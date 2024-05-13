Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports bettors who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 this week will have two chances to earn their first win. Our promo code will unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars that returns a bonus bet refund if your first cash bet loses.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Any new player who registers for a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 will unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars for the NBA, MLB, or NHL this week. This includes the ability to bet on a game or player market in the game of your choice.

The Boston Celtics will look to take a 3-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. After that, Dallas will attempt to do the same at home against the visiting Thunder. Tonight’s NHL matchups include Game 5 of Hurricanes-Rangers and Game 4 of Stars-Avalanche.

Lock-in a $1,000 first bet on Caesars when you click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1K NBA, MLB, NHL Offer

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer $1,000 Bet On Caesars Bonus Last Verified On May 13, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Caesars Sportsbook has put together straightforward new user promo that comes with two chances for players to earn their first win. While you don’t need to wager the full $1,000, it’s worth considering since you’ll get back your stake in second chance bonus bets if your bet loses.

You could go a bunch of different ways with this offer. For example, you could back the Rangers to cover the spread or the Stars and Avalanche to go over the total goals line. If you think the Celtics will wrap up their series, you can bet on that or Jayson Tatum to score 35+ points. If your bet loses, you’ll get a second chance in bonus bets from Caesars Sportsbook.

How to Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Sports bettors who want to activate a $1,000 bet on Caesars can do so by completing the registration process. Here’s how to sign up for an account today:

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Input the required information, including your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more to activate the promo.

Choose any game in the league of your choice.

Place your first bet of up to $1,000 on any market.

You’ll secure a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if your wager loses. If your bet wins, you’ll earn cash winnings plus your stake back.

Monday’s Best Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has some of the best odds boosts for Monday night’s action in the NBA, MLB, and NHL. Here are just a few of the enhanced odds markets:

Avalanche Win & Nathan MacKinnon Goal (+210)

Donovan Mitchell & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Each Over 29.5 Points (+225)

CJ Abrams & Luis Garcia Jr. Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+325)

Kyrie Irving Over 24.5 Points & PJ Washington Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+375)

Darius Garland Over 19.5 Points & Evan Mobley Over 9.5 Rebounds (+400)

Artemi Panarin & Mikko Rantanen Each Score Goal (+450)

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 and get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.