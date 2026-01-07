What Types of Damages Can I Recover in a Personal Injury Claim?

You can recover various types of damages in a personal injury claim. These damages fall into two primary categories: economic and non-economic damages. A Long Island personal injury lawyer can help you identify the full extent of your losses and pursue the compensation you deserve.

Economic Damages

Economic damages compensate for the financial losses you’ve incurred as a result of your injury. These include current and future medical expenses, such as hospital bills, rehabilitation costs, surgery, and prescription medications.

Additionally, economic damages cover lost wages if you were unable to work due to the injury, as well as reduced earning capacity if your injury has impacted your ability to work in the future. Property damage, such as vehicle repairs in a car accident, can also be included in this category.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages, on the other hand, address the more personal and intangible effects of your injury. These include pain and suffering, emotional distress, and the loss of enjoyment of life.

For example, if your injury prevents you from participating in hobbies or activities you once loved, you may be entitled to compensation for that loss. Non-economic damages also cover loss of companionship or consortium, which may apply if your injury affects your relationships with loved ones.

An attorney can assess both your economic and non-economic damages, ensuring that all aspects of your losses are reflected in your claim.

