Where’s My Game?

Spectrum’s “Where’s My Knicks Game?” ad starring Tracy Morgan highlights a new Xumo feature with enhanced voice search and team pages to help sports fans quickly find their games. Photo Credit: Spectrum

This Season, Spectrum Gives You a Seamless Entertainment Experience—Every Team, Every Time

You have the snacks, the drinks and your comfy spot on the couch. But then you turn on the TV and excitement shifts to irritation. Where’s the *bleeping* game?

Everyone’s had that moment. The endless channel surfing. The constant app switching. The login-password juggling. And suddenly, you’ve missed the start of the game – or worse, the play of the day.

The solution to incessant searching? Spectrum’s Xumo Stream Box.

Available with a Spectrum TV subscription, Xumo puts live TV channels and streaming apps in one place and makes finding those Giants, Jets, Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Rangers and Islanders games easy with a simple voice command. It doesn’t matter if the team is on a local channel, a national cable network or a streaming app. With Spectrum’s Xumo, the game is right there, right away.”

“Sports fans used to know exactly where to find their game, but that’s no longer the case,” said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President of Video at Spectrum. “We saw an opportunity to connect fans quickly to their favorite teams, leagues and events by removing time-consuming channel surfing and guesswork.”

This is the next generation of a seamless TV-watching experience. With Xumo, Spectrum integrates hundreds of programming options and state-of-the art voice search into a simple and intuitive user experience. Viewers can quickly toggle from football on live TV to soccer on streaming and back again.

The Xumo Stream Box is included with any Spectrum TV plan. Customers with eligible TV plans also get access to the most popular streaming apps, including the Disney+, Hulu Bundle, ESPN Unlimited, HBO Max Basic With Ads, Paramount+ Essential, Peacock Premium with Ads, AMC+ with Ads, ViX Premium with Ads, Tennis Channel and FOX One, at no additional cost – a retail value of more than $100.

“It’s a new vision for how easy watching TV can be,” Ritchie said.

Millions of Americans are already watching their favorite team or show using Spectrum’s Xumo Stream Box. These advancements are made possible with Spectrum’s fiber-powered network and industry-leading reliability and speed, which delivers the fastest and most reliable Internet*, which keeps game day seamless and exciting.

No more asking: Where’s the game? If you have Spectrum’s Xumo Stream Box, it’s right where you want it – at the tip of your fingers or the sound of your voice. It’s about time game day was this easy.

*Based on Broadband Download Speed and Reliability Experience among the top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA Fixed Broadband Experience Report – May 2025 © Opensignal Limited