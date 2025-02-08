Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Scores $1,059 Eagles-Chiefs Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will be looking for revenge on Sunday when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and with this Caesars Sportsbook promo, new users will receive a $1,059 bet offer ahead of kickoff.

This offer (which you can get right here) is simple and gives bettors some excellent value ahead of the final game of the NFL season. Sign up and bet any amount, up to $1059. If that bet loses, you’ll receive another chance with a bet equal to your original stake.

Get the Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl promo here and get up to a $1,059 first bet on Eagles-Chiefs.

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo

Once you hit the landing page, you will be met with a drop down menu where you can select your state. Do that, and then simply add the promo code AMNY1000. With a $10+ first bet and wager, you’ll secure the offer. Whether you’re looking to wager $10 or $1000, this offer will give users a little more confidence with their first bet, as they’ll get a second chance if it fails.

Of course, you don’t need to bet the full amount, and Caesars is not just giving out $1,059 to use on its own. Those not wanting to risk that amount of money can opt for a wager of as little as $10. Keep in mind that all bonus bets will expire seven days after issuance, so make sure not to sit on any bonuses from the Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl promo for too long.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds Boosts

Caesars has a lot of great ways to play, including the typical game lines, parlay builders, bet boosts, specials and so on. Not to mention, users can make live bets and back players like Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce.

Caesars has a great selection of bet boosts especially for Super Bowl LIX, including these:

Xavier Worthy 50+ receiving yards and TD: Was +235, Now +250

Eagles to win by 7-12 points: Was +575, Now +625

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts each complete pass over 40 yards: Was +350, Now +450

Jake Elliott first player to score points: Was +380, Now +450

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo

New customers looking to get started with this Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl promo can enter code upon registering. Doing so takes just a few minutes, and super easy with this guide:

Click here to register with Caesars sportsbook. Enter your name, email, residential address and date of birth to verify your identity and location within a legal sports betting state.

to register with Caesars sportsbook. Enter your name, email, residential address and date of birth to verify your identity and location within a legal sports betting state. Make sure to enter promo code AMNY1000 to collect this full offer.

to collect this full offer. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android.

Make a deposit and wager any amount up to $1059. If that bet loses you’ll receive a bonus bet worth the equivalent of your original stake.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo