DraftKings promo code: $1.5K no-sweat bet for any NBA, NHL, MLB Memorial Day game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer to make a large no-sweat bet on any basketball, hockey or baseball game on Monday. End the holiday weekend by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook through our links. You’ll gain access to additional odds boosts, free contests and a rewards program.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

Vermont.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: VT $1,500 NO-SWEAT BET!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on an NBA, NHL or MLB game. In the case that is loses, you’ll receive a bonus refund.

Memorial Day will feature Game 4 between the Celtics and Pacers. Boston can end this series with another win in Indianapolis. Once you use this welcome offer, DraftKings has a daily no-sweat SGP that can be used for the rest of the NBA Playoffs.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer and make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500. A losing wager will cause a bonus bet refund.

DraftKings Promo Code for Celtics-Pacers, Stars-Oilers

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer No-Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 Bonus Last Verified On May 27, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Celtics can be the first team to secure a spot in the NBA Finals. They were losing the majority of Game 3 on Saturday night, but the Pacers failed to continue their winning streak at home. It makes you wonder whether Indiana would’ve been able to get the win if Tyrese Haliburton was in the lineup.

The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites on Monday. While they have won all three games, they’ve only covered the spread in Game 2. Boston still has the best odds to win the NBA Finals.

There are also plenty of betting options for Game 3 between the Stars and Oilers. This series is tied as they play the first game in Edmonton.

Claim $1.5K No-Sweat Bet with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New players can create an account in a couple of minutes. Get started with a larger bet than usual by taking these steps.

Register here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in your name, email, phone number, physical address and date of birth to verify your identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and allow for geolocation services on your iPhone or Android. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or a credit/debit card. Place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

You’ll be sent a bonus bet of the same amount if this wager loses. It can be applied to any other game this week, such as the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves or Rangers vs. Panthers.

Live Bet During a Day Full of Baseball

DraftKings is one of my favorite betting apps for live betting during MLB games. Here are some of the matchups set for Monday. Track player stats, totals and much more as the action is in progress.

Red Sox vs. Orioles

Cubs vs. Brewers

Dodgers vs. Mets

Cardinals vs. Reds

Nationals vs. Braves

Phillies vs. Giants

Astros vs. Mariners

Sign up here to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. Make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on an NBA, NHL or MLB game on Monday. If this wager loses, you’ll get a bonus bet of the same amount to use this week.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

Vermont.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: VT $1,500 NO-SWEAT BET!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER