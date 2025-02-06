DraftKings Promo Code: Get the $200 Super Bowl 59 Signup Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

We’re in the midst of the final countdown to the biggest sports betting event of the year, Super Bowl LIX. If you’re in the market for the DraftKings promo code offer that turns a $5 initial first wager into $200 of bonus bets, then you’re in the right spot. There’s no need to manually type a bonus code, simply click here to head over to the official offer and get set for kickoff.

Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is just days away, meaning time is ticking to secure $200 in bonus bets to use across Eagles-Chiefs markets. With point spreads, moneylines, and popular player prop markets already available, you can take all or some of the bonus pool to back markets like the Eagles to cover, Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown, Patrick Mahomes to soar over a passing prop and more.

Below, we’ll take a look at the full details of what you’ll get with the DraftKings promo code for Super Bowl 59, how to get the offer, and, everything else going on within the app as the Eagles and Chiefs get set to go at it this Sunday.

DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl Arrives

The DraftKings promo code offer may the best available for the upcoming Eagles-Chiefs championship rematch.

For football fans in the market for a sportsbook app ahead of this game, there are three key questions worth answering:

What do I get with the DraftKings promo code? How does this compare with rival options? How do I get it?

We’ll tackle all three of those questions in short order.

First, new users will receive instantly $200 in bonus bets (separated by eight bonus bets of $25 in total value) after making any $5 wager. This wager can be aimed at Eagles-Chiefs markets, or it may be applied to a more immediate event, such an NBA, NHL or college basketball contest.

How Does the DraftKings Promo Code for Super Bowl Compare?

The bonus compares favorably against the likes of other sportsbooks such as FanDuel, BetMGM and bet365.

FanDuel also offers a ‘bet $5, get $200’ bonus (get it here), but the qualifying wager must win in order to receive the bonus. This means it’s not instant, nor is it guaranteed. Over at bet365 Sportsbook, a $5 bet will return $150 in bonus bets (get this offer here) once the first wager settles, so DraftKings beats it by $50 in total upside, while BetMGM has a $1,500 first bet offer in-play (claim here).

While the dollar value tagged to it is significantly higher, the structure is a bit different in that users will be reimbursed with bonus bets in the event of a loss on a qualifying wager. The downside here is that you don’t get the bonus unless your first bet loses. It also requires a significant first deposit in order to realize (or get close to realizing) the full value of the promotion.

Said differently, you can get in the door with a $5 first bet at DraftKings to receive $200 in bonus bets. If you wanted to equal that value at BetMGM, it would first require $200 first deposit and subsequent wager.

Other Eagles-Chiefs Bonuses

Once the DraftKings promo code offer is locked in, the app also offers other ways to gain value on Eagles vs. Chiefs.

As the weekend arrives, look out for additional bonus bets, boosts and no-sweat offers. Midweek options already available include the Instant TD Bet Match which matches Super Bowl 59 touchdown bets with a separate bonus bet. The King of the End Zone special gives you a shot a share of $5 million in bonus bets if the player you select houses the longest touchdown of the game.