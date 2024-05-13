Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: Pick $150 NBA bonus or $1K safety net

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Thanks to our bet365 bonus code, new customers can choose between two welcome offers for the NBA Playoffs. Either score a guaranteed bonus or start with a large first bet on the game of your choice. This can also be applied to the NHL, MLB, PGA and other sports.

Score an instant $150 bonus by signing up with our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM and making a $5 bet. Or, use the first-bet safety net up to $1,000 to begin with a confident wager on any game.

The outcome of your first wager when using the guaranteed bonus doesn’t matter. However, a loss with the safety-net offer will result in a bonus refund. You can make your initial wager on either NBA game on Monday. Action begins with the Celtics vs. Cavaliers, followed by the Thunder vs. Mavericks.

NBA & NHL Postseason Games for Our Bet365 Bonus Code

The first NBA game of Monday night is in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 8.5 points on the road after winning the last matchup by 13 points. Donovan Mitchell wasn’t at the shootaround in the morning, and he’s listed as a game-time decision. Luka Doncic is another player who is hoping to play through minor injuries. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

This welcome offer can also be used for NHL games, such as the Hurricanes vs. Rangers. New York is hoping to become the first team to claim their spot in the conference finals. Then, the Avalanche will try to even up their series against the Stars.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus or Use $1K Safety Net

Decide which welcome offer you want to use after signing up with our bet365 bonus code.

Register here using our code AMNYXLM. Enter your full legal name, physical address and date of birth to verify your identity. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app and enable geolocation services on your Android or iPhone. Deposit $10+ with PayPal, a debit card or another banking method.

Lastly, either make a $5 wager on any game for a $150 bonus or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

SGP Boosts for NBA Games on Monday Night

All customers have access to SGP boosts for NBA, NHL and MLB games. There are also options for UFC events and PGA tournaments. Here are some of the boosts you can find for the NBA matchups on Monday.

Donovan Mitchell to score 30+ points, record 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds and 3+ made threes (+450)

Jayson Tatum scores 20+ points, has 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (+325)

Celtics win, Jaylen Brown scores 20+ points and Derrick White scores 20+ points (+450)

Mavericks win, Kyrie Irving scores 20+ points, has 5+ assists and 3+ made threes (+325)

Luka Doncic scores 30+ points, records 10+ assists and 10+ rebounds (+600)

Thunder win, Chet Holmgren scores 15+ points and Jalen Williams scores 15+ points (+325)

