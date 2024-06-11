DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Redeem $350 in bonuses for MLB, NBA, NHL

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use the latest DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers to score up to $350 in bonus bets for the week. These have been the top two sportsbook apps for the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals. New customers can register through our links to activate these offers.

Place a $5 bet on any game with this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a guaranteed $150 bonus. Then, sign up through our FanDuel promo code links and win your first $5 wager to get another $200 bonus. We have special links for new users in Ohio and Massachusetts to win a $300 bonus.

Your first bet can be on any of the new MLB series that will begin on Tuesday. Some of the key matchups include the Braves vs. Orioles, Cubs vs. Rays, Phillies vs. Red Sox, Yankees vs. Royals and Rangers vs. Dodgers. Check out the Dinger Tuesday offer on FanDuel to place a bet on any player to hit a home run.

Sign up here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and score an instant $150 bonus. Register here with the latest FanDuel promo code offer to win a $200 bonus. Click here in OH and here in MA to win $300 in bonus bets on FanDuel.

Find Special Offers for the NBA Finals

DraftKings Promo Code Register Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus FanDuel Promo Code Register Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus (Win $300 Bonus in OH + MA) Bonuses Last Verified On June 11, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Both of these sportsbook apps have been releasing bonuses for each game of the NBA Finals. Game 3 is set for Wednesday night in Dallas. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites at home after losing the first two matchups in Boston.

Apply odds boosts for props for Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and other players. Right now, Tatum has the best odds to win NBA Finals MVP, followed by Jaylen Brown. DraftKings and FanDuel will have live odds during the games, giving you the chance to hedge pregame wagers. Similar bonuses will be released for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $150 Offer

All new players in eligible states can take these steps to lock-in bonus bets for the week.

Sign up here to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation technology. Make a deposit of $5 or more with online banking, PayPal, a debit card or another payment method. Bet $5 on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $150 bonus to use for the NHL, NBA, MLB and more.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 in Bonus Bets

Sign up on America’s most popular sportsbook app to win bonus bets.

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer. Fill in your full name, email, physical address and other basic info to confirm your age and identity. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Make a deposit of $10 or more. Place a $5 bet.

A winning wager will result in a $200 bonus. Sign up here in OH and here in MA to win $300 in bonus bets.