Can You Bet On the Super Bowl in California? Not Exactly —Try ‘Trading’ Instead

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If you’re in the Golden State, you might be asking: Can I bet on the Super Bowl in California?



No, not exactly.

Betting on the Super Bowl with a traditional sportsbook is still prohibited, but Kalshi’s prediction market offers a great sports betting alternative that is legal, safe, and legit.

Thanks to emerging prediction market platforms, this year, you don’t need to cross state lines to potentially win money on the Super Bowl. Californians can now trade contracts on Super Bowl online in California as well as anywhere else in the country.

Kalshi is a prediction market exchange regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is one of the few options available for real-money Super Bowl predictions in the Golden State.

While traditional sportsbooks remain off-limits, prediction markets like Kalshi offer a unique and exciting way to get skin in the game while bringing better prices and a fairer platform to the table.

If you’re looking to pick a Super Bowl winner or explore creative Super Bowl props, Kalshi’s prediction market gives users competitive odds and flexibility that traditional sportsbooks simply can’t match.

Let’s dive into the details.

Best Super Bowl Betting Alternative in California: Kalshi

The sports betting scene in California has always been a bit of a puzzle. Just a few months ago, it seemed impossible for Californians to legally bet on the Super Bowl. But then, prediction market exchanges like Kalshi and Crypto.com stepped into the game and everything has changed.

Kalshi is known for its user-friendly interface and innovative approach that allows users to predict everything from sports games to election outcomes and much more. t

Because Kalshi is federally regulated, it bypasses California’s state prohibitions on sports betting.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi operates as a peer-to-peer platform. This means you’re trading with other users and not a sportsbook. The platform charges minimal fees but users can even avoid fees altogether by placing limit orders and buying lower than the current price. This structure gives bettors a better chance to profit over the long term.

But the benefits don’t stop there.

Prediction markets also allow users to cash out early if their bets gain value before the game ends. Unlike sportsbooks where cash outs can disappear altogether, you can cash out the second a touchdown is scored with Kalshi. This added flexibility is a game-changer for those intent on getting out early during tense matchups.

Why Traditional Sports Betting Is Still Off the Table in California

Despite the growing popularity of sports betting nationwide, California has yet to legalize sports betting of any kind. Neighboring states like Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon have opened up the gates legal sports betting, but California remains cold on its approach due to a combination of tribal gaming compacts, opposition from anti-gambling groups, and legislative standstill.

A 2022 ballot initiative backed by major sports betting companies like FanDuel and DraftKings failed due to a fierce opposition campaign led by tribes and casinos. This has left prediction markets like Kalshi as the only legal option for Californians looking make real money predictions on the Super Bowl winner.



How to Trade on the Super Bowl in California with Kalshi

Now that you know the lay of the land, it’s time to place your your first prediction market trades. Kalshi is the top choice for sports prediction markets in California , and here’s why:



Welcome Bonus : New users can get a $10 bonus when they sign up and trade 100 contracts. To get this, simply use the Kalshi promo code AMNY when signing up.

Liquidity : Kalshi’s Super Bowl markets are highly liquid, making it easy to place wagers of any size.

Flexibility : Bet on a variety of markets, from game outcomes to halftime show predictions and even commercial-related props.

While Kalshi doesn’t yet offer traditional betting options like point spreads or totals, it makes up for it with creative and engaging markets. For example, you can bet on which songs Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show, which brands will debut a Super Bowl commercial, and even what commentators Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt will say during the game.

Here’s how to get started:



Create a Kalshi Account : Sign up here . Deposit Funds : There are plenty of deposit options including Apple Pay, credit/debit cards, or cryptocurrency. Explore Markets : Use the search bar to find Super Bowl markets and other events. Place Your Trades : Buy or sell YES/NO contract. Manage Your Portfolio : Track your position, sell early to lock in profits, or hold until the game ends.

Why Prediction Markets are the Future

Prediction markets like Kalshi are revolutionizing the way Californians invest in sports.

With lower fees, early cash-out options, and a wide range of markets, Kalshi offers a superior experience compared to traditional sportsbooks.

So, whether you’re rooting for the Eagles, Chiefs, or just tuning in for the halftime show and commercials, Kalshi is your go-to platform for sports bettors in California.

