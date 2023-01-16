Quantcast
Webinar | The Explore Schools Difference: Inclusion

Group of diverse young students standing together in classroom
Photo via Getty Images

Learn about the inclusion of different learners at Explore Schools in the latest Schneps Media webinar.

Around 95% of survey families have identified the inclusion efforts of Explore Schools as the reason that they send their kids to those schools. During the webinar, viewers will learn about the special programming and multi-lingual supports that set Explore Schools apart.

Panelists for this webinar include Kristin Jefferson, Network Coordinator for Multi-lingual Learner Support Services, and Jarren Kanze, Senior Director of Special Populations.

The webinar will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24. Click the link below to register.

REGISTER

 

