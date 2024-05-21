DraftKings promo code unlocks $1,500 no-sweat bet for Pacers-Celtics

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use the newest DraftKings promo code offer to place a large bet on Game 1 between the Pacers and Celtics. Create an account through our links to start with a no-sweat bet. You’ll also find other bonuses for NBA and NHL playoff games.

Place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 with this DraftKings promo code offer. If you lose this wager on the Pacers vs. Celtics, a bonus bet of the same amount will be added to your account.

Your first bet can be on any market, such as the spread or a player prop. The Celtics are 10-point favorites at home on Tuesday night. The Mavericks-Timberwolves series starts on Wednesday night, and you can use a no-sweat same-game parlay every day throughout the rest of the NBA Playoffs.

Click here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer and make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet that can be applied to another game this week.

DraftKings Promo Code for Pacers-Celtics Player Props

Check out some of the player props for your first wager. There are totals for points, rebounds, assists and other stats. Here are some of the point totals for the top players.

Andrew Nembhard: 10.5 points

Derrick White: 16.5 points

Jaylen Brown: 25.5 points

Jayson Tatum: 29.5 points

Jrue Holiday: 12.5 points

Myles Turner: 15.5 points

Pascal Siakam: 20.5 points

Tyrese Haliburton: 19.5 points

Similar options will be available for Game 1 between the Mavericks and Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Minnesota’s defense has been great this postseason, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be a challenge. Tune in during the game to follow along with the live odds on DraftKings.

The Celtics are entering the conference finals as the favorite to win the title at -150, They are followed by the Timberwolves at +275.

Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer for a $1.5K Bet

New players can take these steps to start with a larger bet than usual. You can make your first bet within a few minutes.

Sign up here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and provide the info needed to confirm your identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and allow for geolocation services on your Android or iPhone. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like Venmo, PayPal or online banking. Place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500.

If you lose this wager, DraftKings will give you a second chance with a bonus bet.

Find Other Bonuses for the Stanley Cup Playoffs & MLB

The conference finals are set for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It starts with the East matchup on Wednesday night between the Panthers and Rangers, followed by the Oilers vs. Stars on Thursday. Check the promotions tab to find special offers, such as odds boosts and parlay insurance.

MLB fans can use an early win offer on Tuesday. If the team you bet on ever has a two-run lead, your moneyline bet will automatically settle as a win.

Sign up here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. New users can place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on the Pacers vs. Celtics.

