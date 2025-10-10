Who Pays My Medical Bills After a Car Accident?

In New York, who pays for your medical bills after a car accident depends on the specifics of your case. New York is a no-fault state, meaning your own insurance company is responsible for covering your medical expenses, regardless of who caused the accident.

Determining who pays your medical bills can be difficult, especially with high costs or severe injuries. A Long Island car accident lawyer can help you explore all available options for filing a claim and seeking fair compensation.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

Under New York’s no-fault system, all drivers are required to carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance. This policy covers up to $50,000 in medical bills, lost wages, and other reasonable expenses related to the accident. To access these benefits, you must file a claim with your insurance provider within 30 days of the accident.

Third-Party Claims and Lawsuits

If your medical bills exceed the $50,000 PIP limit or meet New York Insurance Law § 5102(d), New York’s definition of “serious,” such as fractures, permanent disfigurement, or injuries causing significant limitations, you may pursue additional compensation. This can be done through a third-party claim or a personal injury lawsuit against the at-fault driver.

For accidents involving uninsured or underinsured drivers, you may be able to rely on Supplementary Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (SUM) coverage, if included in your policy.

Ian Chaikin, founder and lead trial attorney at Chaikin Trial Group Injury Lawyers, works aggressively to maximize his clients’ compensation.