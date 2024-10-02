ESPN BET promo code: $1,000 bet reset for Wednesday MLB Wild Card games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Baseball fans can go big on the MLB postseason by signing up with ESPN BET promo code AMNY. This is an opportunity to start with a $1,000 first bet reset on any of the Wild Card Series games.

This is one of the largest new user promos on the market for players this week. Instead of rolling the dice on the games, players who lose on a first bet will get a reset from ESPN BET.

This $1,000 first bet reset is a great starting point, but there are other ways to bet on MLB this week. New users can grab odds boost and same game parlays for the MLB postseason.

Register here with ESPN BET promo code AMNY to secure this $1,000 first bet reset on MLB.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Bet on MLB With $1K Offer

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $1,000 First Bet Reset (50 Free Casino Spins and $500 in Eligible Casino Cashback on Hollywood Casino in MI, NJ, PA and WV) Other In-App Offers Odds Boosts, Parlay Lounge, etc. Available States MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI Bonus Last Verified On October 2, 2024

Create a new account, make a cash deposit and lock in a first bet on MLB postseason or any other game this week. Remember, ESPN BET will back up any losses on that initial wager.

For example, a loss on a $1,000 wager will trigger five $200 bonus bets. In other words, bettors will have a chance to win money back with these bonus bets.

Hollywood Casino is available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Players who sign up with ESPN BET in these states will get the $1,000 first bet reset along with 50 free casino spins and up to $500 in eligible cashback.

Getting Started With ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY

Set up a new account by filling out the required information sections. New players will need to deposit cash via online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method.

Get the ESPN BET mobile app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. Finally, bettors are ready to lock in a $1,000 first bet reset on any MLB game this week.

Other Options for MLB Postseason

Players can find other ways to bet on the MLB postseason in addition to this $1,000 first bet reset. Bettors can check out the different odds boosts available in the exclusives page. Not to mention, the brand new parlay lounge is a great way to get in on the action for the Wild Card Series. There are featured parlays that center on MLB superstars like Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr. There are tons of great ways to get in on the action.

Register here with ESPN BET promo code AMNY to secure this $1,000 first bet reset on MLB. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA and WV will also qualify for two bonuses on Hollywood Casino.

21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.