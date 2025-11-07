Who’s Next to Lead the City Council?

New York City is gearing up for a leadership transition as the race for city council speaker will begin soon. The top contenders showcase diverse backgrounds and various visions. Here’s a breakdown on who may be eyeing the position.

Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers | Council Member Amanda Farías | Council Member Crystal Hudson | Council Member Christopher Marte | Council Member Julie Menin

Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers

Seat: District 31, Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, parts of Jamaica, Far Rockaway, Laurelton, Rosedale and parts of Springfield Gardens

Hometown: Queens

Alma Mater: Wilberforce University and New York University

Brooks-Powers made history as the first-ever Black woman to serve as Majority Whip of the New York City Council, a leadership position who helps maintain unity amongst the party, and currently chairs the Council’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Throughout her tenure, Brooks-Powers has dedicated herself to ensuring that southeast Queens and the eastern Rockaway Peninsula receive equitable access to city resources and services.

A lifelong resident of southeast Queens and the proud daughter of immigrant parents, the pol has spent over 20 years committed to public service and community organizing. She has directed tens of millions of dollars in capital and discretionary funding toward infrastructure projects and community programs, including improvements to schools, parks and firehouses. Her advocacy has been pivotal in securing resources for a community that has long been underserved by the city. Notably, she played a key role in securing $95 million in restoration funding for the 116th Precinct and continues to push for the construction of a certified trauma center on the Rockaway Peninsula.

She is known for:

Championing safety improvements, better public services and economic opportunities

Securing resources and advocating for community needs

Supporting worker’s rights

Prior to holding elected office, she built her career as a community organizer, spearheading initiatives on education, voting rights, racial and economic justice and Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

Her experience in government includes roles such as a manager for Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise compliance, external affairs and community outreach on the $13 billion JFK International Airport Redevelopment Program. Additionally, she was instrumental in mobilizing and unionizing co-workers under the United Media Guild of the Communications Workers of America, where she was elected delegate for the northeast region.

She lives in Rockaway Beach with her husband, daughter and dog.

The news team reached out for comment but the council member did not respond in time for publication

Council Member Amanda Farías

Seat: District 18, Soundview-Bruckner, Soundview-Clason Point, Castle Hill-Unionport, Harding Park, Parkchester and Westchester Square

Hometown: Bronx

Alma Mater: St. John’s University

Council Member Amanda Farías is a lifelong Bronx resident and second-generation Afro-Latina of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. She grew up in Soundview where she attended local schools and spent her after-school hours and summers at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

Currently serving as the City Council’s Majority Leader and representing the 18th District — which includes neighborhoods like Castle Hill, Clason Point and Soundview — Farías was first elected in 2021 and re-elected in 2023. Her historic appointment as Majority Leader in January 2024 marks a milestone as she is the first Latina to hold this role.

As Chair of the Committee on Economic Development, Farías has championed legislation supporting industrial growth, affordable ferry fares for students, and citywide initiatives for small businesses. She has also hosted key hearings on topics like adult-use cannabis, public heliports and migrant shelter food contracts, working to ensure economic recovery benefits working-class communities.

Throughout her tenure, Farías has delivered over $34.5 million to her district and has been an advocate for health, equity and gender justice. During the pandemic, she actively supported food security efforts, distributing thousands of dollars in fresh produce and food assistance.

Her extensive experience includes previous roles within the city council and leadership at the Consortium for Worker Education, where she promoted workforce development and civic engagement for women, immigrants, and communities of color. Most recently, she helped a woman whose mother was shot while in the line of duty, secure the officer’s death benefits.

Beyond her legislative achievements, Farías is recognized for her commitment to social justice and community empowerment. She co-founded Women of Color for Progress, creating pathways for increased civic participation among women, immigrants and marginalized groups. Her work focuses on advocating for policies that uplift Black, Latino, AAPI and working-class communities.

“I am running to be speaker of the City Council because communities like mine – and millions of New Yorkers – are struggling, and the Council must continue to be their champion—authentically and effectively,” she said. “As a second generation Afro-Latina of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, I know we cannot go backwards. I’ve always been independent, and as Speaker that won’t change. As Speaker, I will push forward a member-driven agenda that promotes transparency and stands up to Trump. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Council Member Crystal Hudson

Seat: District 35, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights

Hometown: Brooklyn

Alma Mater: Spelman College and George Washington University

Council Member Crystal Hudson is a third-generation Brooklynite and daughter of Jamaican and Honduran immigrants. Hudson was first elected in 2021, making history as the first out gay Black woman ever elected in New York City.

Her roles in public service include:

– Co-Director of the Community Outreach Unit at the NYC Council

– First Deputy Public Advocate of Community Engagement at the NYC Public Advocate’s Office

– Chief of Operations for the Majority Leader of the City Council

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudson founded Greater Prospect Heights Mutual Aid in March 2020. The organization worked over two years to meet the needs of neighbors facing food insecurity and economic hardship, prioritizing older adults, undocumented immigrants, and those with underlying health conditions.

During her first term, Hudson introduced 78 bills, passing more legislation than any other first-term member in Brooklyn and ranking seventh overall among all City Council members. Key legislative involvements include:

– The #AgeInPlaceNYC package, aimed at supporting seniors aging at home

– The How Many Stops Act, to improve transit accessibility

– Bills addressing the Black maternal mortality crisis

– Legislation combating discrimination against LGBTQIA+ communities

Beyond her legislative work, Hudson is a vocal advocate for economic empowerment and often calls out racial injustice. She has launched initiatives to support small businesses and entrepreneurs of color, recognizing their vital role in revitalizing Brooklyn’s neighborhoods. Hudson actively participates in community forums and town halls, ensuring that residents’ voices are heard in citywide decision-making. She is currently co-chair of the NYC Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus.

“New York City is at an inflection point, and I’m ready to lead on day one. I’m building a big, broad coalition — rooted in action and accountability — where everyone is welcome. To deliver for New Yorkers, we need a City Hall that centers consensus, not obstruction,” Hudson told the news team. “I know firsthand the struggles that New Yorkers face, understand how to cut through the noise to get things done, and comprehend the stakes for working New Yorkers. And I’ll ensure every member is equipped with the tools they need to deliver for their districts.”

Hudson lives in her district with her wife and daughter.

Council Member Christopher Marte

Seat: District 1, Financial District-Battery Park City, Tribeca-Civic Center, The Battery-Governors Island-Ellis Island-Liberty Island, SoHo-Little Italy-Hudson Square, Chinatown-Two Bridges, Lower East Side

Hometown: Manhattan

Alma Mater: Global College, Long Island University and London School of Economics

Marte’s roots run deep in the Lower East Side, where he was born and raised. His father owned a local bodega in the neighborhood while his mother worked in a garment factory before transitioning to a home attendant role..

The closure of his family’s store due to rising rents marked a turning point for Marte, exposing him to gentrification. Witnessing his community’s transformation fueled his desire to fight for its future. To give back, he co-founded two community gardens within NYCHA housing developments and volunteered at the Bowery Mission, working to support those in need.

Before entering politics, Marte built a career in finance, managing IBM’s retirement funds while paying off student loans. He also served on the Young Professionals Board of Defy Ventures, an organization dedicated to guiding formerly incarcerated individuals in starting their own small businesses.

Marte’s journey into public service continued as he worked as a legal researcher at an immigration law firm, gaining valuable insight into the challenges faced by immigrant communities. His passion for civic engagement led him to run for City Council in 2017. Although he narrowly missed victory by just 200 votes, his campaign united residents across District 1—neighbors who had never collaborated before, despite living just a quarter mile apart. His efforts fostered a stronger sense of community and civic participation.

Following the election, he served as the New York State Director at Arena, an organization dedicated to training aspiring candidates and campaign staffers. His experiences running for office and working within the political system equipped him with the skills to advocate effectively for his community. This summer, he stood alongside the NYC Trans & Queer Provider Advocacy Coalition and other orgs to call for increased funding for trans individuals.

The neighborhood successfully elected him as a City Council Member for District 1 in 2021. Since then, he’s been a public advocate for affordable housing, tenants’ rights and equitable development.

The news team reached out for comment but the council member did not respond in time for publication.

Council Member Julie Menin

Seat: District 5, East Side (Lenox Hill, Yorkville, Carnegie Hill) and Roosevelt Island

Hometown: Manhattan

Alma Mater: Columbia University and Northwestern University School of Law

Council Member Julie Menin has two decades of experience in public service, law and civic leadership. She currently serves the Chair of the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection and Co-Chair of the Women’s Caucus.

Throughout her tenure, Julie has sponsored over 18 bills, including a Healthcare Accountability Act aimed at increasing transparency and reducing hospital costs. She’s known for championing policies such as: advancing universal childcare, establishing a right to counsel for domestic violence victims and easing small business licensing burdens through a streamlined web portal. She has also addressed local issues like sanitation, street safety, unlicensed smoke shops and improved access to the internet for NYCHA residents.

Menin also served as the Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Affairs and has launched initiatives like the Paid Sick Leave Law and the Earned Income Tax Credit program.

Menin is a public advocate for issues on safety and security. She recently stood with security guards and pols to push for legislation that improves safety and regulations for city guards. She also recently supported the launch of a new initiative that would help teach school children about the Holocaust.

Menin previously served as commissioner of media and entertainment, where she helped bring TV and film productions to New York City resulting in thousands of job opportunities and nearly $200 million in economic benefits. She also negotiated the return of the Grammy Awards to NYC in 2017.

As Chair of Manhattan Community Board 1 after 9/11, she played a crucial role in rebuilding Lower Manhattan, advocating for new schools, healthcare programs, and infrastructure projects to support recovery.

“We are headed into difficult times with a combative federal government and my track record as a three-time city commissioner, attorney, community board chair, small business owner, and now Council Member who’s passed substantive bills gives me the institutional knowledge and coalition building skills to lead a body that oversees the largest municipal budget in the United States,” Menin said. “The most urgent issue is affordability — housing, childcare, healthcare, and cost of living are squeezing New Yorkers. Unless we stabilize New Yorkers expenses, we risk losing the city’s middle class and essential workers. Working with my Council colleagues and City Hall to address the affordability crisis would be a primary focus of mine if elected Speaker.”

