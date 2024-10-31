Trump vs. Harris Odds and How to Bet on Them

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With the US presidential election less than a week away, Trump vs. Harris election betting odds are heating up and attracting plenty of bets.

On Kalshi, a CFTC-regulated prediction platform, the presidential winner market hit $100 million earlier this week, and the bets continue to come in. The market was only launched on Oct. 4 and this impressive milestone is yet another sign of the growing popularity of election betting.

This presidential election promises to be a tight race, but the presidential winner on Kalshi’s betting markets paints a different picture. Former US President Donald Trump is ahead of current US Vice President Kamala Harris by a fairly wide margin on Kalshi’s presidential market with a lead of 58 to 52 percent — but what does that look like in terms of Trump vs. Harris odds?

Trump vs. Harris Odds: Winner, Popular Vote, and Margin of Victory

Kalshi’s election odds are shown in terms of percentages and price, on a 1-99 scale. Here’s what their Trump vs. Harris odds look like when converted to traditional moneyline odds, which is what are used at sportsbooks.

Donald Trump : -138 (58%)

: -138 (58%) Kamala Harris: +138 (42%)

These are only overall presidential winner odds — however, those aren’t the only Harris vs. Trump odds you can bet.

In addition to the general winner, there are Trump and Harris odds on the popular vote winner and the candidates’ Electoral College margin of victory.

More Harris and Trump Odds

Popular Vote Odds:

Donald Trump : +203 (33%)

: +203 (33%) Kamala Harris: -203(67%)

Unlike most of the election markets, which list Trump as a favorite, this market gives Harris favorable odds. This isn’t as popular as the presidential winner, but it has still accumulated over $14 million in trades/bets.

Then there’s the Electoral College’s margin of victory, which has a trading volume of more than $16 million. There are a range of options, the most popular choice is Trump winning by a margin of 65-104 at 27%.

There are also markets on which president is most likely to win each state. For example, Harris vs. Trump odds in New York overwhelmingly favor Harris as the winner of that state with a predicted forecast of 95%. And this market has a trading volume of over $1.8 million. Some might say they are selling $1 for 95¢.

While we can't say for certain if the odds are a true indicator of what will happen next Tuesday, it's clear that there's a lot of excitement around these bets. These numbers will only continue to rise

Bet on Trump vs. Harris Odds on Kalshi

Firstly, let’s start with the basics. Kalshi is a prediction market where you can bet on the likelihood of events occurring. In this case, we are talking about the US presidential election but it can be in many other spaces like Oscars betting or betting on the climate.

In terms of the election, it doesn’t only come down to the overall winner, there are markets for all kinds of things. “Who will win the Senate race in Arizona?” or “Which part will win the Senate?” are only a few examples of the dozens of election markets.

As election day nears, the excitement and speculation in the Kalshi markets show no signs of slowing. With so many twists in the betting markets, it's bound to be a memorable election.