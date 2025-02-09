BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 Super Bowl Signup Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Chiefs are facing the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

If you Wager up to $1,500 on any spread, prop, total or moneyline after signing up with our BetMGM promo code, you’ll receive a bonus refund of your initial wager if the bet loses! . This offer also includes 50 BetMGM Reward Points that can be exchanged for a variety of prizes.

On BetMGM, you can look through the different Super Bowl props to find the best option for a bet on the Chiefs vs. Eagles. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites as they look to make history as the first team to win three-straight titles. These teams combined for 73 points in the Big Game just two years ago, and the total is set at 48.5 points for this matchup.



Super Bowl Props for Our BetMGM Promo Code

There are several special markets available for Saquon Barkley, who has a chance to break several records on Sunday night, including the best single-season (including postseason) rushing total of all time. The odds for the running back to have 169+ rushing yards and break the Eagles postseason record have been set at +230.

You can also choose to bet over or under any of the following player totals for Super Bowl LIX:

Patrick Mahomes: 253.5 passing yards

Jalen Hurts: 210.5 passing yards

J. Brown: 68.5 receiving yards

Travis Kelce: 62.5 receiving yards

Dallas Goedert: 51.5 receiving yards

Kareem Hunt: 42.5 rushing yards



Kickoff is at 6:30 pm ET.



Place a bet up to $1,500 on the Chiefs vs. Eagles. A bet of $50 or more will trigger five bonus bets as a refund, so each one will be 20% of the loss. The 50 BetMGM Reward Points will be added to your account no matter the outcome.

Unlock Boost Pack for Chiefs-Eagles

Opt-in to the Big Game Boost Pack to receive three amazing boosts for the Chiefs vs. Eagles. Increase the odds of a same-game parlay, straight bet and live bet on Sunday night.

You can also try betting on a player to find the end zone with the Longest Touchdown Jackpot. If that player records the longest TD of the night, you’ll win a share of $250,000 in bonus bets. Lastly, you can bet on the first score of the game with the “Second Chance” offer.



