instead, the best online tarot card reading service will take care in checking the background of each tarot specialist, so you always get a high-quality reading. A final consideration is the cost. Know what your budget is upfront, take advantage of the free minutes they offer, and select someone who has a per-minute rate that fits your budget.

It’s important to recognize that you may not connect with the first person you request a reading from. That’s okay! Even if you’ve done your research and you find someone you think will be perfect, it doesn’t mean you’ll always have that intuitive connection with them. If your first tarot reading isn’t quite what you expected it to be, just take a few deep breaths and give it another try with someone else. With so many unique personalities, you’re bound to find someone who can deliver readings in a manner that feels good for you.

Benefits of Online Tarot Card Readings

An online tarot card reading has so many benefits that it’s hard to quantify them. However, the convenience of being able to connect with someone online is what makes an online tarot card reading so attractive and beneficial. You can connect with someone wherever you are, whether you’re hiding under covers trying to manage the anxiety of a specific situation or you’re out under the sun, getting a tan at the beach. Someone is always available to talk to you via chat, phone, or video call.

This immediacy is what sets an online tarot card reading apart from a tarot reading you might get in person. You won’t have to schedule anything upfront, drive anywhere, or sit across from a stranger. Instead, you can select someone who presents themselves in a way that matches your energy, connect for a couple of free minutes, and decide if they’re someone you want to keep working with.

Additionally, the beauty of tarot is that it’s tailored specifically to your questions. You can ask for a general life purpose reading, you can ask the advisor to focus on a specific aspect of your life, or you can ask questions and let the tarot deck reveal what you most need to know. The versatility of tarot is what makes it ideal for anyone seeking answers.

What to Avoid When Getting a Tarot Reading?

When you get a free tarot reading online, you want to avoid working with someone who hasn’t been vetted. Just because someone advertises a free tarot reading doesn’t mean they’re skilled at readings and know the mysteries of the major and minor arcana cards. And it certainly doesn’t mean they know how to deliver an important message to you.

You want someone whose background has been checked, who has a service to keep them accountable, and who operates with integrity, no matter who they’re speaking with. Try to focus on maximizing the free couple of minutes that the best online tarot card services we’ve recommended offer to new customers and then be willing to pay for a high-quality reading because that’s the energetic exchange you need to receive guidance and clarity.

How Reliable Are Free Readings of Tarot Cards?

Advisors who offer a couple of minutes of a tarot session for free do so because they want you to feel comfortable connecting with them. Take advantage of these initial moments to determine if that specific advisor is someone you want to keep working with. They share their time with you to give you a glimpse of what working with them is like and when you’re ready to commit, you can move forward with paying their per-minute fees.

Someone who advertises a free tarot reading online may just be practicing their craft. This means that the information gleaned may not be the most accurate or reliable. They may just be using you for practice. If that’s something you don’t mind, then you may want to gravitate toward someone who doesn’t charge. However, when you’re looking for a reliable intuitive counselor who delivers accurate information, you’ll want to invest more than your time.

What to Expect During a Tarot Reading

Tarot readings online are a great way of connecting with a high-quality tarot reader who knows how to communicate with compassion. Your first contact with the reader should feel like you’re being greeted by a friend. If you get any weird vibes from the person, you know they’re not a good match for you. When you feel like you can really connect with the other person, your reading is more likely to be accurate and packed with the information you need.

You can share a little bit about why you’re seeking a reading and you can trust anything you reveal or ask about will be kept completely confidential. A reader wants to understand why you sought them out so they can tailor the tarot session specifically to your needs. Feel free to share what you want to learn about, and your tarot reader will customize your reading.

Next, your advisor will start working with his or her tarot deck. You’ll notice some shuffling and you’ll either watch or listen to them as they lay out the cards in an order specific to their style. Once they’ve pulled out different cards, they’ll begin to interpret what each one means and how it answers your questions.

Since there is no universal tarot deck that all readers use, the imagery on each card will vary. The reader is skilled with interpreting the cards, and understanding why they have appeared in a certain order. They’ll explain everything from beginning to end. Feel free to ask questions throughout this process and let the reader intuitively channel the information you must know.

Conclusion

A tarot card reading is just another service you can add to your arsenal of self-care. Sometimes, you need to take a hot bath and relax the stresses of the day away while other times you need to get a good run in to flood your body with endorphins. A chat over coffee with a friend may be what your soul needs and spiritual guidance can come through a tarot reading. Every person’s life is multi-faceted, which is why it’s important to consider how you can best support yourself on your life path. No matter how centered and organized you are, life will always throw you curveballs. When you need expert guidance, take a few deep breaths and then turn to the services listed above to gain clarity and regain your balance.