The Ultimate NYC Cooling Guide: Solutions for Every Building Type

A view from the stoop: Friedrich has been cooling NYC’s iconic brownstones for generations—with comfort that blends seamlessly into the city’s architectural charm. Photo via Friedrich

In New York City, no two homes—or summers—are quite the same. Cooling your space here isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. And with so many different building styles packed into the five boroughs, one-size-fits-all solutions just don’t cut it. That’s why, for generations, New Yorkers have turned to Friedrich—an air conditioning brand that understands what it means to live and keep cool in the city that never sleeps.

Historic brownstones and townhouses

Brownstones bring character and history—but also high ceilings, multiple floors, and limitations on renovations. Cooling these homes means working around original windows, thick masonry, and layout quirks. A durable window unit that can handle multi-room control is a smart move.

One option many brownstone owners turn to is the Friedrich Kühl—a long-time favorite for its quiet performance and ability to manage several units with one app-based schedule. Plus, it’s had the same chassis size for nearly 40 years, so replacing an old one doesn’t mean ripping out walls.

Prewar apartments and condos

If you’ve ever tried to fit an A/C unit into a narrow prewar window, you know the struggle. These apartments offer charm—along with thick walls, quirky wiring, and layouts that don’t always play nice with airflow. A compact, inverter-based window unit can be just right for this kind of setup.

Friedrich’s Kühl or Chill Premier Inverter units fit easily into standard windows and offers remote control from your phone—perfect when your unit’s across the room and the couch is too comfortable to leave.

Modern and midcentury high-rises and studios

Big windows, open layouts, and all that sunshine—modern buildings can heat up fast. You need a unit that’s powerful, quiet, and doesn’t clash with your clean design.

A sleek window model like the Chill Premier Inverter blends in and gets the job done, while Friedrich’s ZoneAire Portable AC gives you flexible cooling you can roll from room to room. For those wanting serious year-round comfort and aesthetic appeal, Kühl can also be a great fit for condos and long-term installs.

Renters and temporary setups

Whether you’re in a short-term lease or just can’t modify your space, you still deserve to be cool. Portable units are your best friend—especially when they’re as easy to use and stylish as the ZoneAire Portable Smart ACs. No tools, no commitment, and they’ll move with you to your next apartment. For renters looking for a more permanent option without the installation hassle, the Chill Premier Inverter is a strong choice.

Find Friedrich at P.C. Richard & Son

You’ll find all of these Friedrich models at P.C. Richard & Son. Whether you’re buying your first unit or upgrading to something that fits your space better, they’ve got options for every kind of NYC home.

Walk through almost any neighborhood in the city and you’ll spot them—Friedrich air conditioners perched in windows or tucked behind ironwork. They’ve been part of the streetscape for decades, built to last and designed for New York. When it comes to comfort, Friedrich keeps New York cool.

For more information go to the P.C. Richard & Son website.

[Photos via Friedrich]