BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500: Use $1.5K no-sweat bet for Pacers-Knicks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up using our BetMGM bonus code to start the NBA Eastern Conference Finals with a confident wager. Apply our code AMNY1500 to make a larger bet than usual on the Pacers vs. Knicks. Then, browse the “King of Sportsbooks” for other promotions throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on an NBA game after using our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. A losing wager of $50 or more will result in a refund of five bonus bets, with each one equaling 20% of your loss.

There is also a Lion’s Boost available for Game 1 on Tuesday night. The odds for Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points and Tyrese Haliburton to score 20+ points have been boosted to +290. Check the promotions tab to find another insurance offer and learn how to earn perks through the loyalty program.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Pick Any Pacers-Knicks Prop or Total

Browse through all of the different markets for the Pacers-Knicks game to find your favorite option for an aggressive wager. The Celtics are 10.5-point favorites in Game 1 at home. They also have the best odds to win the NBA Finals. The total for the first matchup of the series is set at 221.5 points.

Tatum has the highest total at 29.5 points, followed by Jaylen Brown at 24.5 points. Haliburton has to have a great series in order for Indiana to compete.

Similar options will be available for Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves are 4.5-point favorites at home over the Mavericks. Minnesota played great defense against the defending champs to advance, and they will have another challenge in this series in Luka Doncic.

How to Apply Our BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA Playoffs

It doesn’t take long to create an account. Take these simple steps to place your largest bet on the NBA Playoffs.

Register here to use our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. Fill in your full name, email, physical address and date of birth. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Deposit money into your account with online banking, PayPal or another payment method. Place a bet up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

A losing wager will automatically trigger a bonus refund.

Get Access to Other Promotions for NHL & MLB Games

NHL fans will find more Lion’s Boosts and other promotions for the NHL postseason on the BetMGM app. On Wednesday, it will be Game 1 between the Panthers and Rangers. New York is an underdog at home to start the series. And the Stars are favored at home against the Oilers on Thursday night.

Try following along during your favorite MLB matchups and place live wagers. Some of the key matchups on Tuesday include the Mariners vs. Yankees, Mets vs. Guardians and Braves vs. Cubs.

