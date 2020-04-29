Trek Bicycle gives New Yorkers better access to cycling for essential travel

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York-local bike shops remain open amidst COVID-19 as essential businesses, bringing bike access to people in need of alternative modes of transportation as well as mental and physical health

Trek Bicycle is offering a suite of new services at 10 bike shops across New York and New Jersey to give people better access to bikes during COVID-19.

With the city practicing social distancing, New Yorkers, especially first responders and those who have essential travel needs, can turn to cycling to replace crowded forms of public transportations like subways, trains, and buses. When it comes to commuting, 85% of Americans perceive cycling as a safer mode of transportation compared to public transportation during COVID-19, according to a national survey conducted in April 2020 by Trek Bicycle in partnership with research firm Engine Insights.

Cycling makes the world better for everyone. It’s a fun hobby that keeps you active and has proven mental health benefits. Survey data shows that Americans say the most important motivations to ride are exercise and fitness (41%) and pure fun (18%). Nearly 2/3 of Americans (63%) feel bike riding helps to relieve stress/anxiety.

“We understand the value that a bike can bring to an individual’s life, especially amidst social distancing and the stress of this pandemic,” said Paul Cucunato, Trek Retail District Manager in New York. “Cycling can bring joy to people of all ages. If you’re experiencing anxiety during these times, there’s nothing like hitting the open road to clear your mind from the problems of the day. If you work at an essential business—be it making deliveries or as a first responder—biking can get you where you need to go. Our stores are open, and our employees are here to help. To keep customers safe, we’re wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and offering new services to keep you rolling.”

If you’re looking to buy a bike, here’s how Trek is making it easy:

Book a private appointment by phone or online to get your bike serviced.

Shop online at trekbikes.com and get your gear delivered directly to your home or your local shop for curbside pick-up.

Call ahead and we’ll have your bike and accessories ready for curbside pick-up.

Trek will come to you! Free home delivery for bikes ordered over the phone or online at trekbikes.com is available at participating stores through May 21, 2020.

Learn more at www.trekbikes.com

Participating Retail Locations Offering Free Home Bike Delivery

Trek Bicycle Bowery

303 Bowery, New York, NY 10003

(332) 900-1555

Trek Bicycle Chelsea

183 8th Ave., New York City, NY 10011

(212) 255-5100

Trek Bicycle Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Queens, NY 11375

(347) 778-0825

Trek Bicycle Hell’s Kitchen

653 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

(212) 581-4500

Trek Bicycle Stuyvesant Town

288 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009

(646) 879-5401

Trek Bicycle Upper East Side

1690 2nd Avenue, New York, NY, 10128

(212) 722-2201

Trek Bicycle Upper West Side 72nd

156 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023

(646) 868-5354

Trek Bicycle Upper West Side 96th

231 W 96th St, New York, NY 10025

(212) 663-7531

Trek Bicycle Stirling

393 Main Ave, Stirling, NJ 07980

(908) 647-2010

Trek Bicycle Summit

348 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901

(908) 517-3303